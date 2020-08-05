FOF allows us to ride out the storm while getting paid well currently (9.4%), with some upside if the overly beaten-down CEF market eventually "reverts to the mean."

With the closed-end fund market typically inefficient and not always rational, it would not be surprising if it has overreacted to the fears and uncertainties in the larger macro world.

FOF - The Bottom Line

Cohen & Steer's Closed End Opportunity Fund (FOF) is a closed-end fund that's a "fund of funds," owning more than 100 other closed-end funds, plus a few ETFs. That makes it a good vehicle for long-term income investors who recognize the advantages of CEFs, which we will discuss in detail later on, and want to achieve those results in a highly diversified, professionally and actively managed fund without having to do all the analytical and portfolio management work themselves.

The CEF market, in general, tends to be a relatively small, inefficient and illiquid market, perfect for owning more complex and less transparent securities (HY bonds, leveraged loans, business development companies, REITs, preferred stocks, convertible bonds, etc.) that pay higher yields precisely because of the perceived additional risk and illiquidity. Those additional risks don't bother most CEF investors for whom income is more important than market price.

But all this makes CEFs the sort of market that "catches a fever" when other, larger markets only "catch a cold." In other words, the CEF market is quirkier, more idiosyncratic, less efficient and more likely to see its prices move more - in either direction - in response to lower-volume trading actions than larger, more liquid markets would. That means it may be more inclined to overreact to uncertainty and other concerns like we are experiencing today - financial, economic, political, and medical - than other, larger markets. Hence, CEFs may still be more price depressed and paying more attractive yields, compared to six months ago, than markets in general. FOF may be a good vehicle for harvesting those higher distribution yields, while also waiting for the CEF market as a whole to "revert to the mean" if, in fact, it has overreacted to the current situation.

Critics have continually pointed out that with funds-of-funds you have two layers of fees to contend with: FOF's own relatively modest management fee (0.96%) and the management fees of each of the funds it owns. What's often forgotten or ignored is the usually more-than-offsetting double layer of discounts that FOF investors benefit from. They can generally buy FOF shares at a discount from their underlying value (i.e. the prices of the shares FOF owns). But there's another level of discounts included in those prices, because FOF's own net asset value is based on the market prices of the funds it owns, which in turn are generally discounted from the real value of those funds' own holdings. So if we can buy FOF at a 5% discount and it buys its assets at a 5% discount, our overall discount on the ultimate underlying assets we own is over 10% (details below).

All of this is what makes me think that, despite all the risks our current investing environment contains, FOF represents a good vehicle (within a broadly diversified portfolio) for hunkering down and weathering the storm. That's why I own it personally and have also included it in two of my Inside the Income Factory model portfolios.

FOF: Background

When I wrote my first article about FOF being "On Sale" back in October 2014, it was considered a pretty boring fund that didn't seem to deserve much attention. And back then it didn't get much either, since before mine there hadn't been an article about FOF for two and a half years, and the next one didn't show up for almost another year and a half.

Since then it has gotten a lot more interest, with 10 articles in 2018 and 2019. Driving the additional interest has been the introduction of at least six more closed-end funds or ETF/ETNs of one sort or another that provide investors with a "fund of funds" approach to investing in the closed-end fund market. The six new ones I am familiar with are:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS)

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leverage Closed-End ETN (CEFL)

RIV is a closed-end fund, like FOF, with a shorter history but some of the same advantages we describe for FOF. (I recommend it to investors for further analysis and investigation, and own a small piece of it in my personal portfolio.) PCEF, YYY, FCEF, and CEFS are all exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and CEFL was a leveraged exchange-traded note whose price collapsed and was mandatorily redeemed during the crisis in March. Respected Seeking Alpha contributor @Left Banker wrote an excellent article last March comparing all seven fund-of-fund vehicles. At that time, just prior to the pandemic-induced crash, FOF was the clear favorite, in terms of its long-term record, with an average 10-year total return of just over 10%. With the drop in price since then, FOF's average 10-year total return has dropped to 7.75%, while the others have dropped as well. @Nick Ackerman also has done some great work on FOF in the past, most recently here.

