This is a Z4 Research Pre Call Note.

The 2Q20 Numbers:

Revenues came in ahead of expectations of the now three covering analysts for the quarter. Gross margin came in at 9.9%, which is down from 1Q20's 12.7%, but still well above any quarter in 2019 or 2018. This dip may be related to COVID-19 costs. The higher than expected revenue and solid gross margin drove their second consecutive quarter of positive earnings after years of losses and a beat vs Street estimates.

Revenue Comment: "Significant revenue growth in the Heavy Fabrications and Industrial Solutions segments more than offset a decline in Gearing segment revenue during the second quarter 2020."

Quarter Highlights:

Heavy Fabrications: Their largest segment saw revenue growth of 50% YoY "driven by customer demand to support the expected increase of wind turbine installations and as a result of diversification traction in mining and other industrial markets." Wind revenues were up 40% YoY with tower section sales of 320 in the quarter vs 201 section a year ago and 312 sections in 1Q20. Note also that tower orders in 2Q20 improved to $39.6 mm vs $33.8 mm last quarter. We'd like to hear more about the rough split between the three turbine OEMs they now build for, but that's unlikely to be very granular on the conference call. Mostly importantly, they are 90% booked for "optimal capacity" through year end 2020. We model them at 80% of total capacity, so in our view, this is set to be a very busy back half. Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN Our strong sense is that BWEN is looking at setting up an east coast facility in lieu of expanding the capabilities of their existing operations to accommodate the heavier towers required for the offshore markets. Some of the funding for this new facility could come from the public sector. We expect an announcement as to if and how they proceed by year end 2020.

Their largest segment saw revenue growth of 50% YoY "driven by customer demand to support the expected increase of wind turbine installations and as a result of diversification traction in mining and other industrial markets." Industrial Solutions: Segment revenue grew 52% YoY, but this division remains very small at 8% of total revenue. Growth was primarily driven by increased demand for natural gas turbine components. We'd expect portions of this segment to see increased appeal in 2021 with an expected increase from the nascent solar kitting effort.

Segment revenue grew 52% YoY, but this division remains very small at 8% of total revenue. Growth was primarily driven by increased demand for natural gas turbine components. We'd expect portions of this segment to see increased appeal in 2021 with an expected increase from the nascent solar kitting effort. Gearing: Down 25% - order delays due to COVID-19 (this would include orders from the O&G segment).

Overall Backlog: Down 12% sequentially to $112.1 mm on COVID-19 delays. Orders were up for Heavy but down markedly for the other two segments relative to 1Q20.

Favorite Quote Watch: "Despite continued macro uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our business performed well during the second quarter, guided by our long-term focus on end-market diversification, lean manufacturing processes and disciplined capital management. Total revenue increased by more than 30% when compared to the prior-year period, resulting in our second consecutive quarter of profitability. This strong performance was supported by broad-based revenue growth across our core wind, industrials, steel and natural gas turbine markets during the period."

A Few Words of Guidance: Note that official guidance was previously suspended with the 1Q20 report due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Positive Quote: "We expect our financial performance in the second half of 2020 will be largely comparable to what we achieved during the first half of the year , with our internal forecast calling for strong sequential growth between the second and third quarters of 2020."

"We expect our financial performance in the , with our internal forecast calling for strong sequential growth between the second and third quarters of 2020." Caveat Quote: "While we are encouraged by the demand drivers for wind energy and our diversification progress, demand within our markets has begun to soften, as customer projects are postponed due to the impact of COVID-19. Looking ahead, we anticipate this uncertainty will impact our fourth quarter results, with expectations for a recovery during the first half of 2021. "

"While we are encouraged by the demand drivers for wind energy and our diversification progress, demand within our markets has begun to soften, Looking ahead, " Z4 Quote: Broadwind generated $6.5 mm in EBITDA in 1H20. If we take the "comparable" comment above and simply apply it to EBITDA and compare that to the 2020 EBITDA consensus of $12.7 mm, we would not expect a material movement in the 2020 estimates. Color from the call will be helpful here.

Balance Sheet: In good shape.

Net debt to EBITDA of 1.4x excluding PPP loan proceeds of $9.1 mm

Liquidity of $22 mm, up from $8 mm at mid 2019.

Nutshell: Nice quarter. Underlying fundamentals for a vast majority of their business remain resilient, and we are pleased to see them address the offshore segment directly in the release. Their rest of 2020 outlook is OK if a bit mixed near term but appears to be in line with Street (and Z4 thinking). The cautionary comments are not surprising, given COVID-19, and may lead to very modest estimate reductions for 2020. We'll listen to the call and circle back on this. We own a 14% position in BWEN in the ZLT, and it is the largest position within the portfolio at present. While the stock is up 187% since the 1Q20 report, our 12-month upside target, based upon a reasonable multiple of our 2021 EBITDA estimate, remains $5.95, with a stretch target based upon the upper end of our multiple range of $6.80.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.