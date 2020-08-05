Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCPK:SPGYF) could not have foreseen the incredible oil price volatility that ensued in late March and early April. Prices crashed as OPEC decided to wage a price war at a time that was likely the least opportune moment to do it. Whitecap's stock, like that of its small cap peers, fell rather brutally in the pandemonium. It has recouped some of the losses since then. The company just released its Q2-2020 earnings report and we decided to see how it fared and whether we needed to update our prior bullish stance.

Q2-2020

Despite one of the most challenging quarters, Whitecap generated funds from operations (FFO) of $78.1 million. It had a weak capital expenditure program that allowed it retain $56.8 million. Whitecap paid out $17.4 million in dividends to shareholders, achieving a total payout ratio of 50%. It was able to reduce net debt by $32 million. The dividends were slashed by 50% earlier in the year, but it appeared that Whitecap could have actually paid out its old dividend rate and still achieved some debt reduction. What is it that allowed this performance?

Whitecap's production was flat from previous year with an actual move to a more unfavorable mix as natural gas increased on a relative basis.

Source: Whitecap Q2-2020 financials

However, Whitecap had prudently layered in a large amount of hedges when oil prices were soaring earlier in the year. These kicked in as prices fell. In Q2-2019 hedging subtracted $1.81 per barrel, but this year hedges added $7.82 per barrel.

Source: Whitecap Q2-2020 financials

That differential of $9.63/barrel is rather significant in the context of its total operating netback of $16.07/barrel. One other notable feature is that royalties which are linked to the price of product sold, went lower as prices fell. That too helped immensely. One point we would note here is that royalties are based on the price of product sold and don't take into account hedges. So as prices fall, companies who have hedged, enjoy two benefits: lower royalties and hedging gains. If a company has hedged its production at $60/barrel and prices go to zero, they would get the full $60 and pay zero in royalties, a true win-win.

Where Do We Go From Here?

While Whitecap does deserve kudos for a good hedging strategy, the hedges are running out. The company has decent hedges for Q3 and Q4, which account for 45% of its crude oil production, but 2021 is rather bare.

Source: Whitecap Q2-2020 presentation

On the other hand, crude prices have strengthened appreciably as well.

Source: Whitecap Q2-2020 financials

WTI averaged around $28 USD ($38.42 CAD) in Q2-2020, but since then has appreciated to $43 USD ($57 CAD) today. The 2021 forward curve is a bit higher at around $44 USD.

Source: CME

Whitecap plans to initiate more costless collar hedging which might get them $53-$63 CAD today. They gave more color on this in the conference call. Do note that they are referencing USD prices.

Amir Arif Sounds good. And just a second -- final question. Just on the hedging front. Your wellhead this year definitely helped in the quarter given where commodity prices went. But as we look into 2021 that the curve isn't -- that doesn't show a lot of content over the next few years. And so just curious how you're thinking about hedging at current levels? Or do you just protect it through lower balance sheet levels? Thanh Kang Yeah. Thanks for the question, Amir. It's Thanh here. So, our hedging objective remains the same. We're looking to mitigate that price volatility and protect our economic returns. And as you mentioned, we do have a good portfolio here in 2020, a bit light in 2021 was only 5% hedged. We did take a pause to the program with the pandemic and ultra low crude oil prices here. But we're still actively looking at getting to that 20% to 40% in 2021 before the end of the year here. So, what you'll see us use when commodity prices are in this $40, $50 WTI level is costless callers. So, it gives us a good level of downside protection, but also upside participation as well. When we start seeing, WTI approach that $50-plus level there, you'll see us use swaps to lock-in those economic returns. So, the objective between now and the end of the year is to get us to that 20% to 40% hedged for 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha

One additional point on the hedging that we would like to note is that the $1,000 barrels hedged just for August, were likely done as these are high cost barrels which were just brought back online. Whitecap likely needed to make sure that this marginal production was economical before nominating it to flow for August.

Debt

Whitecaps' debt to EBITDA was one of the lowest amongst peers thanks to a robust hedge profile and low debt to begin with.

Source: Whitecap Q2-2020 presentation

Whitecap should also be in a position to reduce net debt by an additional $75-$100 million by year end at current strip prices. Once Whitecap has decent hedges in for 2021, it will look to get an extension of its 2023 bank line. In addition to its low leverage, Whitecap can also get loans backed by the Government of Canada should it need to. Ottawa has promised to fund oil and gas through BDC Banks.

Conclusion

Whitecap navigated a challenging time rather well, thanks to immense hedges in place. At the current 2021 strip prices, Whitecap could pay the dividend, maintain production and continue to decrease debt. That is a claim few can make at $44 USD WTI. Whitecap remains one of the better names in the space and also has no exposure to refining which we think will remain under stress for 2020. Finally, we are bullish on natural gas prices and Whitecap will get some tailwind there as well. We remain bullish and continue to reinvest our dividends.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with 4,400 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPGYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.