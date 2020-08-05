Recently announced moves will lead to significant value creation for shareholders. Shares could more than double by 2022.

The +10% dividend yield remains covered and the payout ratio will most likely be below 50% this year.

Telefonica (TEF) reported results for the first half of 2020 on July 30th. Since then, the stock has continued its downward trend and is now down almost 50% since the start of the year.

Source: Telefonica Q2 Report

Although the results were definitely underwhelming for the first half of the year (-3.5% Revenues, -5.9% EBITDA organic YoY), management sounded very optimistic about the second half, announcing that:

free cash flow in the first half of the year has amounted to €1.2bn, and it's been €1bn in Q2 20, and as you pointed out, it will be backloaded. So, we expect free cash flow to be strong and higher in the second half of the year. [...] allow me to stress that our estimate for free cash flow for this year is significantly above current market expectations

Source: Telefonica Q2 Conference Call Transcript

Taking a look at the cash flow statement, this really should not be a surprise:

2019 2020 Jan - Jun Jan -Dec Jan - Jun OIBDA 8,702 15,119 7,075 - CapEx accrued during the period (3,385) (8,784) (2,721) - Non-cash items & Others (1) (269) 1,495 110 - Working Capital (669) 1,739 (921) - Net interest payment (972) (1,725) (897) - Payment for tax 471 272 (357) - Dividends paid to minority shareholders (292) (686) (175) = Free Cash Flow excluding Lease Principal Payments 3,587 7,429 2,113 - Lease Principal Payments (831) (1,518) (891) = Free Cash Flow including Lease Principal Payments 2,756 5,912 1,222 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period (millions) 5,124 5,119 5,148 = Free Cash Flow per share (euros) 0.54 1.15 0.24

Just by adding back the seasonal working capital increase to FCF, we get an annualized FCF of 4.29€ billion. Keep in mind that this is during the worst period of a pandemic, FCF should be even higher during the second half of the year.

Although CapEx will be higher during the second half, Telefonica has guided for EBITDA-CapEx to be slightly negative to flat this year, so it should not be an issue.

Before announcing the results, the average consensus for free-cash-flow for the year was 3.31€ billion. Therefore, the negative reaction in the stock price should make little sense to any investor that pays attention to fundamentals and listened to the conference call.

Current Valuation & Comparison

Telefonica is currently trading at 4.6x times FCF to Market Cap, or 13.9x times to Enterprise Value (EV), a sizable discount to its main competitors. Although this is not an exactly fair comparison, since they operate in different markets and have different growth prospects, it gives us an idea of how cheap the stock is.

Telefonica also has the highest exposure to LatAm, which has been the main cause of its underwhelming results in the last few years, mainly due to the constant currency depreciation.

FCF 2020 guidance Market Cap/FCF EV/FCF Telefonica ~4€ billion (not given) 4.6x 13.9x Vodafone (VOD) >5€ billion <6.89x <15.32x Orange (ORAN) >2.3€ billion <11.45x <22.94x Telecom Italia (TI) ~1.8€ billion (pre-COVID-19) 3.98x 16.04x

One of the main problems analysts have with Telefonica is its large amount of debt. At the end of Q2, Telefonica's net debt was 37.2€ billion, 2x times its market cap, and 2.68x times its EBITDA. Net debt has declined by 15€ billion since 2016, but it still is high by all accounts.

The current dividend is ~2€ billion, making the payout ratio below 50%. And yet, analysts are still worried about a potential dividend cut. Telefonica indeed implemented an optional scrip dividend this year to save cash, but, going by the comments made in the conference call, I assume it was more of a move to appease credit rating agencies, which have Telefonica just above investment grade.

That said, I will now go through the results of each division and the relevant information given during the conference call. This should give us an idea of what to expect for the remainder of the year.

Telefonica Spain (28% Revenues / 34% EBITDA)

Spain was one of the countries that were hit the hardest by COVID-19. It is also Telefonica's biggest and most profitable division. Their operations definitely suffered, especially in content distribution (sports were canceled during most of the quarter), but it already showed promising signs of recovery before the end of the quarter. Furthermore, net additions were positive across the line, which is impressive due to the fierce competition in the market.

Source: Telefonica Q2 Results Presentation

Q2 Spain Revenues (in millions) YoY % Change Telefonica 3,028€ -5.2% Orange 1,216€ -6.8% Vodafone 994€ -8.2% MasMovil 453€ 10%

As you can see, the threat of MasMovil on the profitability of Telefonica Spain cannot be understated. Even during the hardest quarter of their history, MasMovil managed to increase revenues by a sizable amount and steal market share.

Telefonica has fared better than Vodafone and Orange due to its greater focus on high-value clients, but it still has lost some market share to MasMovil throughout the years.

Source: MasMovil Corporate 2020 June Presentation

The fact is that telecommunication services are becoming a commodity. Thanks to the implementation of fiber, the difference between the quality of services between operators is getting slimmer every year. MasMovil competes aggressively on price, bringing profitability down for the entire sector while gaining market share.

MasMovil is currently in the process of getting acquired by private equity for 5€ billion. Only time will tell if the acquisition will change their current aggressive pricing strategy, but the price of the acquisition definitely highlights the value of the Spanish telecom market.

The good part is that Spain has more fiber deployed than Germany, France, Italy, and the UK combined. Therefore, future CapEx will be much lower than depreciation over the coming years.

Besides, Telefonica's differentiation strategy of offering the largest variety of exclusive content (sports, Disney+ exclusivity, Movistar+) has worked for them. Their Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is significantly higher than its competitors while keeping their churn lower.

To further increase their differentiation, Telefonica also announced the launch of new services during the first half of the year.

