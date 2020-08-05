Image: Kittilä mine, Finland. Source: Wikipedia

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) has been one of my favorite long-term gold miners for many years, and I have followed regularly the company on Seeking Alpha.

The company released its second-quarter results on July 29, 2020. The results were entirely in-line despite a lower gold production of 331,064 Au Oz due to the COVID-19 pandemic restriction on the mining sector.

My core long-term gold portfolio is comprised of Agnico Eagle, Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL).

We can see that the company has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) but has lagged behind Newmont and Barrick.

Data by YCharts

A quick look at Agnico Eagle's production from Q1 to Q2 is showing the negative effect of the disruptions experienced. The investment thesis is that Agnico Eagle presents an ideal profile that appeals to a savvy investor's balanced portfolio. A simple look at the gold assets and the potential of growth throughout this article will probably convince you. Thus, as I have said in my preceding articles, I recommend accumulating the gold miner on any weakness.

At the same time, it is crucial to trade short term a minimum of >30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility of the gold sector that seems to overheat significantly now.

This dual strategy of trading your long-term position is necessary. While offering an extra profit, it enables investors to reduce the risks of sharp corrections that are always present.

Sean Boyd, CEO said in the conference call:

As you know it has been a challenge. It's been a challenge for everyone. From a business standpoint, we had seven of our eight mines were impacted either with temporary shutdowns or with significant reductions in our activity levels at those mines due to COVID-19 and the fact that in some of our jurisdictions mining was not considered an essential business. We were fortunate to be able to restart those operations earlier than we had expected.

AEM - Financials and Production in 2Q 2020 - The Raw Numbers

Agnico Eagle 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 526.6 683.0 753.1 671.9 557.2 Net Income in $ Million 27.7 76.7 331.7 -21.6 105.3 EBITDA $ Million 194.3 308.5 680.59 204.6 272.0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.12 0.32 1.38 -0.09 0.43 Cash from operations in $ Million 126.3 349.2 257.5 163.4 162.6 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 230.9 252.7 195.7 168.8 170.5 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -104.6 96.5 61.7 -5.5 -7.8 Total Cash $ Billion (including equity securities) 0.20 0.34 0.41 1.34 0.51 Total Debt in $ Billion 1.72 1.72 1.36 2.71 1.81 Dividends per quarter in $/ share 0.125 0.175 0.20 0.20 0.20 Shares outstanding diluted in million 237.0 240.1 240.9 240.2 242.8

Source: Company filing, Morningstar, and Fun trading.

1 - Gold Production Details

Agnico Eagle had a weak gold production this quarter due to the COVID-19 disruptions. Production was 331,064 Au Oz, down 19.5% sequentially.

Below is the second quarter production per mine. LaRonde, including zone 5 Meliadine, Kittilä, and Canadian Malartic, "including 2,651 ounces of pre-commercial gold production from the Barnat deposit at Canadian Malartic," are the four primary producing mines. All-in sustainable costs or AISC is now above average for the industry with an average of $1,142 per ounce in 2Q'20, due to new mines and reduced activities.

Guidance for 2020-2022 is nearly unchanged (low end raised to 1.68 Moz from 1.63 Moz).

Gold Production guidance for 2020 is now expected to be 1.68 to 1.73 million ounces (including pre-commercial gold production ounces from the Barnat deposit at Canadian Malartic, the Tiriganiaq pit at Meliadine and the IVR pit at Amaruq).

The Company expects that total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce for 2020 will be in the range of $740 to $790 and $1,025 and $1,075, respectively

Second Quarter highlights from Presentation:

2 - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenues of $557.18 million in 2Q'20

Agnico Eagle reported its 2Q'20 results on July 29, 2020. Revenues were in-line than I expected at $557.18 million, up 5.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 17.1% sequentially. The company posted a net income of $105.3 million or $0.44 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

The total cash costs per ounce for gold production were $825, up 26.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

Seven of the company's nine mines experienced temporary shutdowns or reduced activity due to restrictions required to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gold price realized was $1,726/Oz during the second quarter of 2020, establishing another quarterly record. The total cash from operating activities was $162.65 million in the quarter, down significantly year over year (please see table).

The gold price is the main element here and has been for quite a few quarters now. The price of gold continues its unprecedented climb and is now well above 2,000 per Oz. This trend has surprised me, and I was expecting some retracement that has still to materialize. Furthermore, the silver price is also a component for Agnico Eagle and has been climbing as well. Silver is now over $26 per ounce.

2 - Free cash flow analysis

The free cash flow is the weakest component for Agnico Eagle because of the significant CapEx the miner spent on the expansion of its challenging Nunavut projects.

Note: The generic free cash flow is the Cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The yearly free cash flow is now $144.9 million, and the free cash flow for 2Q'20 is a loss of $7.811 million due to the production slowdown indicated above.

3 - Net Debt has risen slightly to $1.3 billion in 2Q'20

Agnico Eagle has solid financials with a low net debt of $1.3 Billion. This debt profile is what we want to see to justify a long-term investment.

The total Cash is back down significantly after the company repaid $360 million notes on April 7, 2020.

Note: Total Cash is higher because I added "equity securities," which increase the total cash to $514.4 million at the end of June. The liquidity available is $1.3 billion.

Financial position from Presentation:

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Agnico Eagle performed very well in 2020, profiting from an unprecedented surge in gold prices and a ramp-up in operations. The second-quarter production suffered a lot, but the company stated that all activities were now restarted on time, with production gradually ramping up in June. CEO Boyd said that July production would exceed 160k ounces of gold.

However, with a hot precious metals market led by gold and silver, we can expect massive revenues for the third quarter of 2020 with a potential record in free cash flow, which was the weakest link for many quarters.

Technical Analysis (short and midterm)

AEM was forming an ascending channel pattern but experienced a resistance breakout in the second half of July. The old resistance is now new support at $73, and I see a further resistance at $85.

The strategy is to eventually sell about 20% of your winning position at $85 and accumulate again at or below $73. If we look at the RSI, which is above 75, it should indicate an overbought situation that confirms the need to take some profit off soon.

This type of acute uptrend will end up in a sharp retracement. The question is not if but when. By selling gradually and taking profit on the way up, you will be ready to take advantage of any retracement later.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!