I break down Sandstorm's Q2 report and give my thoughts on the stock.

The streaming and royalty company's shares have struggled to break through the $10 mark, despite gold topping $2,000/oz.

Sandstorm Gold update

This is a follow-up article to my July 13 coverage on Sandstorm Gold (SAND), where I called shares overvalued and recommended investors sell the stock.

While gold prices (GLD) have risen by more than $100/oz over the past month, Sandstorm's stock price has only risen by about 5%, compared to a 22.6% rise in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX), so the stock has been underperforming.

Sandstorm recently reported Q2 2020 financial results, which definitely underperformed expectations, as nearly half of its producing assets were shut down by COVID-19. This weak quarter and a lack of any other short-term catalysts are likely the reason for the stock's underperformance.

More importantly, Sandstorm's CEO hinted in the conference earnings call that initial production from the Hod Maden mine might be delayed into 2023, and this could impact its production and earnings forecasts.

Here's a look at Sandstorm's Q2 earnings.

Sandstorm's Q2 2020 earnings

Sandstorm did not have a strong quarter, but this wasn't entirely unexpected, given the weak sales numbers it reported last month due to COVID-19.

The company sold 10,920 ounces of gold, down 33% from 16,356 ounces in Q2 2019, reporting a slight dip in operating cash flow of $13.4 million (down from $14.5 million), despite a 31% increase in gold prices.

The biggest impacts came from its Santa Elena and Fruta del Norte assets, which were closed for most of the quarter, while the Bracemac-McLeod, San Andres and Black Fox mines also experienced disruptions.

On the bright side, all of its mines are back up and running, and so Q3 and Q4 should be much better quarters, especially with gold prices recently topping $2,000/oz.

In addition, Sandstorm monetized $25 million in debt and equity investments in Q2 at large gains, taking advantage of a higher valuation on its Equinox Gold warrants

The balance sheet is looking healthy, as the company ended the quarter with $40 million in cash and $70 million investments, plus it has access to $300 million on its credit facility.

Therefore, with over $400 million in available capital, and a market cap that now tops $2 billion, I think the company is in a strong position to complete new royalty & stream transactions.

Sandstorm valuation and Hod Maden update

Sandstorm had previously estimated $140 million in post-tax cash flow by 2023, assuming a $1,600/oz gold price (slide 5 of its July corporate presentation), or $160 million at $1,800/oz gold (these figures exclude $6 million of annual Q&A expenses).

Sandstorm's enterprise value is $1.89 billion, and its stock carries an EV/EBITDA ratio of 35.91X, according to Thomson Reuters and Morningstar, and based on these figures, it's trading at a 2023 EV/cash flow of about 13.5X.

However, I'm not sure Sandstorm's 2023 cash flow estimates can be trusted at this point, given the company's update on its Hod Maden mine.

Hod Maden is, by far, Sandstorm's most important development project and contributor to its future growth; it owns a 30% net profits interest and a 2% NSR royalty on the mine, which is expected to produce 266,000 ounces of gold per year.

While Sandstorm still expects to have the results of the Hod Maden feasibility study by the end of the year, its CEO Nolan Watson said in the Q2 conference call that there have been some delays that will impact when the mine can get up and running.

Watson said it's likely the official start date will be pushed back a bit into 2023, from late-2022, which was the timeline investors have been told to expect for a while now. If Hod Maden were to start production in mid-2023, that would have a significant impact on its 2023 production and cash flow estimates.

Gold royalty company updates

(Osisko, Franco Nevada and Royal Gold are the top streaming & royalty company performers over the past month.)

Sandstorm has been underperforming its peers over the past month, and that might continue until we see some positive news, such as a new stream or royalty deal that is viewed favorably by investors.

In the meantime, I think its peers Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Royal Gold (RGLD), Franco-Nevada (FNV), and Maverix Metals (MMX) may outperform. There's also new competition in this sector, with companies like Nomad Royalty (OTCQX:NSRXF) and Vox Royalty (OTC:VOXCF) recently launching.

