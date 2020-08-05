Warrant Relative Value Updates: Opportunities After Selloff

Market reactions to SPAC LOI or deal announcements were mixed with EV still being the hottest theme, favorable for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV.

Some trading opportunities emerged after the selloff, especially those target searching SPACs with more than $300 million in the trust accounts.

The SPAC warrants sold off across the board over the past two weeks while general markets were up during the same period.

The Recent Selloff of SPAC Warrants

SPAC warrants sold off during the second half of July while the main market indices were all up. The selloff was across the board, even some of the most solid names with large trust accounts and experienced sponsors. The following chart compares the performance of some of those SPACs with SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) which is the yellow line. The sample of SPACs includes:

1) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC), both are managed by Chamath Palihapitiya with $360 million and $720 million in the trust accounts respectively;

2) Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS), managed by the family office of Barry Sternlicht with $600 million in the trust account;

3) Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF), managed by Bill Foley with $900 million in the trust account; and

4) Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp (FEAC), managed by Harry Sloan with $600 million in the trust account.

Source: Bloomberg and company filings.

Several supposedly "selloff resistant" SPACs with more than $300 million in their trust accounts and liquidation deadlines before end of March 2021 were also not immune (see chart below), for example, Trine Acquisition Corp (TRNE), Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM), FinTech Acquisition Corp III (FTAC) and Gores Metropoulos, Inc (GMHI).

Source: Bloomberg and company filings.

Warrants of the SPACs that have announced LOI or definitive agreement were hit particularly hard (see chart below), for example, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (SPAQ), Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV (HCAC) and Graf Industrial Corp (GRAF).

Source: Bloomberg.

The market correction of SPACs were driven likely by two main factors:

1) The quick rally of target searching SPAC common shares and warrants in early July essentially squeezed out the expected future return that were supposed to be generated from deal announcement and completion;

2) The very robust IPO pipeline of new SPACs flooded the market with new record being set and reset almost every week.

The diminishing marginal return and the new supply might have caused capital rotation or reallocation of SPAC investors, which led to the downward selling spiral in SPACs.

Warrant Relative Value Chart

Just a quick reminder, the warrant relative value chart (WRVC) is generated using the following inputs and rules:

1) SPACs - only the SPACs that are still searching for targets are included though this week we also include a few SPACs that either disclosed a LOI or already entered definitive merge agreement (they are in red). The goal is to find out where this group would trade versus other target searching SPACs;

2) X axis - the number of days to the SPACs' liquidation deadline. We currently include only SPACs with deadlines before April 30, 2021;

3) Y axis - the close price of each warrant and right on August 3, 2020;

4) Size of each pie - the amount of the fund in the trust account as reported in the latest 10Q filing, but not including any amount from any additional financial arrangement such as a forward purchase contract;

5) Color of each pie - the SPACs with announced deals are in red, target searching SPACs with more than $300 million in the trust account are in yellow, and all the rest are in blue (except a few overlapping ones using different colors to tell them apart).

The goal of the chart is to assess and compare the risk/reward of SPAC warrants that have similar liquidation deadlines. Since a SPAC will be liquidated if it is not able to complete a business combination by the liquidation deadline, it is more likely for a SPAC that is 3 months away from its deadline to announce a deal then a SPAC that is still 20 months away from the deadline. And investing in the former might generate a higher return if measured by annualized IRR.

As shown in the latest WRVC below, recent price drop of SPAC warrants certainly makes the valuation more reasonable categorically,

1) SPACs with well received deal announcement were in the range of $2.5 to $3.5, e.g. SPAQ.WS and DPHCW;

2) SPACs with LOI (e.g. HCACW) or sponsor premium (e.g. GMHIW) traded between $1 to $2; and

3) SPACs that are still target searching traded under $1.

SPACs that are outside in their expected categories might represent trading opportunities which will be discussed in the next section.

We have also included the WRVC dated July 24, 2020 to show the magnitude of the warrants selloff and the subsequent relative value shift among names in the chart.

Warrant Relative Value Chart on August 3, 2020

Source: Bloomberg and company filings.

Warrant Relative Value Chart July 24, 2020

Source: Bloomberg and company filings.

