We're finally nearing the halfway mark of the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it's been a mixed start for reported companies, with several plagued by shutdowns related to COVID-19. Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) is one of the names that was affected significantly by the closures, with quarterly gold-equivalent [GEO] production slipping below 10,000 ounces in Q2, a more than 30% drop from Q1 levels. This higher production led to a significant increase in costs for the quarter, with total all-in sustaining costs coming in above $1,475/oz on a consolidated basis. While this was at no fault of the company, Gold Resource Corporation continues to have an inferior earnings trend to most of its peers, and a much higher cost profile. Therefore, while there is a long-term upside here, if they can deliver on their FY2021 guidance at Isabella Pearl, I see much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Gold Resource Corporation released its Q2 results on Tuesday and reported quarterly production of 9,900~ GEOs, made up of 7,650 ounces of gold and 191,000 ounces of silver. This was a significant drop from the 15,300 ounces produced in Q1 2020 and down nearly 10% from the 10,800 ounces produced in the same period last year. The culprit for this weak performance was the inability to mine at the company's Oaxaca Mining Unit [OMU] as the Mexican government ordered an 8-week shutdown, which was not lifted until May 27th. Fortunately, the Nevada Mining Unit [NMU] had a satisfactory quarter as the company continues to make a bee-line for the higher-grade Pearl ore. However, while this buoyed the operating results, it wasn't enough to offset the material drop in production we saw. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Beginning with the company's OMU, it was a very challenging quarter, with gold production down 71% year-over-year, and silver production down 40% from year-ago levels. The operations produced just 2,400 ounces of gold in Q2 and silver production of 185,000 ounces, with base metal production also affected similarly. This feeble performance came due to lower grades at the mine and a sharp decrease in throughput as the company was unable to operate for most of April and May. Unfortunately, this led to a massive increase in costs year-over-year, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at $1,603/oz vs. $726/oz. Given that the average realized selling price at OMU was $1,726/oz, this didn't leave a ton of room for margins.

(Source: Company Website, Company News Release)

The good news is that OMU is since up and running, and this is likely the worst quarter we'll ever see for the mine given the unprecedented circumstances of a near 2-month shutdown. However, Gold Resource Corp. has little hope in hitting its guidance following the massive production drop in Q2. Therefore, given that the market is forward-looking, this issue is now in the rearview mirror with the market focused on the company hitting its FY2021 targets.

(Source: ElkoDaily.com)

Moving to the company's newer Nevada Mining Unit, it was a satisfactory quarter at best with quarterly gold production of 5,208 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,456/oz. While the company stated in the press release that production was up 41% sequentially at the Nevada Mining Unit, it's worth noting that the trend remains flat since Q4 2019. Therefore, while it might seem impressive that production increased 41% in Q2, it's much less impressive when considering that the mine was up against very easy comps as Q4 2019 production was down 33%. As is evident from the trend below, we've seen minimal progress in growing quarterly gold production since the first gold pour. For now, the company continues to work towards the Pearl Zone, which should increase ounces, given the much higher grades that reside here.

(Source: Author's Chart)

All-in sustaining costs came in at their highest levels since the mine went into production in Q2, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,456/oz. Given that the average realized gold price at NMU was just over $1,700/oz, this translated to roughly 15% margins, not all that impressive considering that sector-wide margins are currently closer to 40% for the average mine at a $1,700/oz gold price. However, mined grades in the quarter did improve considerably on a sequential basis from 1.15 grams per tonne gold to 1.54 grams per tonne gold, suggesting that we are finally nearing the first benches in the Pearl Zone. The company continues to believe it can produce 40,000 ounces of gold from its Nevada Mining Unit next year, and this would translate to consolidated production growth of more than 30% if they can achieve this. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from Gold Resource Corporation's earnings trend, it's relatively unattractive as most gold producers have seen their annual earnings per share [EPS] move to new all-time highs in FY-2020. Meanwhile, Gold Resource Corp.'s annual EPS is actually down the last two years while the gold price is up, with the headwind being the lower base metals prices that have weighed on Oaxaca's costs and output. Meanwhile, if we look at FY2020 estimates, Gold Resource Corporation is expected to post annual EPS of just $0.09 this year, with a net loss per share of $0.08 reported thus far in H1. This would translate to zero growth year-over-year compared to a sector average annual EPS growth rate of 24% based on Q1 estimates.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Some investors might argue that the FY2020 annual is hardly relevant as FY2021 earnings estimates are currently sitting at $0.28, reflecting triple-digit growth next year. While this is true, this earnings is still inferior to Gold Resource Corporation's peers as most miners are posting earnings breakout years in FY2020. For example, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) has a much more attractive earnings trend, not missing a beat on putting up near highs in annual EPS each year. Generally, I prefer the companies that are seeing new highs in annual EPS each year, not the ones that are lagging behind.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

However, even if we do factor in the FY2021 estimates for Gold Resource Corporation at a $4.80 share price, the stock isn't all that cheap anyways. Based on a share price of $4.80 and annual EPS estimates of $0.26, the stock is trading for 18x forward earnings. Meanwhile, Kirkland Lake Gold is trading for less than 15x earnings despite its larger production profile, higher margins, and superior operating jurisdictions. Therefore, while Gold Resource Corporation certainly isn't expensive at $4.80 from a long-term investor's point of view, Kirkland Lake Gold looks like the better buy with a more diversified production profile, a higher dividend yield, and a much better-looking chart.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, while Gold Resource Corporation has had a challenging start to 2020 at no fault of its own, its earnings trend leaves a lot to be desired relative to peers irrespective of the shutdowns. Therefore, while a rising tide (gold price) is likely to lift all boats and Gold Resource Corporation should benefit from this, I see much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector among larger producers that remain mispriced. Based on this, I believe investors would be wise not to chase Gold Resource Corporation if it heads above $4.95 before September as it would begin to head into an overbought zone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.