Let’s not lose perspective: Analysts are not electrical engineers, neither does Intel sell nanometers; it sells products. While a hiccup, it does not take away from Intel's financial growth opportunities.

Intel (INTC) shares are plunging following Intel’s second quarter earnings results. As some bulls have commented, Intel grew revenue by 20% YoY to almost $20 billion, representing higher growth than Apple (AAPL) and even Micro - “two years' worth of digital transformation in two months.” - soft (MSFT) The stock reacted differently, however, plunging 17% to ~$50 per share.

Cause for the plunge is a 6 to 12-month 7nm delay. Perhaps most worrying, though, are the further implications of this delay given that this comes back-to-back to the previous 14nm and 10nm delays. If 7nm yield is already 12 months behind schedule, then it is anyone’s guess how much it could further become in the next two years.

However, while this is not the greatest run of events (as CEO Bob Swan also expressed at the end of the call), it pertains to what I would call the “nanometer games” (akin to ‘The Hunger Games’). Many enthusiasts, analysts and investors alike – most without holding any degree related to electrical engineering – weighing in on the matter and forecasting all sorts of doom-and-gloom for the company.

As mentioned, this is not the first time we have seen this play out, as the 10nm saga is still ongoing, as it just caused Intel to also report its worst gross margin quarter in 11 years. Despite the 10nm issues, it has not prevented Intel from growing by 35% in the last five years. So this will lead to the following takeaway: neither do I forecast the 7nm issues from fundamentally changing Intel's growth trajectory. For investors, this means the drop could be an opportunity to buy the dip.

So with that said, there are several points worth discussing.

(For a previous discussion of the more specific implications of the 7nm delay, see: Dark Clouds As 7nm Delayed, But The Intel Show Will Go On.)

Separating financials from technology

As a freelancer for Tom’s Hardware, I cover Intel technology. When writing for Seeking Alpha, though, I cover Intel stock.

These are two entirely separate things, and this is one point investors and tech enthusiasts should be aware of. Intel is coming off of the back of its worst technology transition ever, 10nm, after 3 years of delays. As mentioned, though, it has not prevented Intel from reporting record quarters and record fiscal years, quarter after quarter in the last five years.

So, on the one hand, when tech enthusiasts look at Intel, they compare it against AMD (AMD) and talk about market share, mostly for the small DIY desktop segment. They look at the technology, seeing that Intel is behind AMD to a 7nm-equivalent node, and predict Intel will fall behind.

But that’s not how business works. Intel doesn’t sell nanometers. Intel’s customers are OEMs (and most of the market are actually laptops), and they demand an annual cadence of CPU products to support their own product refreshes. The same goes for the server space, obviously.

Sure, Intel creates value for its customers by creating better CPUs, but there are multiple ways that lead to Rome (pun intended). Using better lithography (better transistors), to that end, is just one possible lever to improve products.

So Intel simply upholding its yearly cadence of CPU updates (Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, etc.) by itself will provide a lot of inertia to OEMs for switching to AMD. Even if AMD is 10-20% faster.

On the other hand, now coming at Intel from an investor point of view, there are also much broader market dynamics at play. These dynamics can increase the size of the overall market (TAM). In other words: a 90% share in a $300B market would result in much different financials than a 90% market share in a $30B market.

It's these dynamics that I personally look at when forming my Intel thesis. The overall market is expanding as demand for compute keeps increasing from edge to cloud. This benefits Intel, it might also benefit AMD where it also pursues those opportunities (but AMD doesn't have IoT, 3D NAND, etc.). Even if that causes some internal market share swings, net-net Intel will grow, and the stock will (should) follow.

So from the big picture, Intel is the leader in CPUs, and as such will benefit from these tailwinds (given also its investments in those areas): cloud, 5G, AI, autonomous driving, 3D NAND, silicon photonics, Optane. As I saw in a comment a while ago, dinosaurs may be slow to get moving, but they are also difficult to stop.

So let’s take 5G as an example, as this is an area where Intel is currently growing a ton and taking a ton of market share. Just being a TSMC 5N customer would not make you a leader in 5G, else Intel wouldn’t/couldn't be the actual leader. So what does? It may be redundant to say, but just having fabrication plants means utterly nothing if you don’t have product(s) (IP) to manufacture in those fabs. So simply put, having great manufacturing technology is just one piece of the puzzle, and a disadvantage there can still be made up for by many other pieces. For example, 5G "software-defined networking" is much more than just a silicon chip. And in the PC, the actual architecture Intel has (“Ice Lake”) is more advanced than AMD’s (“Zen 2”).

Another example would be Optane. As Intel also acknowledged, the first two years for a new, disruptive technology will be slow, but momentum is clearly building.

But given the recent events, clearly investors have been looking at different things than the growth opportunities I described. To that end, while many investors have weighed in on the issue (illustrated for example by the volume of Seeking Alpha articles), this leads to a different issue: despite all their writings, many analysts and investors are likely to be (even) less informed than tech enthusiasts about process technology.

