This article will first provide a view of the current market, followed by my fund’s investment approach in light of these market conditions. I will then use a case study of one of our holdings, and compare it with Workhorse Group (WKHS). I will then examine Workhorse in more detail.

Stock Market Backdrop

Despite the COVID-19-induced economic slowdown in the first half of 2020, the US Federal Reserve Bank has further extended the 11-year bull market to new highs with a promise of a zero Fed Funds interest rate until the end of 2022, and trillions of dollars of economic and market subsidies including corporate bond purchases. The implicit risk discount rate on future cash flows is lower than ever before, creating a perfect environment for growth stocks, including speculative companies with nominal or zero current revenues. Consequently, we face record-high valuations for a vast array of growth technology companies in the public and private markets.

A recent Seeking Alpha article entitled the Bubble 500 epitomizes today’s risk-free environment. The Bubble 500 consists of stocks with a market cap of greater than $100M that are both more expensive than the FANMAG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, Apple, and Google) stocks and have lower quality financials. Normally, quality-high-growth tech stocks like the FANMAGs should carry large premium valuations to most peers, except for the few that are even more profitable and/or have much higher growth rates. Well, in today’s topsy-turvy world the opposite is true. The FANMAG’s trade at 7.7x revenues, 55x earnings, with solid financials (in aggregate, 26% profit margin, 9% return on assets, and 22% revenue growth over the last three years). In aggregate, the Bubble 500 trades at 13x-14x revenues and make zero profit (and are actually in the red on a median basis). Investors are essentially speculating that these less mature companies eventually will grow faster and become more profitable than the FANMAGs. This argument seems to fall apart, however, when considering that the FANMAGs historically rarely traded above 10x revenues; and the FANMAGs were the crème de la crème of tech stocks with global monopolies in huge expanding markets, while the bulk of the Bubble 500’s are not even close to the FANMAG’s historic potential.

This bubble has become widespread. The Bubble 500 accounts for 25% of the Russell 2000 index. The average stock in the Bubble 500 has >7% short interest as a percentage of float. Some Bubble stocks like Workhorse are among the most shorted stocks in the market. This also means that Workhorse is not alone in the bubble valuation category; just look at other electric vehicle stocks like Nikola (NKLA).

The Quan Approach

In today’s challenging investment environment, I have tried to optimize risk-return tradeoff for the Quan Technology Fund (QTF) that I manage. Exposure to systemic market risk is about zero today. The QTF’s long quoted-tech stocks (~10% weighting) and short listed-equity exposure (nearly 10%) offset one another. The rest of the fund consists of a few select early-stage deep-tech private companies with tremendous potential at attractive valuations (~50%) and cash (~30%). While companies like Alteryx (AYX) and DocuSign (DOCU) (see this article for more details) remain in the portfolio, we have taken some profits recently and currently find it hard to initiate new positions in quality tech names. Instead, we are more comfortable with non-systemic (i.e. company-specific) risk of our few select private companies than to be chasing overheated quoted tech stocks in today’s market. While we also have increased our shorting of speculative bubble stocks in such names as Workhorse and Facedrive (OTCPK:FDVRF), Quan is primarily a growth investor, not a short seller.

Before investing, the QTF performs extensive research on technology trends, spends a lot of time at trade shows and investor conferences, meets with companies, and really gets to know the team. Our focus/sphere of influence in our specific technology niches enables us to be very picky and select only the most promising technology companies in the Western World in our niches of expertise. One of those companies is Lumotive, based in Bellevue, Washington. Lumotive produces beam-steering chips for automotive, industrial and mobile LiDAR systems. (LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging, and can be viewed as a more advanced form of radar. In LiDAR, a laser pulse is sent out of a transmitter and the light particles (photons) are scattered back to the receiver.)

Last year, we invested in Lumotive because of its 1) disruptive 3D sensing technology, 2) top-notch management (we have personally known the CEO for several years), 3) large market opportunity, and 4) an attractive entry valuation (that is a very small fraction of Workhorse’s current $2.0B valuation). In assisting the company with its European sales efforts, I saw firsthand the clients’ demand for its disruptive LiDAR solution. With this incremental knowledge, and the comfort with the team and our larger co-investor (Bill Gates venture fund), we recently invested more money and plan to continue supporting Lumotive in the future.

