From the companies we’ve been following, there are few that have benefitted from COVID-19 like Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) has done. A strong Q3 has caused management to update their outlook, with company-wide sales growth now expected to be in the range of 26% to 28% from their previous target of 16% to 18%.

The company is sharing the tailwinds with the people that have allowed such strong performance to happen, by giving cash bonuses to approximately 3,000 hourly and salaried employees who do not participate in their variable pay plans. Definitely a positive morale boost in such difficult times.

The company is also sharing the profits with shareholders by paying out a special dividend of $5 per share in September and raising their regular dividend payments by 7%. The company’s strong financial footing allows them to distribute cash to shareholders, which in our opinion, is a better way of compensation given the valuation levels of SMG. Management pointed to their equity valuation as the driver behind their choice to pay out a special dividend:

I think we looked at the equity and saying we believe it's pretty fairly valued. And so this is not a onetime deal of returning cash to shareholders. We just decided that with the equity price the way it was, we thought it was a better move to -- for you to just do us a special. – Q3 call

The company expects full-year adjusted EPS of $6.65 to $6.85. At a recent price of $158, that puts SMG's valuation at a forward earnings multiple of 23x. At this point, we share management’s opinion about their fair valuation and would wait for a bigger margin of safety.

Although management believes they can achieve a positive comp for 2021, we are not so sure about 2022. A key theme that came up in their conference call was the need to keep their new customers engaged with their products, as they continue to tend to their gardens. That means increasing marketing and promotional expenses could pressure operating margins in the future.

We see SMG as a solid business. That said, with so much growth this year and possibly in their first half of 2021 (Oct-Mar), the company has a tough comp ahead for their second half next year. Missed expectations could bring their momentum down, causing a contraction in their earnings multiple. Therefore, we are keeping our neutral stance in SMG.

Continuing trends across all segments

The highlight of SMG's earnings release was the revised outlook for their full year. The company is still seeing strong POS growth trends and are expecting to beat their most optimistic expectations set out just a few months ago.

Contributing to the strong outlook for the rest of their financial year is the extension of their sales season, which is defying a consistent consumer behavior pattern set primarily by the weather. However, COVID-19 has changed the pattern this year, which we believe is due to people staying at home and finding new ways to spend their time:

In any given year, the timing of the season and impacts from weather could affect the flow of the POS curve to some degree within a season, but is very consistent after the middle of June. So that's what we expected. Instead, we saw an extension of the season that went well beyond our expectations and also continued with dramatic year-over-year growth throughout the rest of June. – Q3 call

Importantly, the company is still seeing continued strength in POS growth. For example, in July, they saw consumer purchases up 33% compared to their prior year. As they enter August, which is usually a slow month regarding their lawn and garden business line, the company is also expecting solid growth ahead. Because of such trends, SMG now expects a strong fall season.

Back in June, the company raised guidance for its U.S segment, projecting sales growth of 9% to 11%. Today, assuming July trends continue through their year-end (FY ends in Sep), they now see their U.S Consumer segment growing 20% to 22% on a full-year basis.

Hawthorne, SMG’s main growth driver, also had a strong quarter, growing revenues by more than 70% on a quarter-on-quarter basis; against a 50% comp from a year ago. The company now expects sales growth of 55% to 60% for the full year.

With solid growth in 2020 already in their pockets, what’s next?

We will take a conservative view as we build our plans for U.S. Consumer and Hawthorne growth should continue, but not at the same rate we're seeing in 2020. – Q3 call

Management has made it especially clear that investors cannot expect another stellar year as 2020 has been. There are more variables at play, such as the uncertainty of consumer behavior and increased promotional activity to keep customers engaged. The company is putting marketing at the forefront in 2021:

Our major focus is retention of that customer pool going into '21. We are doing tremendous amount of work and the work we're doing with the inter-media, and we've reconfigured our marketing teams and our sort of advertising efforts. – Q3 call

The change in consumer behavior is almost impossible to predict. It is hard to know if people that found gardening as a hobby during quarantine are going to keep the hobby for much longer. For example, from management’s point of view, they believe people that do edible gardening don’t see it as a chore; to them, it’s a passion and lifestyle choice. That said, they know things tend to “normalize”:

In U.S. Consumer, we know the societal changes brought on by COVID-19 will begin to normalize at some point. – Q3 call

Overall, after reading their conference call transcript, we came to the conclusion that management is preparing the investment community to expect a tough second half in 2021, as comps would be harder to achieve. Even in Hawthorne, which is SMG’s fastest-growing segment. The company expects a solid first half, followed by a tough second half in 2021:

With Hawthorne, where the story is relatively simple. If we extrapolate the current run rate of the business into next year, we would expect to see extremely solid double-digit growth in the front half of the year. Given our current order book in view of the market, this seems achievable. Our comps in the second half of next year, obviously, will be a lot harder. – Q3 call

That said, the company feels optimistic about growing earnings next year even with flat revenues, due to their G&A costs, which have a significant accrual this year as they record their variable compensation, which they expect it to be $60M to $70M higher compared to their previous year or approximately $0.20 per share:

SG&A should be a significant tailwind and should allow us to see operating income growth in line with our long-term growth projections. -Q3 call

The Bottom Line

The company ended its third quarter with a leverage ratio of 2.8x debt-to-EBITDA, which would go up to 3x after the payment of their special dividend and compensation, but still within their targeted leverage of 3.5x; giving them enough flexibility for small M&A deals. Management has said they are currently looking at small add-on acquisitions for Hawthorne, in the range of $200M, but they “don’t need to do big giant deals.” If such an opportunity presented itself, however, they are in good standing with their banks and financing would not be a problem.

With expected adjusted EPS of $6.65 to $6.85, the market is currently valuing SMG at a forward EPS multiple of 23x at the mid-point, using a recent price of $158. We believe shares are being fairly priced by the market.

The company is feeling cautiously optimistic at this point. We believe a tough comp environment in their second half of next year could cause expectations by the market to be lowered, causing multiples to contract. Since there is not enough margin of safety, we'd rather keep a “wait and see” approach. With that said, we are keeping our neutral opinion to SMG.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.