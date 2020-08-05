The house you looked at today and wanted to think about until tomorrow may be the same house someone looked at yesterday and will buy today. - Koki Adasi

Earlier in the week, I'd provided a summary of the performance of various sectors (across different time frames) on the Lead-Lag report. As you can see from the table below, the financial sector has caused a lot of aggravation for the investment community this year, posting double-digit declines, and only faring better than the energy sector.

That said, given the context of a tech-heavy overheated market, I do think investors should be a little open-minded about considering some positions in this financials segment, as there is more value on offer here, and there are some promising stories to be found if you look in the right pockets.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is one name that potential investors may look at. This is a US-based regional bank with a strong presence in the states of Ohio (21 full-service branches) and Florida (16 full-service branches). TFSL has an asset size of close to $15 billion and these two regions account for c.83% of the group loan book (Ohio alone accounts for half the loan book). Over the last three months, TFSL has fared better than other peers in the US regional banking space, outperforming the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) underscoring investors' confidence that the former will fare better in a post-lockdown world.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Here are some of the reasons why potential investors may consider looking at TFSL:-

Buoyancy in the residential real-estate markets; non-interest income has surged

I think we can all appreciate that in a generally low-interest-rate environment, banks are likely to face challenges on their profitability as their Net interest income (NII) component of the total income remains quite subdued. That said, this is something that afflicts all banks, so in essence, you want to look for banks that have an edge in other areas such as dependable fee-based services, diversified other income components, strong secondary market sales, competent treasury management, good opex cost management or a good grip on credit costs and asset quality. TFSL stands out for its strength and exposure in the residential real-estate lending market that has been faring really well these last few months. C.83% of their loan portfolio comes from fixed-rate and adjustable-rate first mortgage loans, c.16.5% comes from home equity loans, and lines of credit make up for a minuscule component. Also do consider that mortgage loans, in general, have a lower risk weight attached to them say, relative to a consumer loan, or a commercial loan, so this helps conserve capital levels too.

Readers of the Lead-Lag report will note that over the last few weeks, I have been highlighting ad nauseam, the descent of the 30-year mortgage rates to sub-3%. With home affordability fast gaining steam, there has been considerable momentum in the mortgage financing and refinancing market.

Yes, TFSL will have to contend with the reinvestment risk of refinancing mortgages in a low-rate environment but do note that this can be appeased with the volume spurt in fresh mortgage applications, appraiser fees, and closure fees-all of which can add up to form sizable fee-based income.

As mentioned previously, TFSL has a strong presence in Ohio, and North-East Ohio in particular and these are regions that are currently seeing very strong housing demand from potential buyers. Ohio based-Rockford Homes saw sales in May, June, and July up by 16% over projections whilst M/I Homes, another large Ohio based home builder saw a 79% annual growth in sales in June, and also posted some of its best-ever results for April, May, and June.

Crucially, also consider the current momentum and liquidity in the secondary mortgage market where TFSL is actively involved in. A sizable component of TFSL's non-interest income comes from loan sales in the secondary market, and I just want to highlight how resplendent this income component has been over the last few months. In the recently concluded June quarter, non-interest income rose by more than 3x on an annual basis, and 71% on a quarterly basis, to hit $15.3m. So much so, that in the 9m of 2020 (TFSL reports on a Sep year ending basis), TFSL's non-interest income of more than $36m has already overtaken last reporting year's total annual figure of $20.4m!

Source: TFSL

Asset quality

Over the last five years, TFSL's asset quality has been improving with seriously delinquent loans seeing a strong yoy decline. As a % of net loans, this figure had dropped to 0.12% last year from 0.16% in the previous year. However, on account of the health pandemic, this figure had spiked to 0.23% in the recently concluded quarter. That said, I do feel that they are well-equipped to handle the credit risk. Here are a few reasons supporting my rationale. Firstly, their credit underwriting standards are quite high with a low LTV of 67% and a client base with an average FICO score of 776 that fits into the definition of "Very Good" by Experian's standards.

Source: Experian

Then we all know how banks have been swamped with forbearance requests in H1. Whilst forbearance plan requests had spiked in April, this has since reduced significantly over the next two months (TFSL management had mentioned that at the end of the June quarter, they had c.$230m of loans under COVID-19 forbearance plans). Besides, TFSL's first mortgages that are under forbearance account for only 1.72% of the total portfolio- this compares favorably to the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac average of 6.17% (Source: July 7 Mortgage Bankers Association Forbearance and Call Volume Survey Report).

Source: TFSL

Well-capitalized bank

One way that banks can look to contend with a potential ALM mismatch (Asset Liability mismatch) is to build up strong reserves of capital, and even on this front, TFSL fares quite well. In the recently concluded June quarter, tier 1 leverage capital to risk-weighted assets stood at 11.78%, whilst the "total" risk-based capital stood at 22.18%. This compares very strongly to the regulatory minimum. As per regulations, to fit into the purview of "well-capitalized banks", banks are required to maintain a minimum tier 1 capital level of 5%, and total risk-based capital of 10%. As you can see, TFSL maintains more than twice the regulatory requirement which ensures a strong degree of safety to the business model.

Strong and reliable dividend distributor

TFSL is one of those companies that has traditionally been very committed to rewarding its shareholders via dividends, and they've continued to live up to that even in the recently concluded quarter. Over the last five years, their dividends have grown at an impressive CAGR of close to 50%. At a time when a lot of companies are currently waving the dividend or cutting their dividend, TFSL has managed to grow its quarterly dividend outflow by 12% yoy in both the March quarter and June quarter. At the current share price, you're getting a rather astronomical dividend yield of almost 8%, and even if you think this may be on account of the current low share price, also do consider that over the last 4 years the dividend yield has averaged close to 5%-that's still an impressive number! You won't find too many companies of this ilk that can consistently offer you high dividend rewards, more so in the current environment.

Risks

Here are certain risks associated with the TFSL story:-

Likely impairment on mortgage servicing rights

As with most other mortgage-based players, TFSL too sells its loans to third parties (last year it sold $1.8 billion worth of loans) in the secondary markets, and the servicing rights on these loan sales are then capitalized on their balance sheet based on the prevailing interest rates. I've looked at last year's balance sheet, and I can see that TFSL's fair value of capitalized mortgage servicing rights stood at $13.5m with an amortized cost of $8m. We can now expect some impairment charges for the year ending Sep -2020 as the value of their capitalized servicing rights on the BS would have likely declined on account of the fall in interest rates.

Commercial markets lease risk

Although this is not significant, TFSL's wholly-owned subsidiary- Third Capital has a partnership stake in Hazelmere Investment Group, an Ohio based company that engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings in targeted markets. I feel that this is a market segment that could face some pressure and revenue visibility as commercial clients are looking for shorter lease terms to help cope with all the uncertainty. Besides, the average lease term of 7 years in the US is much higher than what it is in other comparable commercial property type regions such as Hong Kong and UK, where it is anything between 4-6 years.

Technical analysis and conclusion

Looking at the TFSL chart, we can see that the bears have dominated the screen especially in March, and to some extent in April. Since then the stock has been building some sort of a base at the sub-$14 levels. This is an area that had previously served as resistance in 2010 and in 2014. I can acknowledge that this is not a strong chart but I am not sure there is further value in shorting at these levels, more so when you consider the buoyancy in the residential housing landscape and some of TFSL's good qualities with regards to non-interest income, capital adequacy, asset quality, and dividend outflows. I feel at the current price levels, there is more value to be gained in a long position, and also do consider that on the daily chart, the lower 50DMA just recently crossed over the 100DMA, usually a trigger for potentially positive momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.