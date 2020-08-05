July 2020 Portfolio Update - Good Q2 2020, A Few Investments

Summary

It's time for another monthly update, with July investments representing around $6,000 in total, slowly cutting away at my still-sizeable cash position. As I said in my previous articles, my goal is:

My target remains to have spent the majority of my savings during 2020 and to be above 98% stocks, if not 99.3%, by December, with a target cash amount of a few thousand dollars. (Source: June 2020 Portfolio Update)

As a result of investments and new investments, my projected annual income from dividends alone is now ~152.30% of the average dividend income/average monthly expenses ratio. The slight decrease in overall coverage is due to FX.

July 2020 news update

July marked continuation of my investment strategy. I identify opportunities on a weekly basis and invest in 2-3 of them. I still have some cash on hand, but my investment pace has slowed down a little, and I'm still not spent, per se. I continue to do:

Investments in carefully controlled "cash injections," portioned into an appealing mix of quality, conservative companies, varied in sector and risk.

The abandonment of certain companies in favor of higher-quality companies. This does not mean the aforementioned companies are poor investments - but I'd rather buy companies that are rarely on sale as opposed to "just" those I've been buying previously.

The continuation of my ultra-safe dividend stock list with 4 different tiers. This tool has become invaluable to me to efficiently sort opportunities, safeties, and so forth.

I continue to focus on a mix of higher-yielding dividend stocks as well as qualitative, more low-yielding companies. These days, I'm looking at a target overall yield of about 3-5%. My portfolio's total yield is at a current 4.833%, though this includes a still-sizeable chunk (around 4.2%) of liquid capital currently held in a 0.65% interest savings account.

Here is my current total portfolio allocation in terms of sectors and cash.

(Source: Author's Calculations and Data, Google Sheets)

There are also further dilutive effects, as the entire portfolio has moved back towards green thereby lowering these exposures. Due to allocation in AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) as well as my new STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) position, my allocation towards Real Estate has increased on a sequential basis. I still have resources to tap, should I need them, and if we see further drops, I may pull these resources beyond simply my cash position.

In terms of financial news during July, we saw a continuing increase of COVID-19 cases in parts of the world, while Europe (and Sweden) continued to drop both in terms of a number of cases and also in terms of travel and social distancing-restrictions.

Things are opening back up, and we can once again travel to other nations in Europe, as well as others coming to us. These signals are particularly clear as border trade with Norway has once again opened up, and Norwegians are, as of July 2020, visiting Sweden to shop - a popular activity due to the price differences here compared to Norway.

What's also been happening during this month is the amount of second-quarter reports we've been receiving from all over the world. While continuing FX weakness in the USD is causing trouble for some companies - particularly cyclical industrials here in Sweden, the fact is that 2Q20 results for most Swedish companies fall into one of two categories, both of which are positive news for investors.

Better than expected. Within the margin of error for standard forecasts (+/- 10%)

The exceptions here are basic material companies, such as Swedish Steel SSAB (OTC:SSAAF), the hotel and entertainment industries, and segments very directly impacted by COVID-19. My portfolio holds very few of these companies, and thus impact is minimal.

So, while the expectation was for coronavirus impacts to deepen in 2Q20, the fact is that this really hasn't happened to any worrying degree - especially compared to parts of the US market. Even Swedish/Scandinavian banks are, in fact, reporting record numbers in some cases, which would contradict the expectation of poor 2020 results.

While results for the full fiscal, in many cases, maybe somewhat lower than expected, nowhere in my portfolio in any of my Swedish companies are we at a level that would warrant a description such as "catastrophic" or "horrible". In our neighboring nations, the market for real estate, especially condos and houses, is firing on all cylinders, and even Sweden has seen a return to normal valuations in the real estate market, with no great drop ever materializing as a result of the pandemic. Because we never closed down society, malls haven't really suffered to the degree found in the US either - though we don't have any specific native "REITs" or mall operators as such, at least not publically listed.

Conclusively, July 2020 was an important time to look at it because it contained the 2Q20 reporting period - which, as it turns out, went over extremely well on an overall basis. Only a few companies reported any major sort of COVID-19 impact, with most of the negativity coming from the weak FX we're currently experiencing, not pandemic effects directly.

The trends this month don't give any reason for any particular caution or concern going forward, and as such, I will be continuing to invest as usual as we move forward into August of 2020.

Reviewing July 2020 dividends and projecting future dividends

(Source: Author's Calculations and Data, Google Sheets)

The issue for the European stocks, including Scandinavian ones, has become that most, but not all, companies have either postponed or frozen their dividend decision. What usually is a March, April, or May payout has become an opaque "we'll reconvene later in the year" sort of decision when it comes to our annual dividends.

