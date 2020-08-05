Rich Get Richer: Apple And Facebook

However, trends in stock prices seem to be moving in lock-step with one another and this activity has reached levels that are disconcerting.

Tech traders had plenty of earnings information to analyze into the close last week and two of the biggest stories centered around the most recent quarterly performances of Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). Some analysts have argued that anyone operating under the assumption tech stocks were already overvalued might need to adopt an alternative outlook because the market is currently showing us that the “rich are getting richer” even while the U.S. economy is in the process of posting its worst economic growth rates in recorded history. Are tech stocks simply masking the weaknesses that underlie the rest of the global equities market? Is this a question that even matters anymore?

AAPL stock now trades with a forward PE of 31.7 and these elevated valuations were most recently propelled by the tech giant’s third-quarter earnings report (which confirmed a strong beat on the consensus expectations of market analysts). For the period, Apple reported record revenues, showing a sizable growth rate of 11% (at $59.7 billion). Earnings also beat analyst estimates (at $2.58 per share) and revenues from the iPhone came in very strong (at $26.42 billion). Last week’s price moves vaulted APPL shares above $400 on high volume and this activity has sent Apple’s market cap above $1.84 trillion.

For anyone interested in keeping score, last week’s price moves pushed Apple past Saudi Aramco in terms of total market value and the California tech giant now holds the current position as the world’s most valuable company. Since the end of March 2020, the stock has found itself in a stable uptrend that formed after AAPL hit lows of $212.61 posted during the initial COVID-19 decline. However, the stock is currently trading at levels that are roughly double this valuation and we must remember that this is a total price move that took less than four months to complete.

According to the traditional ideas that define many of the most common value investment strategies, stock moves like the trends seen in AAPL shares during this short four-month time period are disconcerting enough when they occur in isolation. However, what is even more alarming in this current context is the fact that similar moves have been seen with other dominant companies in the tech sector. Ultimately, this gives us a very strong reason to believe that the tech sector has become overvalued and will continue to be vulnerable if the broader market encounters enhanced selling pressure that is similar to the events that unfolded in March 2020.

As a case in point, recent price moves in FB stock have shown characteristics that are strikingly similar to those we are currently seeing in AAPL stock. In terms of the overall strength of each of their respective stock trends, sideways trading activity in FB stock has suggested a potential slowdown in momentum since the second half of May 2020. However, stock prices have officially broken above the prior range highs just above $245 per share and they have done so in a decisive fashion. As we can see in the charts above, gap candlestick formations have appeared in both cases and this suggests that markets are now caught in extreme price moves that occurred after significant rallies.

As a protective measure, it often helps to take a step back and look at the bigger picture within the tech sector. One way to do this is to analyze price trends in the Invesco NASDAQ Composite ETF (NYSEARCA: QQQ), which is a high-liquidity fund instrument that offers diverse exposure to the sector. On the short-term trading charts, we can already see that QQQ has completed a series of lower highs and this should send some broader warning signals for traders in the tech sector. Essentially, this type of chart activity indicates a slowdown in momentum and this means tech stocks might be starting to show some vulnerability even though stocks like AAPL and FB continue to trade near long-term highs.

While it’s not surprising that stock traders might be viewing the technology space as an industry sector that is largely immune to the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s also important to remember that all stocks will eventually meet a correction. When this occurs, stocks like Apple and Facebook could have the farthest to fall if downside momentum starts to build within the sector. Recent events, such as Apple’s one-to-four stock split seem to have generated additional enthusiasm but there is little added value in this decision that is likely to benefit investors.

Instead, it seems as though it is Apple’s strategy to attract new investors within the retail community as a way of growing its trading base and supporting share prices in ways that are largely superficial. With all of this in mind, it’s not exactly clear that investors should be operating under an alternative strategy if they believe tech stocks are overvalued. However, there is simply no denying that the “rich are getting richer” in this COVID-19 stock market and that trend is surviving even as the U.S. economy is showing annualized declines in GDP of more than 30%. Ultimately, this is why it’s not wrong for investors to be asking the hard questions. Are tech stocks simply masking the weaknesses that underlie the rest of the global equities market? At this stage, it’s clear that this a question that matters now more than ever.

