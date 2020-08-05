Trading The ETFs For The Week Of August 3

This series is an extension of my regular, trading-day "Technically Speaking" series. Here, I assume that broad-category ETFs are the investor's primary investment vehicle. The column is devoted to intermediate-term (3-6 months) trades and longer.

Investment thesis: the SPY (SPY) is still an attractive investment, although all SPY positions should be hedged appropriately. Defensive sectors (XLP), (XLU), and (XLV) represent good 3-6 month trade opportunities.

Macro Environment

Currently, there are two conflicting market themes. The treasury market is saying that growth will be weak: The entire treasury curve is trading at/near 1-year highs, which means bond investors don't see any inflation on the horizon. This is another way of saying growth will be slow or non-existent.

Meanwhile, equities have rebounded from their pandemic sell-offs: After selling-off in the Spring, all the equity indexes have rebounded to at least 2/3 of their drop. This means equity traders believe 2H20 will see a return to growth.

I think the most likely trading scenario is that the equity markets will consolidate during the summer, as traders await economic developments. It's possible data could go either way, so from a trading perspective, we need to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

SPY

I remain bullish on the SPY: After dropping to an absolute low of 217.30 during the Spring, the index has recouped nearly all of its losses. The technical picture is bullish: prices are above the EMAs; all the EMAs are moving higher, and; the shorter EMAs are above the longer ones. Momentum is neutral.

I am neutral on the smaller caps, purely for technical reasons: Mid-caps are still below the 193.80 level from early June. Prices would need to move through this level by a technically important amount to take a position. Small-caps are in the lower 150s. This index has to move through two levels to take a position. Micro-caps are right at important levels as well; this time its 91.55.

There is no solid rule for how to take a position when indexes break through key technical levels. The more aggressive approach is to have a buy stop in place beforehand and not wait for any confirmation. The very conservative position is to wait for the index to break through and then retest the level. Personally, I think the break should at least be for a certain percentage, say 1%. But, again, this is also a very fact-dependent decision as well.

During July, the indexes have had a very difficult time keeping momentum once they move through a level. That means the wait and see approach makes sense right now.

Finally, we're definitely in a situation where hedging is a must. The possibility of a negative shock -- especially from Friday's jobs report -- is a real possibility. That means placing a sell-stop at key levels or writing put options depending on the size of the portfolio and the investor's level of sophistication.

Sector ETF Positions

Last week, I argued that investors who want to potentially improve returns should add positions in three defensive sectors: utilities, staples, and healthcare. This is based on the relative rotation of sectors: While all three are currently "lagging," their respective strength is slowly increasing relative to the SPY, meaning this is the time to add these sectors. However, two sectors have attractive charts: Staples started a rally in late June when prices were in the upper 50s. Since then, prices have rallied to the lower 60s. The chart has slowly turned more bullish, with rising EMAs and strong momentum. Yesterday prices printed a solid bar to escape from the 62.40 resistance area. They are now headed towards 64. Healthcare broke through resistance in the 103-104 area and is now consolidating gains. Prices are using the 10-day EMA for technical support. The utilities' chart isn't unattractive, but it's not as bullish as staples and health care. Prices are currently above the 200-day EMA, consolidating gains. This is still a good time to take a position.

To summarize, the SPY (which is really a diversified mutual fund with a very low expense ratio) is still attractive. However, hedging is in order. And, defensive sectors continue to look attractive as a short-term play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.