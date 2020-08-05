Natural Gas Market: We Have Closed All Our Long Positions And We Are Now Cautiously Bearish

Our EOS storage index is now above market expectations - for the first time since May 13.

We no longer see any "bullish divergences" between EOS storage outlook and the price level.

We anticipate to see a build of 28 bcf, which is 30 bcf smaller than a year ago and 5 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 3,269 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending July 31.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending July 31), the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) edged down by 0.9% w-o-w (from 102 to 101). However, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 4.5% above last year's level and 13.5% above the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending August 7), the weather conditions continue to cool down, but more noticeably. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will drop by around 17.0% w-o-w (from 101 to 85). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 75 bcf/d and 78 bcf/d. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should drop below the norm (-3.9%) as well as below last year's level (-12.5%).

Next week

Next week (ending August 14), the weather conditions are expected to get warmer. The number of CDDs is currently projected to jump by 22% w-o-w (from 83 to 101). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should rise by 8.6% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will turn positive to +18.5% (see the chart below).

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain above the norm (on average) - see the chart below.

However, there is a major disagreement between the models in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 71.0 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 73.0 bcf/d over the same period. Projected TDDs remain above the norm (+7.9%) but below last year's level (-4.6%).

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 90.3 bcf/d. Total demand has already reached a "seasonal peak" on July 20 (see the chart below) and is now projected to trend lower (slowly) until October.

Supply

Latest dry gas production estimate (for the contiguous United States): 87.3 bcf/d.

-9.1 bcf/d from an all-time high

-0.01 bcf/d from a 3-week low

-0.9 bcf/d from Tuesday's results

We currently expect dry gas production in the contiguous United States to average 87.55 bcf/d over the next three months (August-September-October). Annual growth rate is projected to be negative.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 28 bcf (2 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 30 bcf smaller than a year ago and 5 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 146 bcf by September 4.

Fundamentally, the long-term trends are mostly bullish because the annual storage "surplus" is still projected to shrink and production growth potential is severely damaged. Furthermore, we believe that LNG feedgas flows have already reached a long-term bottom and should be trending higher (slowly). However, the forward curve is already somewhat elevated. December contract is trading near $2.950 per MMBtu, which is expensive (in our opinion) - especially under the assumption that the winter forecast will be normal.

We have closed all our long positions in the September contract and we are now cautiously short December contract. The key reason why we decided to turn bearish is that we no longer see any "bullish divergences" between EOS storage outlook and the price level. Our EOS storage index is now above market expectations - for the first time since May 13.

