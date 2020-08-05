More efficacy data should be available in December, but investors need to remember it will still be covering a small number of patients and won't be focused on survival statistics.

CG-806 and APTO-253 continue to progress in Phase I testing, with both moving to their fifth dosing cohorts; an encouraging sign regarding safety and tolerability.

Owning a biotech, particularly an early-stage biotech, can be a little like watching paint dry … while suspended very high up in the air and secured by a very thin cord. While management at Aptose (APTO) has been diligent about working with clinicians to keep its trials moving and advance both CG-806 and APTO-253 into higher dosing cohorts, the reality is that investors still have to wait a bit longer to see any meaningful updated efficacy data (likely early December at the ASH meeting), and even then the look at the data will be "through a glass, darkly", as it will be far from a complete picture on the efficacy of the drug(s) in question.

I've adjusted my cash and capital-raising model to account for Aptose raising more money at lower stock prices than I'd previously expected, and this has a modestly negative impact on my fair value. I don't fault the company for doing this, and I think it should be viewed in the context of constrained optimization - Aptose wants to maximize the value of its clinical assets (expanding into studies of other types of cancer), and improve its shareholder base, but can only go so far so fast with its cash.

Advancing To Higher Doses

The biggest takeaway from the company's second quarter update was that the company continues to advance both of its clinical candidates in Phase I testing.

In the Phase I a/b study of CG-806 in B-cell cancers, the drug is advancing to its fifth dosing cohort (750mg) after seeing no dose-limiting side-effects at early dosing. Management also mentioned that another CLL patient at the fourth dose saw lymphocytosis (bringing the total to three) - an encouraging, but not definitive, sign of efficacy.

I really hate to mention this, because it is the kind of nitpicking that makes management teams tear out their hair, but I do note that in discussing this move to the fifth cohort, management did not say it was an "unanimous" decision on the part of the monitoring committee (which it did with the move to the fourth cohort). Again, this may mean nothing whatsoever, but it's something I noticed.

As for CG-806 in AML, the FDA approved the company's IND to begin a Phase I a/b study at a dose of 450mg, and management intends to pursue the "3+3" dose escalation it has been using in the B-cell study.

Management has also seen APTO-253 advance in its Phase Ib AML/MDS study. Management is advancing this study to its fifth dosing cohort (150mg/m^2), as the safety data thus far have been very supportive of higher dosing.

Waiting For More Meaningful Data

Investors who aren't familiar with early-stage biotech may find this slow progression through the clinic frustrating, but it's actually pretty common. Large pharmas and biotechs rarely give this level of detail about their Phase I programs, sometimes they don't even discuss them at all, so a lot of these stepwise dosing studies aren't really visible to investors.

Nevertheless, it's a responsible and ethical way to approach these studies. The patients that are enrolled in these studies are typically elderly and frail - if they weren't, they would likely be deemed good candidates for more established therapies - and the main purpose of Phase I studies is to establish safety, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, and enough signs of efficacy to merit a Phase II study (or sometimes a Phase II/III) that better establishes the efficacy.

Investors should expect to hear some incremental information on efficacy at the ASH meeting later this year, but even that information is likely to be "nuanced" with discussions of things like lymphocytosis, platelet counts, and inhibition of things like BTK and MYC. It's still early for Aptose to be reporting meaningful survival data, so investors should adjust their expectations accordingly.

Another Funding Round

Aptose recently launched another secondary offering of shares. While the over-allotment period is not yet over, I assume the deal will close as expected and that Aptose will raise a bit less than $60 million on a net basis.

With over $80 million in hand, Aptose had enough cash to get through 2021 and into 2022. So why do the deal? Well, recent financings have brought new, larger, investment banks into the mix, including Piper Sandler, Canaccord, RBC, and Oppenheimer into the mix, and while it is technically illegal to tie investment banking and sell-side research coverage together, you're kidding yourself if you don't think that still happens. Moreover, even if you don't value the involvement of larger sell-side firms in the name, these deals have seen Aptose broaden and improve its institutional shareholder base.

While I understand the possible motives for doing these deals, the reality is still that Aptose is raising more money earlier than I thought it would, and that is proving to be more dilutive. Clearly it is nothing but guesswork to model what prices Aptose will raise money at in the future, but so far, the dilution has been a little worse than I expected. Still, with the cash Aptose will have on hand once this latest deal is fully closed, the company should be covered for its clinical trial needs for the foreseeable future.

The Outlook

I continue to model Aptose on the assumption that CG-806 will emerge as a not only effective, but highly promising, drug for B-cell malignancies, AML, and NHL. Hematologic oncology is a crowded field to be sure, but even the best new therapies still have significant drawbacks, whether that be in cost and logistics (CAR-T therapy), tolerability/side-effects, or emergent treatment resistance. Competition will always be a threat, but I believe Aptose has a credible chance at seeing CG-806 become a multibillion-dollar drug ($3.5 billion to $4 billion) in the 2030's.

Of course, it is still an incredibly risky proposition, and that is why my valuation model includes only a 15% chance of success for the AML and CLL/MCL indications - while that may seem very low, it's actually about 2 to 3 times the typical rate of success for a Phase I oncology asset.

APTO-253 currently carries a lower valuation and a lower assumed peak revenue of around $500M to $600M. While the notion of targeting MYC is very appealing, it has historically been effectively impossible and this is still very much a "show me" story. I believe one potential key to driving more value here will be finding other possible targets, including targets outside of hematology, but I believe that is not a priority for the company today (and I don't disagree with that decision).

The Bottom Line

My fair value for Aptose is about $7/share, down about $0.50 from my last update due to the financing event. The biggest value-driving/value-creating opportunity for Aptose now is simply to stick with their plans, run diligent clinical studies, and let the data drive the story. If and when the company produces data supporting the efficacy of these compounds, the share price will go up. In the meantime, expect this to be a frustrating wait at times, as the shares will drift without news and will likely bounce around on analyst notes and clinical updates from potentially-competitive programs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.