Comparison of Lumotive and Workhorse

Company Workhorse Lumotive Commentary Business Model 0 √ Lumotive has an attractive business model with 60%+ gross margins, fabless semiconductor model to minimize capex, that scales as sales volumes increase. Workhorse has projected gross margins of 20%, high capex and labor costs; profitability is only possible at very high volumes. Unique/Blocking IP 0 √ Lumotive has unique liquid crystal metasurfaces (LCM) beam-steering technology with 61 patents issued and 75 filed (including some exclusive LCM patent licenses), and has a lock on LCM for LiDAR 3D image sensing. Workhorse has eight patents. The five old patents from 2005 covering chassis assembly and vehicle headers have limited value and will expire starting in 2022. The drone patent is not worth much (only line-of-sight, FAA regulatory approval is far off, and the company’s drone-making ability to leverage this patent is questionable). The patent for the onboard generator when the vehicle is stopped is interesting, but is neither unique nor blocking as Ford, Toyota and a host of other companies have similar solutions. Likewise, the engine coolant system patent can be easily worked around by a host of similar patents (e.g. Tesla patent US20150222162). Competitive Moat 0 √ Lumotive’s blocking IP and innovative product design create a large competitive moat versus competing solutions. While other LiDAR 3D sensing technologies exist today, notably for the automotive and industrial markets, they cannot match Lumotive in terms of scale to low-cost, small footprint, high performance volume production. Workhorse has no blocking IP or unique product design. We interviewed USPS delivery truck competition; who disagree with Workhorse’s claim of a 3-year lead time. Potential Market √ √ Lumotive’s specific addressable market {SAM} is $14B by 2025 composed of Automotive $4B, Industrial $2B, and Mobile/Consumer $8B. Its SAM will expand beyond 2025 with the greater adoption of autonomous vehicles. Workhorse’s SAM for last-mile delivery vehicles is $18B based on an ASP of $50k x the annual production of 350k vehicles annually. The challenge for Workhorse is that they have to displace the existing giants like Ford/Oshkosh that serve the market today. In contrast, 3D image sensing is a new market opportunity, where upstarts like Lumotive have a better chance to become a market leader (or be acquired for its strategic value). Current Revenues 0 0 Both Lumotive and Workhorse are early-stage companies with nominal revenues today. Lumotive has a legitimate excuse as it was just founded in 2018. Workhorse was founded in 2007. Path to Revenues √ √ Both companies have product roadmaps leading to a large revenue ramp in the years to come. That said, the potential of Lumotive and Workhorse is unrealized today. These companies are still developing, and will need a number of years to realize their potential. Path to High ROE 0 √ In comparing these two companies’ business models, unique technologies or lack thereof, competitive factors, industry dynamics, and dilutive financings, only Lumotive has a viable path to high return on equity. Balance Sheet 0 √ Lumotive has a clean balance sheet with substantial cash and no debt. The company’s monthly cash burn rate is under $1M. Workhorse has substantial debt with onerous terms, and burns over $3M per month. Focus on Business 0 √ This is key. Lumotive is a private company with sound backers that add value to the company’s business. Management can focus the bulk of their time on business without being distracted. Workhorse is a public venture company. The timing mismatch between quarterly investor expectations and the company’s multi-year time horizon creates dysfunction and a lack of business focus. Management has to spend way too much time on investor relations, fundraising, SEC filings, quarterly reporting, and related expenses. It’s an unvirtuous cycle of expensive, time-consuming investor marketing and fundraising to keep the company afloat, creating dilution and a rising market cap, leading to even greater investor marketing activities, to justify even more dilution and an even higher market cap. In my 30 years of investing, I cannot recollect one OTCBB public venture company organically becoming a commercial success, even after up-listing to the Nasdaq. The odds are heavily stacked against public venture. CEO Track Record 0 √ Lumotive CEO, Bill Colleran, had two successful CEO reigns at Impinj (PI) and Innovent Systems – acquired by Broadcom (AVGO). He has a PhD from UCLA and JD from Harvard. He has 30 years of semiconductor experience. Workhorse CEO, Duane Hughes, has been with AMP EV/Workhorse since 2015 as COO and CEO with no tangible commercial results. His background is in media and advertising. He attended Northern Kentucky University. Attractive Valuation 0 √ Lumotive is currently valued at below $100M. This is below the valuation of higher-capitalized private LiDAR peers, and well under the $1.8B valuation of the Velodyne Lidar SPAC with outdated technology and declining sales. Workhorse is valued at $2.0B. This is incredibly expensive for a company with LTM revenues of $97k and a debt-laden balance sheet. The fact that Nikola has a higher valuation provides little comfort. In fact, most peers are less expensive than Workhorse. Adomani (OTCQB:ADOM) makes zero-emission electric vehicles and drive trains for commercial fleets. Adomani has a market cap of $19M with LTM revenues of $12M, yielding an EV/Revenues of 1.5x (compared to 20,994x for Workhorse).