Opportunities after Selloff

A warrant's relative value is driven primarily by three factors (in no particular order):

1) Size of the trust account. The SPACs with higher balances in the trust accounts tend to trade at a premium to those with lower balances, due to the likelihood that a higher value target will be better known in the marketplace and will have better chances of completing the business combination.

2) Management track record. A solid management track record, especially previous SPAC experience, definitely commands a premium in the SPAC market.

3) Unique dynamics of the targeted industry. The industry targeted by a SPAC could have a significant impact on its warrant price. For example, electric vehicles seem to garner a lot of positive support while cannabis is at the other end of the extreme.

These factors can be boiled down to one thing: the probability of getting a good deal done by the deadline. Relative value opportunities with a good risk/reward profile tend to appear when one or more of the three factors are overlooked by the market. Below are a few opportunities that stand out after the selloff:

1) Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCBU)

THCB warrants (THCBW) sold off with the rest of SPACs while ETFMG Alternative harvest ETF (MJ), the cannabis industry ETF, continued its uptrend during the same period. The risk reward profile of THCBW becomes more attractive at lower price level. THCB has $282 million in the trust account with a liquidation deadline of December 7, 2020 (which is after the Presidential Election). At near historic low of 40 cents per share, THCBW has limited downside (except liquidation) and potentially significant upsides upon a deal announcement.

Price Chart of THCBW vs MJ

Source: Bloomberg.

2) Legacy Acquisition Corp (LGC)

LGC warrants (LGCW) are somewhat a very speculative play. LGC returned to the target searching category after it terminated the potential business combination with Blue Impact on July 20, 2020. LGC has until November 20, 2020 to find another target to merge, otherwise it might be liquidated. It should still have approximately $300 million in its trust account but its warrants trade at around 35-40 cents, implying a very low probability of getting a deal done. If its sponsor manages to identify and complete a business combination in the next three and half months, LGCW will be home run trade with potentially sizeable upsides. The downside of owning the warrants is also very clear, zero in case of liquidation.

LGCW Price Chart

Source: Bloomberg.

3) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV (HCAC)

On July 23, 2020, HCAC disclosed that it has signed an LOI with a company in the "electric vehicle and advanced mobility sector" and filed a proxy to extend its business combination deadline to December 31, 2020. HCAC is fourth SPAC managed and sponsored by a very experienced team at Hennessy Capital LLC with solid track record. HCAC has $309 million in the trust account as of first quarter 2020, plus a forward purchase agreement of $125 million with Nomura. After the recent selloff, HCAC warrants (NASDAQ:HCACW) are back at around $1.5 which could potentially go to $3-3.5 upon deal announcement using DiamondPeak Holdings Corp warrants (NASDAQ:DPHCW) as a reference.

HCACW Price Chart

Source: Bloomberg.

4) Trine Acquisition Corp (TRNE) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)

Both TRNE and ACAM should be on the watch list to wait for the entry point below $1 with potentially 3x upside upon deal announcement and 50% downside in a severe market correction similar to last March. In case of liquidation, the downside will be zero. Both SPACs have very strong profile in terms of trust account size, management and targeted industry. TRNE is tech focused media/communications sectors and co-sponsored by Leo Hindery, Jr and investment firm HPS ($60 billion AUM) with $305 million in its trust account as of first quarter 2020. ACAM is consumer/retail focused and led by Juan Carlos Torres, Executive Chairman of Dufry AG with Tom Ford Co-Founder and Chairman Domenico De Sole on its Board. ACAM has $310 million in its trust account as of first quarter 2020.

Source: Bloomberg.

Key Risks

1) The relative value chart is based on a relatively small sample, therefore any observations might not be statistically significant.

2) If a SPAC is liquidated for not being able to complete a merger by the deadline, its warrants will expire worthless.

Conclusion

Cheap warrants on absolute terms may not necessarily represent a good risk/reward scenario, as securities are cheap usually for a reason. However, comparing warrants on a relative value basis might provide a more comprehensive picture, and provide a more compelling investment proposition. Recent selloff of SPAC warrants just created such opportunities on several SPACs as illustrated in the latest warrant relative value chart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRNE, ACAMU, THCBU, HCACU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

