GenMark still has some upside on a near-term growth-driven basis, but investors should be wary of the risk that if/when COVID-19 fades, revenue growth and multiples could contract.

Modeling GenMark is challenging given all of the unknowns about how long COVID-19 will last and what system/test utilization will look like in a more normal environment.

The poor control of COVID-19 in the United States has created an unprecedented testing opportunity for GenMark (GNMK), and so far the company is doing a good job of leveraging that opportunity to get hardware in the field and establish relationships with healthcare facilities that may well last well beyond this outbreak. Although the intense demand for tests is pushing the company to expand capacity as quickly as possible, it has also allowed the company to clean up its balance sheet on relatively attractive terms.

I thought GenMark still had near-term upside last quarter, and the shares have shot up almost another 70% as COVID-19 testing demand remains intense. There are still very valid concerns about what the post-COVID-19 operating environment will look like, but the company is definitely better-placed now than before and the valuation is not unreasonable on some shorter-term valuation approaches.

The Boom Goes On

With GenMark basically scrambling to meet all the demand for COVID-19 tests, second quarter financials were substantially better than expected. Revenue rose 118%, beating expectations by close to 25%. Revenue from the ePlex platform rose almost 200%, with SARS-CoV-2 tests making up more than half of that, and the consumables annuity per system rose 74% to $188,000.

Gross margin improved almost four points in the quarter (to just a bit under 40%), but the company was still in the red at the operating line. Operating expenses were almost flat from the prior year, though, and the company generated positive cash flow.

Placements grew sequentially from 54 to 71 net placements, bringing the in-place total to 652. Those new placements include 40 new customers, bringing the total to about 80 on a year-to-date basis, and management said that 70% of the systems it has placed this year (so, 87 or 88) are under contracts for the respiratory and/or blood culture panels, and these contracts typically have minimum purchase requirements (usually in exchange for pricing incentives on the systems and tests).

Given the strength in testing demand, and no real reason to think that COVID-19 is about to fade, management upgraded its guidance significantly. The midpoint of the full-year revenue guide went up 28% (to $160M), while placement guidance went up 28% (to 240), and annuity guidance went up almost 42% (to about $188K).

Gross margin guidance, though, remained at 38% to 40%. I can understand how/why some investors may be disappointed by that. This is, after all, a “razor/razor blade” model where significant growth in in-place systems is supposed to drive sales of much higher-margin tests. The “but” is that tests don’t have infinitely high margins (there are input costs) and GenMark is scrambling to add test production capacity; managed recently contracted for a new facility and added to ePlex lines, planning to exit the year with capacity for 150K tests per month and stepping that up again in Q1’21. While there are manufacturing improvements slated for the second half of the year that should pay dividends in 2021 (and beyond), GenMark is under stress just to get enough tests out the door and that makes margin optimization difficult if not impossible.

A New Test Should Help

Management submitted its Emergency Use Authorization for its new RP2 panel to the FDA in June and has begun commercial activities. This test basically adds SARS-CoV-2 to the respiratory disease panel and allows labs to go beyond a simple yes/no answer on COVID-19 and test for ailments with similar symptoms like influezna or rhinovirus.

Offering a panel like this is basically a no-brainer, and GenMark isn’t the only company with such an offering – bioMerieux (OTC:BMXXY) has launched its BioFire Respiratory 2.1 panel with SARS-CoV-2 and Danaher’s (DHR) Cepheid is planning a third quarter launch of a 4-in-1 combo test including SARS-CoV-2.

Head-to-head comparisons of these tests are challenging, but GenMark doesn’t have the edge in time to result at “under two hours”, as the BioFire panel has a 45-minute time to result and the Cepheid test will produce a result in 35 minutes. Of course, a lot goes into “time to result” including complexity and hands-on time, so I’ll just say that GenMark’s test isn’t as non-competitive as you might think just on the basis of that one metric. Moreover, GenMark’s new test has further improved the hands-on time and likewise improved the limit of detection (a legitimate concern about its standalone SARS-CoV-2 test). All told, there are several factors that drive test/system adoption, including cost, testing menu, system footprint, hands-on time/complexity, and so on, and I believe GenMark’s system is competitive.

An Equity Raise Cleans Up The Balance Sheet

GenMark launched an equity offering a few days after the first quarter results, raising a little more than $75 million by selling 8.3 million shares. While I suppose that offering doesn’t look so great now (an offering price of $9.65 versus today’s price of over $19), it nevertheless brought the company to a net cash position and I expect GenMark to be sustainably FCF-positive next year, so debt/liquidity is no longer a real concern.

The Outlook

GenMark remains difficult to model given the huge impact COVID-19 has had on the business. I expect that at least some of these placements are coming from customers desperate to get their hands on testing systems, and I don’t expect all of these systems to remain actively used after the crisis fades (or at least not by their current users). That said, this pandemic has given the company a chance to show its capabilities to a much wider array of customers, and I believe many of them will stick with GenMark after the pandemic fades – effectively jump-starting GenMark’s system placement ramp.

There will still be challenges. Prior to COVID-19, there were significant reimbursement pressures on respiratory testing, with many payors pushing back hard on broad-based testing as a front-line approach. While the blood culture testing market is more favorable, it will still need time to develop and grow, and GenMark’s menu/development schedule is still pretty small.

I’m modeling GenMark with an assumption of roughly $70M in SARS-CoV-2-driven revenue in 2020, falling by 25% in 2021. That could easily be too conservative; a lot depends on when an effective vaccine is available and how compliant people are with spread-containment efforts. I’m now expecting revenue to approach $280M in 2024 and exceed $500M in 2029. I’m still looking for long-term FCF margins in the low-to-mid 20%’s.

The Bottom Line

GenMark doesn’t look particularly cheap on a long-term basis, assuming COVID-19 fades, and the industry remains extremely competitive, but the shares could still have upside on a near-term basis. Smaller med-tech stocks tend to trade on the basis of near-term revenue growth expectations, and GenMark’s revenue growth can easily support a forward revenue multiple around 8x and a fair value around $20, with further upside possible if GenMark can reach an even higher level of revenue in the near term.

The “but” is that if and when revenue growth expectations reset lower (if COVID-19 demand fades and GenMark can’t fill the gap), so too will the multiple. I don’t see that being an issue for at least a few more quarters, but it’s something to consider for those investors who like longer-term engagements with their holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.