While many investors may not have access to quality venture-backed companies like Lumotive, they can at least avoid the pitfalls of investing in public venture, or at least know the risks before getting in.

In summary, my humble advice is to tread carefully in the current frothy market, do your homework before you invest, and avoid public venture stocks.

A Deeper Dive into Workhorse

Workhorse Group (WKHS) stock has risen nearly 8x since the beginning of June from $2.48 to $19.18 currently. Workhorse current market cap is $2.0B (readers can refer to this past Workhorse article as well).

The company’ enterprise value of $2.04B (excluding the recent $70M convertible debt issue and Q2 cash burn) is 20,994x last twelve months’ revenue of $97k. This is incredibly expensive. The fact that Nikola has a higher market cap provides little comfort. In fact, most peers are less expensive than Workhorse. Adomani makes zero-emission electric vehicles and drive trains for commercial fleets. Adomani has a market cap of $19M with last twelve months' {LTM} revenues of $12M, yielding an EV/Revenues of 1.5x (compared to 20,994x for Workhorse).

The company lost $26M over the last reported twelve months, and the burn rate is likely to increase. For 2019, the company lost $37M on revenues of $0.4M. In fact, since the company first listed on the OTC Bulletin Board in 2010 as AMP Electric Vehicles, it has always generated substantial losses with minimal revenues.

Workhorse is a public venture company that been a commercial failure in electric vehicles (EVs) since its inception in 2007. The company has survived through raising capital with aggressive investor marketing campaigns and dubious debt structures.

Frail Balance Sheet

Workhorse had $47M in debt at the end of the first quarter, $41M of that being a highly toxic convertible note including a $3.05 conversion price plus warrants. At the end of June, an additional $70M toxic convertible note was issued, albeit at a $19 conversion price repayment. One of the features of this note was a repayment schedule starting only three months after issuance via cash or stock. Behind all this debt is another $25M in preferred stock. The preferred stock also contains a highly-dilutive share conversion feature.

While the company has a shelf-registration for $250 million in stock, they were unable to raise straight-equity to clean-up the balance sheet, and instead had to settle for the less-attractive $70M debt issuance on June 30th. Ironically, the next day the CEO, VP Finance and General Counsel sold 132,546 shares at $19.18 per share, a payday of $2.54 million.

Today, however, Lordstown Motors announced that it is going public via a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) at a valuation of $1.6B. Workhorse’s 10% stake is worth $160M, and if realized, these proceeds can be used to reduce the $117M in debt and future capital expenditures.

Depending on actions taken on the Lordstown stake, the company may be able to avoid or delay future equity share dilution, bankruptcy or recapitalization, which would have been more likely before the Lordstown announcement.

Weak Intellectual Property

Workhorse only has eight patents. The five old patents from 2005 covering chassis assembly and vehicle headers have limited value and will expire starting in 2022. The drone patent is not worth much (only line-of-sight, FAA regulatory approval is far off, and the company’s drone-making ability to leverage this patent is questionable). The patent for the onboard generator when the vehicle is stopped is interesting, but is neither unique nor blocking as Ford, Toyota and a host of other companies have similar solutions. Likewise, the engine coolant system patent can be easily worked around by a host of similar patents (e.g. Tesla patent US20150222162).

Public Venture Handicap

Workhorse is a public venture company. The timing mismatch between quarterly investor expectations and the company’s multi-year time horizon creates dysfunction and a lack of business focus. Management has to spend way too much time on investor relations, fundraising, SEC filings, quarterly reporting, and related expenses. It’s an unvirtuous cycle of expensive, time-consuming investor marketing and fundraising to keep the company afloat, creating dilution and a rising market cap, leading to even greater investor marketing activities, to justify even more dilution and an even higher market cap. An overextended market cap, no matter how strong the stock promotion behind it, is not sustainable.