The qualities that made FOF attractive back in 2014 continue today. Some are generic to closed-end funds as an investment vehicle, while others are unique to a fund-of-funds like FOF.

Generic Closed-End Fund Advantages

Closed-end funds are ideal for income-oriented investors, especially those who follow an Income Factory strategy where we focus on the income and try, as best we can, to ignore short-term market gyrations that move the price around without disturbing the cash flow from the portfolio. Since we "create our own growth" by reinvesting and compounding our distributions, a drop in market price can actually help us by allowing us to reinvest and compound at bargain prices and higher than normal yields.

That's where closed-end funds have particular advantages:

Because they are "closed," an investor can only liquidate and/or monetize their investment by selling shares in the market, and cannot force the fund to redeem them, the way traditional open-end mutual fund holders can. This essentially eliminates the "run on the fund" risk and makes closed-end funds ideal vehicles for investing in less liquid but often higher-yielding asset classes like high-yield bonds and loans, preferred stocks, convertible bonds, real estate, business development companies, and other more complex securities.

But it gets even better because, since closed-end funds are sold on the open market, their prices can vary from what the exact net asset value per share is from day to day. That means investors, by timing their purchases, can often buy a fund at a discount from what the underlying net asset value per share actually is. In other words, you could buy a fund whose underlying net asset value ("NAV") per share is $100 for a price of $90; in other words, a discount of 10%. That means you would have $100 of assets working for you that you only paid $90 for. If the fund pays a dividend of 9% on its $100 of assets, any investor who paid $90 for it is actually collecting a distribution yield of 10%, since the $9 distribution represents 10% of the discounted price paid. That's extra cash received for taking less risk, since normally we'd have to take more risk to earn a 10% yield than to earn a 9% yield. But in this case we get a 10% yield for only taking a 9% risk.

Better yet, closed-end funds allow us to get the benefit of cheap institutional leverage, which boosts the potential yield to investors above the "natural" yield of the underlying asset class. That's because closed-end funds can borrow up to 50% of their net assets (most don't go above 35-40%, just to play it safe) at the low rates available to institutional investors. This is particularly attractive at times like this when rates are at super-low levels. So a fund that invests in, say, high yield bonds at yields averaging 7% might borrow one third of its net asset value at 2% and re-invest it at 7%. That additional spread of 5%, divided by 3 (if it borrows 1/3rd of the net assets) equals about 1.7% extra margin for each share, bringing the gross yield per share to 8.7% or so. Suppose, in addition, you bought the share at a 10% discount, and therefore only paid 90% for the right to collect that 8.7% distribution? Then the yield on your discounted cost becomes 9.7%.

Those two features (discounted prices and cheap leverage) are the "alchemy" that explains how closed-end funds can routinely pay higher distribution yields than open-end funds or private un-leveraged portfolios that own similar asset classes.

The story gets even better with FOF, since you can typically buy it at a discount from its own net asset value, thus providing investors the additional advantage of "discounts on discounts."

Back when I wrote my first article about FOF, the fund was selling at a discount of 9.73%. That meant a buyer of FOF paid only 90.27 cents on the dollar for FOF's portfolio of other funds. (Remember that FOF's NAV is measured as the market price of the funds it owns). But the funds in FOF's portfolio were, in turn, selling at discounts in the market that averaged, at that time, 9.18% of the market value of their underlying assets. So FOF's carrying cost (its net asset value) of its own assets was only 90.82% of their actual value, and we investors, in turn, were able to buy FOF itself at only 90.27% of that value. When you put the two together, buying FOF at a 9.73% discount, with FOF holding assets valued at a 9.18% discount from their underlying value, the result was a total discount of 18%.

