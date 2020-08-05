2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), a provider of education technology for colleges and universities, is seeing higher enrollments in its programs as rising COVID-19 infections are forcing universities to reevaluate their plans of opening their campuses for Fall 2020. Through its 2UOS operating system, 2U provides a platform for higher education institutions to provide content to students. Recent acquisition of Trilogy has also allowed 2U to offer diverse offerings in short courses and boot camps for working professionals. While Q2 results show signs of increasing digital adoption, the question whether universities need 2U's platform to offer digital education remains to be seen. Our valuation using ~5.2 TEV/Sales shows minimal upside, thus we recommend a hold rating for the stock.

Q2 Results: Strong Growth in Enrollments and Improving Profitability Margin

Since Q2'20 earnings release on 7/30/2020, TWOU went up ~7.3%. Below is a summary of their quarterly results:

Source: 2U 2Q20 Results

Revenue grew 35% YoY to $182.7 million, beating expectations by $7.47 million. 2U operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Alternative Credentials Segment. Graduate Program provides online delivery programs for graduate students, while Alternative Credential provides short-courses and boot camps for working professionals. In the revenue breakdown, Graduate Program went up 14% y/y to $115.7 million, while Alternative Credentials rose 97% y/y to $67.0 million primarily because of revenue inclusion of Trilogy's acquisition.

Operating income as a percentage of revenue was -27%, up by a 6-point margin y/y. This increase is driven by margin improvements in both Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. Graduate Segment margin increased to 4.1% (48% y/y) while Alternative Credential margin rose to -10.1% (50% y/y). If you look closely into 2U's operating expenses, a decrease in marketing sales, 54% of revenue (-16% y/y), is what drove the margin improvement. However, other operating expenses such as technology development and general and administrative expenses stay flat at around 20% and 22%, respectively. Therefore, 2U must make further improvements in operating expenses by cutting general and administrative expenses to achieve a positive operating income.

Source: 2U 2Q20 Results

2U's adjusted EBITDA of -$2.1 million (85% y/y) has put the company closer to positive free cash flow by the end of 2020. Rising demand of online degree programs and short courses has allowed 2U to use its scalable platform to increase revenues while keeping operating expenses relatively constant.

Source: 2U 2Q20 Earnings Presentation

In addition, a worsening economy has caused more people to develop their education online to broaden their skill set in a competitive workspace. Therefore, we expect enrollments to increase in the second half of 2020 per CEO Chip Paucek's 2Q20 earnings call:

Across the business, we've seen historic highs with lead generation, submitted applications, and enrollments. These are early leading indicators that we rely on to project future growth. And we view as solid predictors of future growth. We believe these positive trends are not only about modality, but also about the proven quality of our partners programs. Some of our oldest, most well established programs are expecting record cohorts for the fall semester. High quality and student outcomes matter."

Source: Author

2U has also introduced undergraduate programs starting Fall 2020. Undergraduate programs tend to cost lower than graduate programs, hence we expect average revenue per enrollment for Graduation Program Segment to decrease. Alternative Credential Segment is enjoying an upward momentum thanks to the recent acquisition of Trilogy, an education technology company specializing in providing tech boot camps.

According to HolonIQ, public-private partnerships (PPP) between universities and private education companies are expected to increase $8B from 2020 to reach $15B by 2025, an increase of over 50%. With a superior platform and partnerships with prestigious universities, 2U is poised to be one of the biggest players in the PPP education market.

Source: 2U 2Q20 Earnings Presentation

Headwind: Do Universities need 2U for Digital Education?

During the spring semester 2020, we saw universities using Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) to deliver online lectures to students. While ZM does the job well with features such as a breakout room and a screen recording tool, 2UOS has a more comprehensive platform that emulates a better experience of a physical lecture. And if you're a college student paying hefty tuition fees, you would want a better value for your money.

To create quality online programs, you need to flip the classroom. Intentional curation of content, better learning design, dynamic live classes, more diverse students, brand affiliation, and quality technical design, all improve learning and increase the value of the experience, our long history of delivering purpose-built online offerings across so many different partners and disciplines positions TWOU incredibly well. "

Source: 2U CEO during 2Q20 Earnings Call

With COVID-19 looming in Fall 2020, universities have to adapt by shifting digitally to deliver content. Going fully online takes huge expenses and not every university has the means to do that. 2U's value proposition is then to help universities' digital transformation by using its platform to attract students and develop courses. Let 2U focus on marketing and product development, while universities solely focus on content. However, different operational approaches between 2U and universities can cause a culture clash. 2U deploys data-driven marketing strategies using various social media and artificial intelligence to target prospective students. Conversely, traditional schools still use brochures and mailers for advertising.

You can also argue that universities might see 2U as a threat because students are now getting most of their content online instead of attending a physical program on campus. Although 2U can help attract the right students using their targeted marketing, universities will then have to share some of their revenue with 2U. Alternatively, universities can refuse to play ball and develop their own platform without necessarily having the prowess to be competitive.

Valuation

2U is currently trading at 4.54 TEV/Sales, while John Wiley & Sons. Inc. (JW.A), its closest competitor in the US, is trading at 1.5 EV/Sales. In the last year, 2U to JW.A EV/Sales ratio ranges from 1.50 to 4.46. Assuming a 2U/JW.A ratio of 3.5 and current JW.A ratio of 1.50, we estimate an implied 2U EV/Sales ratio to be 5.2, yielding an implied fair value of $52.7, a 12% upside. Therefore, we think the stock is a hold and we recommend a better entry point for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWOU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.