In my 30 years of investing, I cannot recollect one OTCBB public venture company organically becoming a commercial success, even after up-listing to the Nasdaq. There are only so many hours in a day. Management can spend that time focused on the immense challenges of creating a multi-million/billion-dollar business; or they can focus on fundraising, SEC filings, investor relations, huge investor marketing campaigns, etc. The odds are heavily stacked against public venture.

Recent Parabolic Price Action – Buyers and Sellers

But if Workhorse is way overvalued, and common shareholders may be at risk, then why did the stock jump eight-fold in only the last two months? Part of the answer is speculation and aggressive investor outreach. Another factor is the Lordstown Motors SPAC transaction at a $1.6B valuation, providing a $160M windfall for Workhorse’s 10% stake in Lordstown. Excluding this one-off Lordstown effect, however, the fundamental story remained the same.

Workhorse stock media coverage has accelerated even more. Yahoo Finance chat pages are churning out tons of bullish speculation, a plethora of recent YouTube video investment “non-advisors” such as - here, here and here - are taking the company line at face value with little critical analysis. Even the CFO just went on YouTube to present the Workhorse story (see here).

There has been an ongoing flow of news releases that exaggerate Workhorse’s operational milestones. Then you add the speculative innuendo of the USPS contract. You can then throw in questionable price upgrades by the few Workhorse sell-side analysts, moving their price targets from $4.00-$4.50 a few months ago to $26-$27 today. But it you look at the videos, most of the news releases, sell-side analysts’ upgrades, etc. - they mostly occurred in July, after the big stock move from $2.48 to $17.39 in June. In effect, this widespread investor media activity supported the current market cap of $2.0B.

It is more difficult to analyze the stock market action in the second half of June, when the stock jumped more than 4x from ~$4 to $17.39. A contributing factor was the Electric Vehicle stock craze, led by the Nikola (a pre-revenue EV truck manufacturer) June IPO where the stock jumped to a valuation of $27B (at $75). But Nikola fell back to $36 currently. Some attribute the June spike to huge retail investor momentum buying, especially from Robinhood. A YouTube “non-advisor” commented “the 101% increase in Robinhood account ownership of Workhorse was accompanied by a 116% increase in Workhorse stock price, signaling that Robinhood traders that are buying the stock are going in full FOMO (fear of missing out)”. There was also the addition of Workhorse to the Russell 3000 on June 29th, which was previewed beforehand. A major buyer of the shares in late June were the index funds. Also, an anticipated large equity financing round may have driven up the stock price; but as mentioned, it turned out to be another toxic debt financing instead.

There was also some irregular market action. The short locates were effectively shut off during most of the run-up in late June, with the spigot only being re-opened starting from July 1st. During this late June run-up, the stock went up like clockwork by around 15% every day at over 10x normal trading volume.

While Robinhood retail investors and index funds, among others, were buying Workhorse shares, insiders were selling. In July, top management sold 320,822 shares at $16 to $19 per share for a total of $5.1M, according to SEC filings (while simultaneously exercising stock options at around $1). The CEO sold 21k shares on July 1st at $19.18 among others as mentioned above, and then sold another 70k at $16.52 on July 13th. Back in May, insiders actually bought some shares at $2.65, only to sell even more shares in July. These insider sales are fully documented in these SEC Form 4 filings.

Another large seller in June and July was a major existing shareholder Arosa Capital Management. Arosa converted 6.25M warrants into common shares in June at an average price of $1.24, and then quickly sold 5.61M of those shares at $4 to $16 per share.

Lordstown Motors SPAC

In the draft of this article that I wrote over the weekend, I stated the following:

For me, the greatest realizable asset that Workhorse has is its 10% stake in Lordstown Motors. Lordstown will be a real production facility that will produce a well-designed Endurance EV pick-up truck. It is Lordstown that Trump is interested in (not Union City). And even if Trump does not get elected, Lordstown has a good chance of moving forward.

Lordstown is also a direct beneficiary of the EV bubble. Everyone and their mother even having the initials EV have investment bankers banging on their doors with IPO or SPAC proposals. Firsthand Funds (SVVC), a closed-end fund currently trading at a 67% discount to NAV, saw its stock price jump recently as its EV portfolio company, Wrightspeed (with a 13% portfolio weighting), started getting investment banker solicitations. Wrightspeed makes electric drive trains for medium-duty trucks including garbage trucks. Like Workhorse, Wrightspeed has struggled commercially in the past. But the underlying turbine technology and its extended range capabilities for EVs have potential; and the timing is right.