Process technology

So let’s move to discussing process technology, as this is the key part of the nanometer games, and indeed those games have been played well by the foundries.

As many hopefully have heard, not all nanometers are created equal. Each foundry develops its own process technology and roadmap, which will result in certain characteristics and feature sizes. This complete set of technology, the result of billions of dollars of R&D, and a fully manufactured 'wafer' being the result of hundreds of process steps, then gets a name. 10nm. 7nm. 5nm. 3nm.

It all means nothing. These are marketing games. For one, it doesn’t refer to any actual size of any transistor, as it hasn’t done for a few decades (since the GHz race in the 1990s… ‘The GHz Games’ perhaps, equivalently).

Secondly, there is more to process technology than the feature sizes. There is also a just as important part called the materials science component of transistors. For example, as some people would correctly guess, at these nanometer scales, quantum effects start playing a role, and they do.

So one example of both parts (nanometer marketing and materials science) would be TSMC’s (TSM) 20nm node (2014). Over a year later, in 2015, TSMC improved this node, and changed the transistor from planar to a FinFET – a huge change by itself, but it didn’t change the feature sizes related to transistor density. So it was an improvement of the same technology, but TSMC decided to go ahead and call it 16nm, as if it were a new node according to Moore’s Law, even though in reality density stayed the same. So when TSMC then introduced 10nm, it represented a full shrink from 20nm, even though its name (20->16->10) suggests it would be two shrinks more advanced.

So this remains a great example of these ‘nanometer games’, as to date it appears that TSMC and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) are readily ahead of Intel: Intel is just moving to 10nm, while TSMC is already going to 5nm (5N). In reality, without the marketing trick just described, TMSC would really be moving this year from 10nm [=7N] to 7nm [=5N]. While yes, this is ahead of Intel who will still be on 10nm this year (and next year, and for the most part also in 2022), how would it be perceived if the headlines last year said AMD was launching 10nm chips? Indeed, I have seen plenty of publications claiming that AMD already has 7nm chips in the market. AMD does not; or at least, AMD does not have Intel's 7nm transistors in the market.

So simply put, node names can’t be compared across foundries. While they may be all have a manufacturing process called 7nm, the 7nm process from Intel is different from TSMC (and Samsung). So to that end, Intel is really making itself look worse by not adjusting its naming scheme, in light of the marketing trick described above. I would suggest Intel to (similarly) ‘skip’ the 7nm name and rename its current 7nm to 5nm or even 3nm, or move to a different scheme altogether.

To make cross-foundry comparisons possible, Intel actually did introduce/popularize in 2017 the transistors per mm2 metric as an objective metric for process transistor density. So perhaps Intel could call this metric ‘MT’, where higher means better. It shows that for example that Intel’s 10nm is better than (or similar to, for practical purposes) TSMC’s 7nm, despite Intel having the larger ("worse") name:

TSMC “7nm” = 90MT

Intel 10nm = 100MT

TSMC “5nm” = 170MT

Intel 7nm = 200-240MT?

TSMC “3nm” = 290MT

Intel 5nm = 400-480MT?

This means that last year, AMD (actually) launched its 90MT Zen 2 CPUs, while Intel launched its 100MT Ice Lake CPUs. What AMD leadership?

In 2023, now, Intel could have 240MT while TSMC is on 290MT. That's by no means a game-changing difference. It means that AMD could put a little more transistors in each mm2. Does this matter? Consumer chips are not constrained by silicon area anyway. If Intel wanted to get additional performance out of its chips, it could still make the chips a lot bigger (use more transistors), although that would be at a higher manufacturing cost.

Just as importantly, the number (even the MT one, referring back to the materials science aspect of transistor engineering mentioned above) also doesn't say which transistor will have the lowest power consumption and/or reach the highest clock speed. Concerning this last point, Intel is (and has been) designing + and ++ intra-node improvements to bring the power and performance aspects of smaller nodes to previous nodes. So aside from transistor density, Intel's 10nm++(+) in 2021 (2022) will likely be about as good as the 7nm node would have been. Again, what AMD/TSMC leadership?

There are multiple other aspects of 'the nanometer games'. For example, a process technology usually has several 'libraries' with various transistor densities, power and performance. So just to prove how relatively unimportant density is for its CPUs: for Core, Intel uses its lowest-density HP libraries (since CPUs benefit a lot from higher clock speed). From a transistor density perspective, using an HP library is akin to using an n-1 node. So the real-world density of Intel's Ice Lake CPUs on its 100MT process is actually a fair bit lower.

Bottom line, the nanometer metric in principle refers to the transistor density (Moore's Law). In practice, it is a marketing metric. Moreover, for CPUs, transistor density actually means relatively little, as the name says nothing about the power and performance of said transistors (either).

For a further, technical discussions of the nanometer games, see: Transistor Count: A Flawed Metric.

Summary

The Nanometer Games:

Intel doesn’t sell nanometers, nor does anyone else.

Companies sell products, which also have to be designed. (Intel's process advantage was not the reason for AMD getting close to bankruptcy half a decade ago.)