Our launch of Alarms with Prosegur is getting very good traction, and we're exploring new lines like insurance and Ehealth to contribute to top line. On B2B, we're already capturing opportunities. You saw the growth in the digital services for B2B, and wholesale in the second half we should show even better figure than in the first half. So, we have good expectation on the trend of revenues.

Source: Telefonica Q2 Conference Call Transcript

With EBITDA margins of +40% and +29% OpCF margins, Telefonica Spain will continue to generate big amounts of FCF for the foreseeable future. Revenues will likely return to growth before the end of the year and margins will continue improving as they phase out their legacy network.

Telefonica Deutschland (17% Revenues / 15% EBITDA)

In Germany, the impact of the pandemic was less noticeable for Telefonica. Revenues grew 0.3% during the quarter and results started improving before the end of the quarter.

Source: Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Results Presentation

CapEx/sales will remain high until 2022 as they deploy the 5G network. Since Telefonica does not own a fixed network in Germany, they won't benefit from a decreased need for investment in fiber.

Telefonica UK (16% Revenues / 14% EBITDA)

The UK business suffered a -3.8% organic revenue decline YoY mainly due to reduced roaming and prepay activity. Telefonica claimed that COVID-19 negatively impacted revenues by -7.6% in Q2 so results should improve throughout the year.

The creation of the Joint Venture (JV) with Liberty Global will lead to enormous value creation for shareholders. The transaction is expected to reduce Telefonica's net debt by £5.5-5.8 billion and create significant efficiencies.

Source: Combination of Telefonica UK and Virgin Media UK presentation

Telefonica Brazil (18% Revenues / 24% EBITDA)

Telefonica Brazil had a very rough quarter. Organic revenues were down -5.1% and reported revenues were down -29.5% in Q2. Since the start of the year, the Brazilian Real has depreciated 27% against the Euro, having a drastic negative impact on the results reported by Telefonica. Results also improved throughout the quarter, but the Brazilian Real will probably not make a comeback anytime soon.

On the other hand, the proposed joint acquisition of Oi mobile assets with TIM and America Movil (AMX) will reduce competition in the mobile market. This should help margins and revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

Source: Telefonica Brazil Q2 Results Presentation

The good news is that interest rates in Brazil have also been dropping. The Central Bank of Brazil has been aggressively cutting rates during the pandemic, going from 4.25% in February to a new historical low of 2.25% now.

Telefonica plans to take advantage of these low rates by leveraging up in Brazil. This will reduce the negative effects caused by further depreciation of the Brazilian Real, but will also reduce the positive effects caused by a revalorization. It is a move that reduces equity FX exposure overall, and it makes sense to do it now when rates are low.

Telefonica Brazil also announced a new share buyback program, which will increase Telefonica's current 73.6% stake in Telefonica Brazil.

Telefonica Hispam (19% Revenues / 12% EBITDA)

Hispam continues to be a highly competitive market for Telefonica. Organic revenues were down -10.8% and reported revenues were down -28% in Q2.

Source: Telefonica Q2 Results Presentation

Before the pandemic, when Telefonica was looking to sell a majority stake of Hispam, valuations ranged between 11-13€ billions. However, it now looks increasingly unlikely that a sale will take place any time soon, especially at that price.

Thanks to the JV creation in the UK, Telefonica no longer needs to sell its Hispam division to reduce its large amount of debt, although it still is considering the option.

The current plan for Hispam is similar to the one in Brazil, to create a more leveraged vehicle taking advantage of historically low interest rates. This way, Telefonica can reduce FX exposure at the equity level.

It will also reduce investment in the region by prioritizing network sharing agreements like the one implemented recently in Mexico with AT&T (T). Hopefully, this will allow them to achieve higher profitability in the region as revenue growth remains elusive.

Telefonica Infra (2% Revenues / 4% EBITDA)

Telefonica Infra's growth was not stopped by the pandemic. Organic revenues were up 8.1% in Q2, and Telxius acquired 10.100 sites from Telefonica Deutschland for 1.5€ billion, doubling its size since its creation in 2016.

Source: Telefonica Q2 Results Presentation

Telefonica Infra is also starting new wholesale fiber vehicles in Germany, Brazil, and Hispam to develop fiber in areas that are currently underserved. With the help of financial partners, these projects will reduce the CapEx expenditures of Telefonica while also increasing wholesale revenues due to their neutral model.

Telecom infrastructure assets are currently in high demand, with companies like Cellnex (OTC:CLNXF) and INWIT (BIT:INW) being valued at around 24x times EBITDA. An IPO in the future, like the one planned by Vodafone with its Vantage Towers unit, could raise a significant amount of cash.

Source: Vodafone FY 2020 Results Presentation

Telefonica Tech

Telefonica Tech also achieved significant growth during Q2, with revenues growing by 14.5%. Growth should increase in the second half, as business activity picks back up with a growing necessity for digital services.

Source: Telefonica Q2 Results Presentation

Conclusion

The worst is over for Telefonica. Management has been making the right decisions before and during the pandemic and shareholders will reap the rewards over the next few years. In summary, these are the reasons why you should own Telefonica:

FCF this year will be comfortably above the market's expectations of 3.31€ billion, easily covering their +10% dividend yield during a global pandemic.

Net debt concerns will ease in 2021 thanks to the creation of the JV in the UK and organic cash-flows.

The releverage of Brazil and Hispam will reduce FX risk and volatility in leverage measures.

The growth of Telefonica Infra and Tech will add to the fundamental value of the company.

The phase-out of legacy networks and digitalization over the next few years will improve margins, with a 10% higher EBITDA-CapEx margin expected in 2022 vs 2019 (22% in 2022 vs 20% in 2019).

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.