Lordstown is closer to the upper tier of EV IPO/SPAC candidates like Rivian, Fisker and Hyliion. I would give a decent probability of a Lordstown SPAC deal closing in the near future. I am not alone in this view. Roth Capital also saw an increasing likelihood of Lordstown Motors going public via a SPAC. At today’s elevated EV valuations, a price tag of $1B to $2B has been bantered around. Using $1.5B as the midpoint, would yield a $150M windfall to Workhorse.

The second factor in Workhorse’s favor is the high short interest level that is currently 19% of the float. A Lordstown SPAC announcement could create a short squeeze that would send this stock higher. If this Lordstown Motor SPAC scenario plays out, the near-term bull case runs out of steam after this potential run up.

As mentioned, Lordstown Motors just announced that it is going public via a SPAC at a valuation of $1.6B. Workhorse’s 10% stake creates an anchor valuation of $160M or $1.53 per share. Workhorse also receives a royalty on trucks sold, which one sell-side analyst (BTIG) assigned a value of $86M or $0.82 per share. Of course, Workhorse can forego cashing out, and see if they can get more or less money by holding on to its stake. But let’s assume a $246M total value or $2.35 per share for simplicity sake. Workhorse stock jumped 24% today from $15.52 to $19.18 in reaction to the news.

What does Workhorse do for an encore with a market valuation that now exceeds $2B?

A Small Sample of Questionable Workhorse Commercial Claims

Management claims to be the only US EV last-mile delivery truck maker with a 3-year lead over competitors.

I spoke with a major US integrated truck body competitor who said “We are neutral on the technology, whether it be electric, hybrid or combustion engines. The lead times and regulatory approvals are not an issue. We can expediently produce what the customer wants”.

There are many US EV delivery-truck makers and electric drive-train suppliers for delivery trucks. Adomani makes zero-emission electric vehicles including delivery vans, and also provides zero-emission electric drive-train systems for integration into medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles including delivery vehicles. Adomani was recently awarded a purchase order for four all-electric cargo vans from the County of Santa Clara, as well as an initial purchase order for ten Class 4 all-electric trucks. Privately-held Wrightspeed also make electric drive-trains for commercial fleet vehicles. Navistar (NAV) NEXT eMobility division, Ford (F), General Motors (GM) among several others, have well developed EV offerings that can easily compete in the EV delivery truck market in short order. And the list goes on.



Workhorse claims to be the only US EV delivery truck maker with US Federal safety (FMVSS) and State of California environmental {CARB} approval.

While technically correct, this claim can be misconstrued as several companies, including most delivery truck makers, already had FMVSS approval. Workhorse was only trying to catch up to the competition, not plow ahead. This exaggerated June 23 rd FMVSS news release was used as an excuse by the company and analysts to support a then skyrocketing stock price.

FMVSS news release was used as an excuse by the company and analysts to support a then skyrocketing stock price. Similarly, many companies have CARB qualification, including potential competitors. And some competitors, like Adomani, are already selling EV delivery vans to California municipalities. Apparently, Workhorse has more catching up to do.

CARB does not even begin to take effect until 2024, and like previous CARB deadlines, will most likely be pushed back again.

The CFO claims Workhorse can OEM a drone with anticipated FAA regulatory approval within two years. I would take Workhorse’s drone development capabilities and commercial claims with a grain of salt.

A few years ago, management claimed to have a working version of the “SureFly Personal Flying Machine”—a prototype of which the company doctored hovering around Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia (see photo below). It is unclear if Workhorse actually manufactured the drone used in last year’s demo in Virginia. But in any case, the US subsidiary of France-based Parrot (PAR.PA) or market leader DJI (albeit China-based) or a host of other companies are light years ahead of Workhorse in terms of drone development.

Certainly, Workhorse can buy a Parrot drone. But given its history, the company’s internal drone program may be a lot less advanced than management portrays.

Management claims to have a backlog of 1100 orders, targets delivery of 300 – 400 units by year-end (see here), and puts out a July 23rd news release on the delivery of C-1000 trucks to Ryder.

