The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) as an investment option at its current market price. While I have concerns about starting new equity positions right now, given the high levels the indices sit at, I continue to see value in SDY. The fund's P/E ratio sits well below the S&P 500, making it a relative value play. Further, the dividend stream looks attractive, with a yield over 3% and year-over-year distribution raises in 2020. Finally, dividend aristocrats, on average, are companies with high credit ratings. This demonstrates their strong financial position and also allows the companies to borrow more cheaply than average. Both of these factors help support the continuation of the dividend payments.

First, a little about SDY. The fund's objective is to "match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. This index screens for companies that have also followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years". If a stock meets this criterion, it is included in the fund, and SDY then weights the stock by yield. The fund currently sits at $94.19 and yields 3.16%. I recommended SDY during my last review a little over three months ago, and I have been fairly pleased with the result. While the fund has lagged the broader S&P due to its limited technology exposure, it is still up by almost 13%, as seen below:

As I look ahead to the remainder of the year, I see merit to continuing to hold SDY, and plan to do so. However, while I do believe the fund could see additional gains, l am downgrading my outlook to neutral simply because I believe equities in general are nearing a top. Therefore, I would expect a more modest gain to wrap up the year, and I will explain why in detail below.

Dividend Story Shows A Relative Value

To begin, I want to discuss a fundamental reason why income-oriented investors may want to consider SDY right now. It is no secret we have been in a low interest rate environment for some time, but interest rates were pushed even lower as the U.S. deals with the economic fallout from COVID-19. As a result, treasury yields are at unusually low levels, forcing investors to continue to hunt for higher income streams elsewhere. While there are plenty of fixed-income alternatives to treasuries, dividend stocks also have a place for the income-minded. As it happens, those investors may find dividend paying equities, and especially SDY, to have some value at the moment.

To see why, let us look at the current yields for a few products. If we compare medium-term treasuries, the S&P 500 and SDY, we see a marked shift in yields. To do so, see the chart below, detailing the yields for SDY, the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY):

Fund Current Yield SPY 1.74% IEF 1.42% SDY 3.02%

While SDY's higher yield sticks out, what is also striking is the spread between SPY's yield and IEF's. If you are thinking it seems uncharacteristic for SPY to have that wide of a spread between 7 and 10-year treasuries, you would be right. In fact, the spread between the dividend yield of the S&P 500 and 10-year treasuries is actually the widest it has been in six decades, as shown below:

My takeaway from this is two-fold. It offers support for buying in to equities for income generation. While equities clearly have more downside risk than treasuries, the historically wide yield spread suggests there is value to buying in to large-cap equities at current levels for income. Further, when I extrapolate this out to SDY, the value looks even clearer. SDY holds some of the most sustainable dividends within the S&P, and its yield is considerably higher than what the S&P 500 offers. With the S&P 500 already offering quite a bit more income over treasuries, SDY's yield above 3% looks even better.

Of course, dividend investors right now need to be especially focused on sustainability. As many are aware, many high yielding stocks have turned out to be a mirage, as dividend cuts and suspensions have dominated headlines. Therefore, for investors considering this yield spread, they want to be sure they are buying in to a sustainable yield. Otherwise, the higher future income stream won't materialize, downplaying the relative value to buying now.

This is where SDY comes in, as the fund holds dividend aristocrats, which are some of the safest yields you can find. While 2020 has been a tough year for dividend payers, especially in Energy and Real Estate, the fund impressed me during my last review with strong dividend growth in Q1. Of course, this was right at the start of the pandemic, so I planned to keep a keen eye on Q2 to see how the dividend fared. Fortunately, even with all the macro-headwinds, SDY still managed to increase its Q2 distribution year over year, shown below:

Q1 2019 Distribution Q1 2020 Distribution YOY % Gain $0.53/share $0.67/share 26% Q1 2019 Distribution Q2 2020 Distribution $0.63/share $0.68/share 8%

In summary, I see merit to holding SDY not just for an equity position, but for an income play as well. The yield spread over treasuries is high historically, and the fund has managed two quarters of annual dividend growth in a difficult climate. All things considered, I view this very positively.