Discussing the 7nm delay while the exact details are still quite vague: for example, what will be outsourced exactly?

The arrival of the first consumer 7nm chips could actually be changed by less than 6 months (although perhaps/likely lower volume than planned before).

The 7nm "defect mode" seems a 7nm-specific issue, not impacting 10nm or 5nm development (although another execution issue definitely).

Competitively, the nanometer games:

The technical specifications of Intel's 7nm aren't even public yet. The sell-off is likely an overreaction as investors misjudged its significance: AMD already has "7nm" in the market, making the delay to 2022-2023 sound quite dramatic.

As it currently stands, Intel's 7nm (=200-240MT) will ship in volume in 2023, and contrary to what it seems, in name, will not be dramatically inferior to TMSC 3N (=290MT), also shipping in 2023*. At this point, it isn't even known if AMD** will be on 3N in 2023, since mobile is usually first.

As the previous point illustrated, not all nanometers are created equal: nanometer names are marketing. TSMC moved from 20nm to 16nm in 2015 without improving density.

Intel's 7nm will be at least one generation (regarding Moore's Law) ahead of AMD's 7nm (justifying at least in part its later arrival).

Nanometer names also don't say anything about performance and power consumption of the transistors.

Intel's 10nm++(+) will likely be quite close in those metrics to its 7nm.

We're currently in the FinFET transistor era, which started in 2012 for Intel, 2015 for TSMC. As it currently stands, starting in 2024-2025, TSMC and Intel will transition to the nanowire (gate-all-around) era within a relatively negligible time period from each other.

*Since semiconductor cycle times are ~3 months, it takes some time to get volume out of the fab, and there are likely no product launches in December, second half 2022 production of 3N really implies first-half product launches. That's pretty much how it has always been.

**AMD also was on 7N for two generations: Zen 2-3. Since Zen 4 (N5) seems early 2022, Zen 5 would be early 2023 on N4, with Zen 6 on N3 in 2024.

Closing thoughts

TSMC is leading the nanometer games by a wide margin: it is moving to 5nm this year, while Intel continues ramping 10nm. AMD already has 7nm in the market, which Intel just delayed. As a result, multibillion-dollar changes in the market have occurred.

But as I described, much of this is just that, (marketing) games. Intel's 7nm is not TSMC's 7nm. Intel’s 7nm will at the very least be competitive with TSMC’s N3. Both nodes are now set to launch in 2023. While TSMC may have an up to ~1.5x gap if Intel's 7nm is closer to 200MT, it definitely won't be as one-sided as Intel's 14nm vs. TSMC's 7N (where the difference is ~2.5x).

While Intel did announce the 7nm delay of 6-12 months, a hiccup, it also announced it is willing to go to TSMC if TSMC has the better technology at the time; Intel will use the best process technology available. So if taking these words on face value, then AMD at no point going forward will have an advantage (in manufacturing technology): they both have access to TSMC, and Intel also has access to its own process and packaging technology.

For example, Habana, Movidius and Mobileye as Intel acquisitions are already using TSMC (to compete against Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in AI, etc.).

As I also described, there is more semiconductor products than the manufacturing technology. The IP still has to be developed. For example, while AMD has moved to N7 for some time for its GPUs, it still does not have something like Nvidia’s Tensor (or Ray Tracing) Cores that would make it competitive for AI workloads, which is fueling Nvidia’s growth in the data center. So while process technology can be a differentiator, so can a product’s architecture be.

And even concerning manufacturing technology, there is much more to it than just transistor density. For example, Intel said it intends to improve 10nm by one Moore's Law by improving it through 10nm+(+)(+) introductions. So Intel might have lower density, but power and performance of the transistors could be similar to AMD's (or its 7nm). Intel could very realistically launch/manufacture 7nm products or IP on 10nm++(+) instead.

For investors, keeping track of all of this technology might be unrealistic. To that end, I would propose the following view: I see nothing fundamentally changing as to Intel remaining the leading CPU company (by size - financials - market share), while AMD will remain relatively tiny.

As proof in case: Zen 2 was supposed to be the big catalyst for AMD, since it has currently exactly all the advantages that the 7nm delays might seem to have going forward: this purportedly game-changing (no pun intended) process leadership. Since most headlines were about 7nm, what was perhaps missed was that Intel also announced it would have greater market share in the data center this year than it had expected, while also taking market share back in the PC market.

So what will drive Intel’s growth is its expanded set of opportunities in growing markets: cloud, 5G, AI, Mobileye (ADAS, MaaS and AVs), IoT, 3D NAND, silicon photonics, 3D XPoint. In most of these opportunities, AMD doesn’t even compete in the first place.

So as a closing thought, as a tech enthusiast, I heavily criticize the delays – as I did in my previous analysis of the delays. But from an investor's point of view, let’s not separate these developments from Intel’s financial growth opportunities. To that end, I picked up some shares on the plunge. In 10 years, when Mobileye's robotaxis will be zipping around and Intel will be leading the nanowire transistor era, investors will be scratching their heads how Intel could ever have had such a low value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.