(How did we compute that? You pay 90.82% for FOF shares, and FOF paid an average of only 90.27% of the net asset value for the shares of funds it holds, which means FOF shareholders' net cost of the underlying assets FOF owns is 90.82% times 90.27%, which equals 81.9%, which is a discount of 18%.)

One effect of this was to boost FOF's yield up to about 8.3%, which seemed pretty attractive back in 2014.

Today: Discounts Smaller, Distribution Yield Higher

Today, the discounts are smaller than they were in the past. But their impact on FOF shareholders is still quite positive. FOF sells at a 5.34% discount, so as investors we pay 94.66 cents on the dollar to buy the fund's net asset value. Meanwhile, the underlying funds that make up FOF's net assets are selling at discounts averaging 4.87%, or $95.13 on the dollar of their underlying value. Putting that together, when we buy FOF at its discounted market price, we are paying 94.6% times 95.13%, which equals 90%, of the ultimate underlying net asset values of the funds that FOF holds in its portfolio. That's a 10% discount, which is attractive, but not as attractive as the 18% discount we paid when I first "discovered" FOF and wrote about it over five years ago.

But, despite the lower discounts on FOF and on the funds it owns, FOF appears even more attractive today than it was back then. It's paying the same $.087 dividend now that it did then (the same annual rate, although it's paying it in adjusted monthly payments rather than quarterly, which most investors prefer), but the distribution yield is now 9.4%, more than 1% higher than five years ago. While it's hard to project the possibility of distribution cuts (here is an article about it), the low interest rate environment today makes leverage even more attractive for most CEFs, increasing their net margin and further supporting their current distribution levels. FOF does not leverage itself, but most of its holdings do, so their reduced cost of leverage should help support the distribution payments they all make upstream to FOF, in turn supporting FOF's cash flow and distribution.

How do I feel about this?

Five years ago, large "discounts on discounts" across the board in the closed-end fund world pushed up the yield and made us feel we'd found a bargain in FOF. This time the discounts on discounts (or "double coupons" as I sometimes think of it) have been helpful, but the real catalyst for the higher yield has been the drop in prices for both FOF and for the closed-end funds it holds.

In that sense, I think FOF is highly representative (as we would expect it to be) of what has happened and will continue to happen across the board in the closed-end fund market. Many, many asset classes are depressed in price below where they have been in recent years. Many funds have dropped their distributions, some a lot, some a little and some not at all. I think, in general, the anticipation of distribution cuts has been worse than the reality so far, and that has driven down prices beyond what the actual drop in distributions would have required.

That means for most funds, especially those that have dropped their distributions either modestly or not at all, distribution yields have risen from what they were before. This may be the market adjusting yields rationally, to a higher level justified by the increased uncertainty and risk that the fund may in fact decrease its distribution in the future. Or in some cases it may be an irrational fear or an otherwise larger price decrease than is warranted.

We generally expect the closed-end fund market to be inefficient and somewhat irrational even in normal times, and since these are NOT normal times, we might expect the market to be even less efficient and more likely to overreact than usual. Therefore it would not surprise me to see closed-end funds, across the board, offering an unusually generous risk premium to investors during the current period. I don't claim to be able to analyze or project exactly which asset classes or industry categories are most at risk, or which risk premiums are more or less generous or justified than others. But I think FOF's current 9.4% distribution represents such a "generous risk premium," and the fund seems like a good, highly diversified vehicle for participating in what we hope will at some point be a "reversion to the mean" for funds and sectors that have been overly punished by the market. That's why I have selected it for several of the model portfolios that I have shared with our Inside the Income Factory and with my other followers, and hold it in my personal portfolios.

I also should note there is still considerable uncertainty and danger in our political, economic and medical environment. While I think FOF is a highly-regarded, solid, conservative fund with a better-than-average chance of surviving whatever challenges lie ahead, nothing is assured and investors should make their own decisions about how cautious they need to be as we wait for our future to become clearer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOF, RIV, CEFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.