As such, the hit to the above graph/statistics may look harsh, but I expect most of the companies that have failed to pay a dividend to pay out dividends later this year - and if they don't, the graph will likely be even worse. For now, most companies are set to decide somewhere in September-December. The fact is, companies like Atea (OTC:ATAZF) and DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF) have already announced that they will pay some sort of dividend.

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month, in combination with interest income from my savings, was $952.10. This has been reinvested. There were no specific postponement effects during this month, as there were no European/Swedish companies in my portfolio which have a July dividend. I, therefore, met my expected dividend with only a few cents variances, even if FX during the quarter was pretty brutal.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends ($34,287/12) is $2,857.25. Remember, despite this dollar amount has gone up, my overall dividend coverage is not up - it's actually down over 500 SEK on a monthly basis due to a strong SEK/weak dollar that is unfavorable to me as a foreign investor. The dollar amount growth seen on annual and monthly basis is merely a function of FX, with the USD losing ground to the SEK.

Below, you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses (in SEK) for the year 2019/2020.

(Source: Author's Calculations and Data, Google Sheets)

Thanks to continuing investments, I've managed to keep my overall income coverage very high and still-above 150%. Once companies start raising dividends again, I'll likely experience a massive coverage increase - but this could be year/s off.

Some of the companies which have paid me dividends during this month include:

Quarterly Dividends

Oracle (ORCL)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Cisco Corporation (CSCO)

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Comcast (CMCSA)

Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

FedEx (FDX)

Philip Morris International (PM)

Altria (MO)

Chubb (CB)

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Merck (MRK)

Coca-Cola (KO)

PepsiCo (PEP)

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Broadcom (AVGO)

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Public Storage (PSA)

Albemarle (ALB)

Union-Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Monthly Dividends

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Overall, I'm very pleased with the dividend mix in terms of companies, as it includes a far improved mix of payors in terms of quality compared to 2018/2019 - and I intend for this to continue going forward, in terms of quality.

Monthly Purchases

My purchase approach continues to guide my investment decisions as we move forward.

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market. (Source: June 2020 Portfolio Update)

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

Looking forward

For the next month, I've decided to keep an eye on the following companies and may extend my position in one or several of them, depending on which offer particularly appealing valuations at the time:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Oracle

General Dynamics

Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF)

Omnicom Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Comcast

AT&T

AvalonBay Communities

Federal Realty Investment Trust

STORE Capital

Prudential Financial

Archer-Daniels-Midland

The list is long, and frankly, those aren't all of the stocks I'm viewing at this time - but they're some of the "core." More on that below.

Where to go from here as a dividend growth investor?

I'm hoping we'll see a more aggressive downturn resulting from yet another surge in corona fears in the next few coming months.

The risk is that while cases increase, the effects such as a 7-10% drop will not occur - but I remain ready for the possibility of a bit of a drop, at least. The rub is that plenty of economists and investors are expecting another stock market expansion of 10-20% from today's level (Source: DI), with the Swedish service sector seeing a broad recovery during the quarter. (Source: DI)

(Source: Photo Source)

Additionally, my investment approach continues to guide me, in particular when it comes to my current classification system.

My approach has morphed more along the lines of keeping things simple. For a core investment portfolio with the goal of servicing one's life with the capital and dividends necessary to sustain the lifestyle you're looking to have, you need not overcomplicate your methodology. It may, in fact, be damaging to your goal to do so. In my work to evolve my own picking process, I've found that I'm investing in and looking at more and more stocks that others may consider boring, or stocks which some may consider being too "low yield" to be appealing. In finance, for instance, I much prefer investing in safer companies yielding 3-4% than unsafe ones yielding 6-7% - where "safer" is my definition based upon the data points I track using my own QO-system. (Source: June 2020 Portfolio Update)

Once you've reached your individual, you may construct portfolios with the goal/s of achieving significantly higher rates of return and in so doing, accept higher levels of overall risk.

Wrapping up

(Source: ApNews)

2020 will likely go down in my own history as one of the most exciting times to be an investor - ever. I distinctly remember sitting in front of my computer, literally watching double-digit, 15-16% intra-day drops not only in singular stocks but, in some cases, also in parts of my entire portfolio - then followed by 8-10% gains. It's the year where I invested more than at any time in my career during a short time of 8-10 months, yet did not see any sort of meteoric rise in my overall dividend coverage due to a mix of dividend postponements, cuts, and FX. It's also the year where I decided to back off from energy investments in favor of segments I consider, while indirectly influenced by energy, at least somewhat safer.

Going forward, I know that the investments done this year will realize their gains in the long term. Payouts will return, the markets will at some point return to more of a state of normalcy and we'll leave the pandemic behind us.

During this time, I find increasing safety in the continued conservative nature of my dividend portfolio and the methods I use and have adopted to keep it aligned towards my long-term goals.

Continue considering your long-term investment goals and where you want to be in 1 year, 5 years, and 30 years. These things, not the whims of writers or other investors, should guide your own investments.

I hope this article finds you to be still in good health and in good spirits.