First, the July 23 rd news release was a negative. They were only able to ship two C-1000 trucks to Ryder, after only producing one truck in Q1, and zero trucks in Q2 according to analysts’ estimates. Separately, management stated that deliveries will be back-end loaded towards later in the year. The chances are quite slim to actually deliver 300-400 delivery vans by year-end.

news release was a negative. They were only able to ship two C-1000 trucks to Ryder, after only producing one truck in Q1, and zero trucks in Q2 according to analysts’ estimates. Separately, management stated that deliveries will be back-end loaded towards later in the year. The chances are quite slim to actually deliver 300-400 delivery vans by year-end. Workhorse management has a history of claiming big orders that never came to fruition. For example, in November 2017, Workhorse’s CEO made an unsubstantiated claim of receiving $300 million in pre-orders for plug-in hybrid pickup trucks that never materialized.

I can go on about several other vaporware news releases and questionable claims, but I think the point has been made.

The Workhorse Personal Flying Machine apparently levitating outside St. Petersburg, Russia’s Hermitage Museum. Though the Alexander Column casts a long shadow, the SureFly does not.

What is Workhorse actually?

Workhorse is a failed EV car and then truck company, that is now repositioning itself as an electric delivery van company. But what EV capabilities does the company really have in-house? The company’s one production facility in Union City, Indiana is a chassis assembly facility. Does the company make their own electric drive trains? It appears that at least the design is outsourced to Michigan-based Prefix. Workhorse does not make their own batteries. Management stated it plans to buy lithium-ion batteries from GM at some point in time. Aside from the telematics system and related software, the company’s Loveland, Ohio R&D facility has not produced much in terms of patents or proprietary products.

So, if you peel away the onion, Workhorse is more akin to a mini/non-integrated version of truck body assembly competitors like the Morgan-Olson division of JB Poindexter or Oshkosh trucks. And as mentioned above, in a heartbeat, these competitors can partner with an EV drive-train maker to produce an EV delivery truck.

USPS Contract

First, Workhorse cannot win a $6B contact when the company is not even close to high-volume production today. And with the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be almost impossible to reach volume production anytime this year. Relatedly, the CFO threw out the idea that Workhorse could sub-contract its production to the nearby Lordstown Motors facility (where they have a 10% stake). How would that work? Can the Endurance pick-up truck line be easily and quickly switched out to delivery trucks. Is there excess capacity available for Workhorse? How much profit would be left for Workhorse as it basically contracts out everything? Also, Workhorse will have tremendous difficulty winning a USPS contract without being vertically-integrated, and providing servicing and warranties.

Relatedly, both Oshkosh/Ford combustible engine and Morgan-Olson/Karsan hybrid engine proposals are backed by large and proven production capabilities. And both of these companies are completely vertically integrated including servicing. Vertical integration and servicing are essential to winning a contract. For example, Morgan Olson has a Masterack division for fitting the truck, which is an industry in itself. Nationwide servicing and warranty programs are required. These are major issues where Workhorse simply cannot compete today.

Morgan-Olson recently opened a one-million square foot facility in Danville, Virginia, providing the additional capacity in case they win the bid. Also, Morgan-Olson won the Canada Post delivery truck contract, which equated to 1,000 trucks per year for ten years at a price of about $40k per truck (or $40M in annual revenue). Workhorse has neither this capacity nor experience. Mahindra, the other finalist with a hybrid engine offering, is a large player that can also deliver.

Moreover, Oshkosh (OSK) said on its Q2 earnings call last week that the earliest that they expect to hear any news on the USPS contract is by the end of 2020, and could be 2021. This makes sense as the final bids only closed a few weeks ago. Thus, for people that were hoping for a Trump-related gift to Workhorse, you may want to consider the opinion of a company that actually has a $2B annual business government defense business including fleet trucks. There has been a lot of hype about Ohio being a swing state for President Trump. Maybe all of those hypesters know more than Oshkosh, who has been working closely with the US Federal government for several decades.

But if Oshkosh is correct, WKHS stock will probably take a short-term hit given the delay beyond the November election with Trump behind in the polls. A silver lining is that it would give Workhorse more time to get their production capacity up and running.

So, little has changed from a few months ago when Workhorse was $3 to today when the stock is at $19. except for the one-off Lordstown SPAC transaction. In fact, here is another YouTube video from late February 2020. The “non-advisor” presenter, like most of his cohorts, focuses on the USPS contract. But he adds that Workhorse stock has had quite a run moving from 50 cents to nearly $3, and he would like to wait for soon-to-be released fourth-quarter 2019 results to see what progress is made. But we are no further along on the USPS contract today than we were in February, the company has just made a lot more noise about it. Secondly, production since February has been disappointing – one unit shipped in Q1, zero expected in Q2, and only two shipped units announced so far in Q3. The company somehow spins that into a positive with unfilled order backlogs. But we have been there before, haven’t we?