SDY's Discount To The Market Has Grown Measurably

My second point reiterates an attribute I viewed positively during my last review. Specifically, this is the fund's relative valuation. Back in May, I saw SDY's lower P/E ratio, when compared against the S&P 500, as a reason for buying the fund. This time around, I feel even more strongly about this fact, for two reasons. One, with the major indices sitting at historically high levels, I believe now is a smart time to look for value when evaluating new positions. While SDY is not "cheap", it does have relative value compared to broad large-cap funds. Two, while this story has been true for a while with respect to SDY, the last three months have seen this valuation spread widen considerably. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which shows the P/E ratio for SDY compared against the S&P 500:

SDY P/E - May Review S&P 500 P/E - May Review SDY Prior Discount To S&P 500 16.5 20.5 19.5% SDY's Current P/E S&P 500 Current P/E SDY Discount to S&P 500 18.0 28.4 36.6%

My takeaway here is this further supports my reason for holding SDY. I liked the fund's relative valuation before, and now, that spread has widened considerably in a short time period. While this does not mean SDY is not at risk of a pullback, but it should help limit the downside compared to the broader market if things turn around. Simply, the value play here is apparent.

Dividend Aristocrats Have Strong Credit Ratings

I now want to touch on the broader dividend aristocrat make-up, and why I personally feel exposure to this unique set of companies is a smart investment play. Clearly, it is very difficult to become a dividend aristocrat, and to sustain that title. Companies need to consistently raise their dividends every year (for at least 25 years) to become an aristocrat and have to continue raising it to stay on this list. This length of time means these companies will need to raise their dividends in all economic cycles, good and bad. The fact that they are able to do it means their business models are sustainable, the companies are well run with a strong cash position, and management places an emphasis on returning capital to shareholders. All of those attributes give me confidence in the underlying holdings of SDY.

Expanding on this point, another attribute I find attractive about this set of companies is their credit rating. A higher credit rating means lower borrowing costs, and it also speaks to the confidence the credit markets have in the financial strength of the company. Not surprisingly, dividend aristocrats tend to have high credit ratings, as they are large-cap, established corporations, whose credit ratings skew in the top quintiles, as shown below:

I view this quite positively and believe this reality underscores the resiliency in these dividend payouts. Even in times of stress, such as today, these companies enjoy the faith of the credit market, and that makes their dividends all the more attractive to me.

Financials Do Give Me Pause

Through this review, my tone for SDY has clearly been optimistic. But I want to reiterate that my outlook is less rosy than it was a few months ago, and part of that reason has to do with my outlook for the Financials sector. While this was an area that benefited initially from the record stimulus programs, it has also been a laggard in 2020, as worries about weaker than expected economic growth take their toll on investor appetite for this cyclical sector. This is an important consideration for SDY, as Financials are the top sector by weighting, at almost 1/5 of total assets, as shown below:

Clearly, the performance of the Financials sector will impact SDY's total return, and this is an area where I now have a neutral view. As such, I expect the difficulties facing the sector will trickle down to SDY and will be partially responsible for more modest returns going forward.

A key reason for this has to do with recent bank earnings calls and how these corporate leaders view the broader economy. While Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Citigroup (C) are not holdings of SDY, these are three major players in the Financials space, and their reactions to market conditions are likely a precursor of what is to come for some of the smaller or more regional players in the space. Unfortunately, during the latest earnings calls, all these banks expressed concern over the broader economic picture, and all expect loan and credit delinquencies to increase markedly in the year ahead. In fact, the provisions for bad debt have soared this year for all three banks, to levels well above what we witnessed last decade, as shown below:

Of course, these are just provisions so far, and not actual bad debts. But this means these banks are expecting things to get much worse, and if they do, that will materially impact net profit. At this point, investors should be planning for a rocky end to 2020, and that means potential trouble for Financials, and SDY by extension.

Bottom line

SDY holds companies with time-tested dividends, and the yield spread is quite attractive right now, over both treasuries and the S&P 500. With a discounted valuation compared to the broader market and the underlying holdings supported by high credit ratings, I remain confident in this fund for a long-term play. While I have concerns regarding the general state of the equity market and the future for the Financials sector, I think the risk-reward remains worth it even today. However, these challenges suggest investors should prepare for more modest returns to wrap up 2020. Therefore, I recommend investors consider SDY, but be selective with their entry points at this time.

