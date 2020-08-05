A Deep Dive Into Consumer Indices

Current data indicate that the consumer is nervous and scared and is likely to save rather than spend.

Analyzing these data can help investors latch on to the market trend and performing sectors.

Forget about your competitors, just focus on your customers. - Jack Ma

Consumption is the key driver of any economy's growth and success. High-consumption economies witness a whole lot of innovation, creativity, job creation, GDP growth, prosperity, business longevity, and much more. Therefore, as investors, it is important to analyze the key consumer indices because these can help us understand the direction the economy is taking.

Way back in April 2020, based on data at that time, I had tweeted about the companies in the consumer discretionary sector witnessing one of the largest decreases in expected growth earnings because the consumer spending at that time was focused on staples in the near term. This prediction holds good today as well.

Source: Twitter

If you can successfully analyze consumer indices, you will learn about the state of the economy and the trending sectors, and this is priceless knowledge that will help you pick the right stocks in trending sectors. Here are the key consumer indices you should be tracking - regularly.

1. Consumer Spending

Consumer spending data are published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis every month. Analyzing these numbers can help figure out living standards, buying priorities, and overall confidence in the economy.

In June 2020, consumer spending increased by 5.6% on a month-over-month basis. However, the spending grew 8.5% in May 2020 over April 2020's negative growth of 12.9%.

Source: BEA

The major reason for the growth in consumer spending was the government stimulus. Growth slowed in June 2020 over the previous month because Stimulus-1 was ending and politicians were haggling over Stimulus-2. If the new round does not meet expectations, consumer spending will drop, especially because COVID-19 has snowballed into a deadly nuisance.

2. Census Bureau Monthly Retail Trade Survey (MRTS) Data

The MRTS data help understand how consumers are spending their dollars.

Source: Census Bureau

In June 2020, consumers allocated a higher spend to motor vehicles, electronic appliances, furniture, and clothing and accessories. In the normal course of business, this spending would have been a bullish signal for the mentioned sectors. However, we know that the unemployment rate is high and that the spending was because of Stimulus-1. Therefore, these data should be taken with a pinch of salt.

3. Consumer Confidence Index (CCI)/Consumer Sentiment Index

The CCI, a monthly survey conducted by The Conference Board, reveals how optimistic or pessimistic the consumer is feeling about the economy and his income-earning capabilities. This is a leading indicator that can help gauge how consumer spending can evolve over the coming months.

In July 2020, the CCI fell 5.7 points to 92.6, as compared to 98.3 in June 2020. The Expectations Index, which is a part of the CCI, reflects consumers' short-term outlook for business and income. This Index fell hard in July 2020 to 91.5 versus 106.1 in June 2020.

Expectations fell because of rising unemployment numbers and the COVID-19 resurgence. As of August 3, 2020, consumers' short-term confidence in the economy has fallen, and it is not a good sign.

Consumer Sentiment Index is like the CCI - the only difference is that it is conducted by The University of Michigan. You can follow either indicator.

4. Durable Goods Orders

The Census Bureau publishes a monthly advance report on durable goods manufacturers' shipments, inventories, and orders. This is an important report to analyze because businesses and consumers buy durable goods such as cars and electrical appliances only when they are confident of the economy.

This is a key leading indicator that helps investors understand the direction in which manufacturing and demand are headed.

Source: Census Bureau

In June 2020, new orders for durable goods increased by 7.3% to $206.9 billion. This followed an increase of 15.1% in May 2020. Orders for transportation equipment formed the bulk of the July orders, implying that demand for other durable goods was lukewarm. However, there was a decrease in unfilled orders of transportation equipment. Most of the businesses were operating at limited capacities because of COVID-19.

5. Consumer Price Index (CPI)

CPI or inflation is a very important indicator that is measured based on the average cost of commodities. The Fed's target rate of inflation is 2% but our current rate of inflation is hanging around at 0.6%.

Our low inflation rate has the potential to further depress demand for goods and services, which, in turn, will add to the unemployment numbers and/or depress wages. If the rate continues to fall, the situation will get worse because people will delay purchases. Lenders will be discouraged because interest rates are already KO-ed by the Fed, and any further drop will make lending risky and unprofitable.

Conversely, a high inflation rate increases raw material costs, wages, cost of living, and uncertainty. Most companies, typically, hold back expansion plans in times of high inflation.

The Fed is searching for a moderate 2% rate of inflation, which is the elusive Holy Grail.

Summing Up

Let's sum up the current situation based on the data analyzed:

1. Consumer spending in the near term will depend on the Stimulus-2 payout, which is currently caught up in political mudslinging. Some compromise will eventually be reached that has the potential to keep the economy afloat in the near term.

2. Will people spend new money on discretionary goods or save up? Given the virus resurgence, rising unemployment, and the hackneyed way schools are opening up, I'm betting people will save.

3. Consumer confidence can move up a small notch after Stimulus-2 because people will feel secure that the government cares for them in times of crisis.

4. Durable goods orders may stay flat or edge up slightly as they did in July 2020.

5. Inflation will continue to remain low until the virus is contained.

The stock market will likely get excited once Stimulus-2 is passed and the indices may spike. From there on, a lot will depend on consumer spending - and let's not forget about the possibility of a U.S.-China trade war, the November elections, and, of course, COVID-19 containment.

Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above.

Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.