What did change was some very strange market action in late June that sent the stock up four-fold, which can be partially attributed to the EV craze. Then less-sophisticated retail investors chased this rising stock supported by a weekly dose of news releases and YouTube video promotions (while management simultaneously sold its shares). Finally, the Lordstown SPAC provided a further stock boost.

Sell-Side Analysts Forecasts

Sell-side analysts raised their price targets six-fold from $4-$4.50 to $26-$27 in less than two months without any fundamental changes. Sell-side analysts re-iterated their $4-$4.50 price targets in May after Workhorse reported Q1 results. Roth’s price target of $4 was based on 2x 2021 estimated revenues of $160M. Cowen’s price target of $4.50 was based on EV/Revenues of 1x 2022 revenues of $297M. Second-quarter earnings have not yet been released, but analysts are expecting very little if any Q2 revenues. Today’s revenue forecasts for 2020 and 2021 did not change, and calendar year 2022 consensus revenues went from $289M to $326M. So, if you use the same metrics as May, the two main sell-side analysts’ price targets should have been roughly unchanged in the $4 to $5 range.

So, it’s obvious that sell-side price targets had to keep up with the skyrocketing stock price, whether it’s justifiable or not. Roth did initiate a whopping 2023 revenue estimate of $800M, well-above another analyst’s estimate of $443M, which makes this $800M revenue estimate quite a leap of faith.

The Bull Case (with some caveats)

If I ended this report here, you would conclude that investors have been misled and Workhorse is worthless. But while I am a realist, I can also be optimistic, or else I could not be a venture capitalist. So, let’s examine the bull case post-Lordstown’s just-announced SPAC transaction valuing it at $1.6B.

The long-term bull case accepts sell-side consensus financial projections and throws caution into the wind. The top-down bull case is that Workhorse is sitting on two big positive trends: 1) last-mile delivery, and 2) EVs. The rise in eCommerce from the stay-at-home trend has created a recent surge in delivery truck demand. In the first-quarter of 2020, Morgan-Olson’s delivery truck business saw a 33% jump in sales. EVs are the future, and has a particularly compelling use case for last-mile delivery trucks.

Workhorse – Sell-Side Analysts’ Consensus Estimates $, millions 2019A 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E Revenues 0.38 22.38 147.05 326.28 621.68 Gross Margin - - 9.3% 15.4% 17.8% EBITDA -23.48 -27.70 -14.73 18.35 67.00 EBITDA Margin - - -10.0% 5.6% 10.8% Net Income -37.16 -22.63 -25.24 10.07 56.25 EPS -$0.56 -$0.26 -$0.28 $0.11 $0.62

Electrical vehicles have lower maintenance costs than combustible engine vehicles and hybrids. This adds up over time, lowering total cost of ownership. This is especially true for fleet vehicles, which are used every day.

We will also assume that Workhorse receives a small portion of the USPS contract, despite not being able to deliver on that contract today, but with the hope that the company can retrofit the Union City plant before the end of the year to be able to deliver 500 units annually, slightly exceeding management’s aggressive production target of 300-400 vehicles for 2020. This would bring $20M-$25M in annual revenues over a ten-year period, and would make Workhorse’s large-scale ambitions more believable.

The long-term bull case also assumes a major financial resurrection where the balance sheet is cleaned up and debts are paid off. This would normally involve share dilution from future equity financial rounds until break-even is reached in late 2022. But we will assume that Lordstown Motors’ proceeds will eliminate any future dilution.

These sell-side consensus forecasts assume that Workhorse somehow manages to overcome low barriers to entry, and is able to quickly and profitably gain market share without too much price competition. This also assumes very efficient volume production and that labor and servicing costs are kept under control.

Some caveats to the bull case are:

In the Workhorse presentation dated June 18th on the company’s web site, management claims to have 60k “potential” annual capacity of the Union City plant, which multiplied by the company's estimated $50k average selling price, equates to $3B in potential revenues for Workhorse. Not even the sell-side analysts reached this figure, and neither will we in our bull case analysis. Relatedly, bullish investors are using the logic fallacy of “just a little bit of a $18B market will transform this little company”. I have heard this common argument from startup companies for decades. The bottom line is zero percent of $18M or $18B is still zero. You still have to deliver the goods, one customer at a time, which so far, Workhorse has failed to do for a real production (not prototype) purchase order.

