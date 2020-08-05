UNL has outperformed UNG due to its method of roll management and it is likely going to continue doing so over long timeframes.

As you can see in the following chart, the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (UNL) has strongly rallied in a movement which has erased most of the losses seen in 2020.

It is my belief that UNL is supported both by fundamental and instrument-specific factors. I believe that UNL remains one of the premier gas ETPs and that investors looking to earn strong returns in natural gas should continue holding it.

About UNL

To start this piece off, I’d like to look under the hood and examine UNL in detail. The reason why I believe it is important to start here is that put simply, UNL has strongly outperformed its sister ETF (UNG) which means that it is doing something materially different than approaches typically employed to track gas futures.

As you can see in the above chart, UNL has outperformed the popular UNG ETF by over 20% throughout the last year. This is noteworthy for two reasons. First off, each of these ETFs is offering exposure to natural gas which means that conceptually, they should generally trade the same. And secondly, this 20% difference in performance over the course of one year is quite large which shows that methodology matters: to make money in gas ETPs, we have to spend the time understand the different approaches to best position ourselves appropriately.

The reason why UNL has strongly outperformed UNG is almost entirely contained in the following chart.

This chart shows a very clear relationship at work in natural gas futures.

Natural gas futures are on average priced above the spot price of natural gas.

During a typical month, this differential tends to slowly erode with the front contract ultimately narrowing to trade at parity with the spot price at some point prior to expiry (at which point the gas futures contract becomes the spot commodity).

The further out along the curve you look, the less the degree of convergence experienced in a typical month.

The reason why this relationship is very important to understand is this: UNG is holding only the front month contract until two weeks prior to expiry – at which point it rolls exposure into the second month contract. However, UNL is holding a full 12 months of exposure with its capital in the front 12 months of futures contracts. What this means is that UNG is experiencing heavy exposure to convergence with most of its capital in a contract which is narrowing by about 15% per year or so as it converges while UNL is broadly spread out across the curve.

Earlier I stated that “almost” all of the difference in performance between UNG and UNL is explained by the above chart. The other difference in performance arises from the fact that the further you hold exposure from spot natural gas, the less the degree of correlation between your positions and the outright price changes in gas.

What this chart ultimately shows is that when the gas price collapses, it tends to do so in the front of the curve. Conversely, when gas futures rally, it tends to do so in the front of the curve as well. Ultimately, this is a potential cost to holders of UNL: since UNL is holding exposure further out along the curve, it is exposed to futures which mimic the same movements of the spot price changes, but at lower volatility and to a lesser extent. In other words, when natural gas collapses (as has been seen this year), UNL will outperform because it’s not holding the front as heavily as other ETPs like UNG. However, when gas rallies, UNL will likely underperform to an extent. For example, since last week UNG has rallied by about 14% while UNL has only rallied by 5%.

Despite this, I still maintain that UNL is a superior alternative to other gas ETPs. The reason being is that over time (as in quarters and years), UNL will continue to outperform due to its rolling methodology. We certainly will see short-term spurts of outperformance by UNG, but UNL consistently delivers exposure to futures which are converging to a much less degree than front futures.

Natural Gas Markets

Natural gas markets are becoming progressively more bullish as the days go by. The reason I say this is largely due to the collapse in production.

Put simply, production is declining at a time when demand is very strong (on a seasonal basis) due to heat across the country.

The important demand centers for gas include the East and Gulf Coasts which are expected to continue to show above-normal temperatures during the hottest days of the year. From a long-term perspective, gas demand has continued to surge in the form of power burn which means that this year is almost certainly going to see another record consumption figure.

Fortunately for the gas bulls, the forces are at work which will ensure that gas production continues declining based on the collapse in rig count. To see gas production recover, we need to see rigs brought back to the fields and this will only happen with a sustained price recovery.

Put simply, I am quite bullish natural gas. I believe that the market may have overreacted a bit over the past few days to the upside and that we are poised to see some downside correction. However, continued losses in production combined with continued strong demand for gas will ultimately result in higher prices. UNL remains a strong alternative to other ETPs like UNG and I believe that an investment in the ETF will likely yield profit over the coming quarters as gas fundamentals correct once again.

Conclusion

UNL has outperformed UNG due to its method of roll management and it is likely going to continue doing so over long timeframes. Natural gas fundamentals are quite bullish as production is collapsing while demand is strengthening. UNL is a strong ETF for trading the rally in natural gas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.