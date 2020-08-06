We highlight two great real estate funds - one with international exposure and one mostly U.S. real estate.

There's massive amount of liquidity in the system, and investors should prepare for the coming inflation.

Inflation may hit us hard in a couple of years due to massive quantitative easing and money printing by the Fed.

Back in April, we reiterated our bullish stance on Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), a global real estate closed-end fund. Our recommendation was based on its deeper than usual discount to NAV, sector diversification, limited leverage, competitive fees, yield and its performance relative to its benchmark. We also wanted to cash in on the mass hysteria prevalent at that time and the horrible sentiment for anything real estate. We had concluded with:

In the long run, real estate values go up. They certainly will go higher in this environment of exceptionally low rates. Yes the virus will dampen activity, and sure, certain tenants may get temporary rent breaks. On the whole though, 95%-99% of their revenue stream will not even change in the medium term. That has been coupled with a selloff the likes of which we have never seen. So REITs are very cheap in relation to fundamentals. With AWP you can buy the best of all of them together. Investors should grab this opportunity with both hands and buy for yield and capital appreciation. Source: AWP: One Of The Safest High Yields In Today's Market

Although it has been through volatile swings, the price is more or less unchanged since then. To be fair though, four months do not make “long run” unless you have the constitution of a Robinhood Trader. This fund has been part of our model portfolio since August 2017 and up until earlier this year, the total returns looked like this:

Currently AWP yields 9.9%. We stand by our thesis that this deep discount merely provides an opportunity to buy a well-managed global real estate fund at a double discount and lock in a higher yield on cost. For those already holding it, it provides an opportunity to average down on this diversified real estate investment.

While we are holding on to this CEF, today, we bring to you a counterpart, one that could create interesting entry points for investors who are also fans of AWP and those who like to invest in real estate. Usually, both of them track each other closely in terms of discount to NAV, whereby creating opportunities in the brief time periods that they deviate from that norm. Today we highlight CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) with a yield of 9.9%.

The Funds’ Profiles

Like AWP, IGR is an actively-managed closed-end fund that invests in publicly-traded real estate securities including REITs. Both are well diversified geographically and by property type, with IGR having a higher concentration of holdings in the US. Neither of them have over-exposed themselves to any one sector.

Source: IGR Fact Sheet June 30, 2020

IGR's US-centricity compared to AWP is pretty much driven by its preferred share exposure, which AWP lacks. IGR also has a lower exposure to office space, but a higher exposure to hotels compared to AWP.

Source: AWP Fact Sheet June 30, 2020

While these are the holdings from the last available updates, we do caution readers that these are actively-managed funds and the holdings today could be a bit different than presented.

Top Holdings

The top 10 make up a larger portion for IGR versus AWP. IGR has a total of 85 holdings, with the top 10 making up about 40%. Of the remaining 75 holdings, the investments range from 2.4% to as low as 0.22%.

Source: IGR Fact Sheet June 30, 2020

AWP has a total of 98 holdings, with the top 10 making up about 30%. Of the remaining 88 holdings, the investments range from 1.9% to as low as 0.22%.

Source: AWP Factsheet June 30, 2020

Interestingly, five of the top 10 holdings are the same between the two funds.

NAV Discount

Both funds normally trade at a discount to NAV. This is particularly pronounced this year, however, what bears to note is how in tandem these two have moved over the years. Normally the two hover close to each other, at around 10%-12% discount to NAV.

Data by YCharts

One thing that stands out though is that they trade at different levels of discount at different times. Awareness of this is a critical advantage to the investor who likes to deploy extra dollars every now and then. Since these funds are so similar (more on that later as well), it always makes sense to buy the one at a larger discount to NAV at any given time. Today that opportunity exists for IGR.

Leverage

Based on the most recent data, AWP is not leveraged. Even at its peak it was using only about 10% leverage, whereas most CEFs use an average of 30%. IGR on the other hand had a healthy 21% as at June 30, 2020.

Source: IGR Key Facts – June 30, 2020

Leverage can compound returns but exacerbate problems during rapid market declines that we saw in early 2020.

Dividend Yield

AWP pays four cents monthly for a 48-cent payout annually (yield 9.9%), whereas IGR pays five cents monthly for a 60-cent payout annually (yield 9.9%). Point to note is that there's a significant component of return of capital here. Historically, the yield has been funded by the NAV appreciation rather than the income generation for both funds. In other words, the 10% yield on NAV represents the sum of the yield of the underlying holdings and potential capital appreciation. We think neither fund is in an imminent danger of cutting their dividends.

Performance

Over long periods of time performance of the two funds have kept up with its benchmarks. That's notable as fees generally work against funds when we stack them up against benchmarks.

Source: AWP Factsheet June 30, 2020

IGR and AWP have tracked each other over longer periods, although your exact start point might produce different results.

Data by YCharts

Fees

AWP has a cap of 1.19% on its expense, which means, that for every $100 invested, you will only bear expenses up to $1.19. If the fund incurs expenses in excess of that, it's reimbursed by the manager and the investor does not have to bear the burden. Actual expenses of this fund run to 1.37%. This arrangement was in force as at June 30, 2020, and is regularly reviewed. Therefore, investors buying into this fund should keep an ear out for any changes to this arrangement.

IGR does not have a similar cap, and its fees come to 1.57%. The difference is not a deal breaker, specially considering both funds have managed to track each other despite the higher fees from IGR. Note also that these fees are not deducted from your dividends - the expenses fees are paid before the distribution.

Key Reasons To Love These Funds Today

We have recently highlighted the extreme monetary and fiscal response of the central banks and governments to counter the pandemic. While we remain extremely sympathetic to the rationale, unfortunately the resultant printing will cause a giant distortion down the line. Our fear is a big inflationary breakout eventually and investors can see our analysis on this here and here.

Since we did our analysis, the five-year forward inflation expectations are steadily rising and we think this indicator will move significantly higher in 2021.

Source: Fred

As inflation moves up, it will set a floor on "hard asset" values and real estate should be the prime beneficiary.

We also are stressing these funds today as a global approach seems more appropriate today than a US-centric one. US shares have outperformed by almost three standard deviations and that's due for a rather sharp mean reversion.

Source: Bank of America

We can see this differential also in real estate. Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), has done much better than Vanguard Global ex-US Real Estate ETF (VNQI) over the last decade.

Conclusion

Real estate of all stripes has had a nasty setback in the February-March period. While some REITs have recovered, the majority remain depressed and present opportunistic investments for those willing to look further down the line. Yes, there are some headwinds, especially for the retail sector, but at the same time valuations have discounted a lot, if not all, of this.

IGR and AWP represent very interesting ways of playing this sector. The double discount enables investors to capture a better yield and provides a better buffer of value as well. Real estate is a great way to hedge against a certain high inflation coming over the next few years. AWP and IGR is a great way to hedge with yields of 10%.