Secondly, for analysts to change methodologies in mid-stream and use a $1.6B revenue figure in 2024 with astronomical profits to create 6x increases in price targets is just not credible. Consequently, for the bull case price target, I will apply the same reasonable methodology that the two sell-side analysts used back in May, but generously apply them to CY 2022 and CY 2023 revenue numbers (instead of CY 2021 and CY 2022 like they did in May), and not apply any discount rate.

The price target calculation is as follows:

CY 2022 Revenues of $326.28M x 2 = $652.56M

CY 2023 Revenues of $621.88M x 1 = $621.88M

($652.26M + $621.88M) / 2 = $637.22M average target market cap

Current fully-diluted shares as calculated by S&P Capital IQ: 104.6M

Average target market cap $637.22 / 104.6M FD shares = $6.09

Plus $2.35 for the Lordstown stake (which is generous, as the cash proceeds are counted above to reduce debt and capex, thereby limiting dilution)

$6.09 + $2.35 = $8.44 price target

Bullish Workhorse investors may be disappointed in a price target that is 56% below the current stock price. But this exercise simply used the same traditional methodology that sell-side analysts had been using to value Workhorse shares.

Obviously, you can always change assumptions for better or worse to come to the number you like. You can give Workhorse a Tesla revenue multiple of 5.2x 2022 revenues, equating to $16.22 (($326.28M x 5.2) = $1,696.656M / 104.6M) plus $2.35 would equate to a price target of $18.57. This is the highest price target that I can create to satisfy the Workhorse bulls, even though Tesla is not at all a comparable company.

Reality Check

The probability of this bull case scenario occurring is less than 5%. The bear case that the company fails commercially is much more likely. So many things have to go right, and so many other factors had to be ignored like competition, no barriers to entry, 13-year track record of failure, inability to establish high-volume manufacturing {HVM}, low-margin business, etc. A 20% gross margin business (per sell-side analyst’s projections) justifies low revenue and earnings multiples. Oshkosh trades at 0.8x revenues, with LTM gross margins of 17% and EBITDA margins of 9%. EV delivery van maker Adomani trades at 1.5x revenues, with 9% gross margin and is losing money (although a lot less than Workhorse). Oshkosh and Adomani are the real public comparable companies for Workhorse, not Tesla or Nikola.

Tesla and Nikola operate in large markets - cars and trucks, have proprietary technology (including hydrogen fuel cell for Nikola, which may or may not pan out), and are simply better managed than Workhorse. As mentioned, Workhorse has a small, weak patent portfolio with no blocking patents, operates in a niche market, and judging by its 13-year history – has been poorly managed. So, whether or not Nikola is more expensive than Workhorse has limited relevance, as one is comparing apples to oranges. The only common thread is that both Nikola and Workhorse are extremely overvalued.

The gross and pretax margin issue is a real deal-breaker in my view. The only way to overcome the high production and labor costs are to be a market gorilla like Tesla, where the volumes are so high, that it overcomes all the fixed cost issues. By the way, even Tesla today is unprofitable if environmental credits are excluded. Any smaller niche player will be a money-losing machine in the short and long-term. The lithium-ion battery costs alone today are $30k. Is there a pathway to bring those battery costs down? Possibly, but the volumes would have to increase substantially as would battery technology. And this is only one cost component. There is the huge capex for setting up HVM, material costs, labor costs, vertical integration costs, servicing costs, etc. How can a niche player like Workhorse be profitable at all? Even in the best scenario, Workhorse will be a low-margin company, mildly profitable company if it somehow manages to compete against established US behemoths like Oshkosh and Morgan Olson.

Workhorse has an anchor valuation based on its Lordstown Motors stake of $2.35 per share. The rest is a way out-of-the-money call option that has little real value. The company's active investor media campaign may increase volatility to raise the effective price of this “call option”. But eventually, investors will come to their senses.

The big elephant in the room is Workhorse’s excessive valuation of $2.0B. There is no way that this valuation can be fundamentally supported. The stock went up too-far too-fast since early June, and not all the news releases and promotion campaigns in the world can keep this stock up much longer.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WKHS, FDVRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.