The world is undergoing an undeniable shift towards digitization, and Fastly's (FSLY) edge cloud platform enables businesses to provide a fast, reliable digital experience to their customers. This is a critical service that will only become more important in coming years-for this reason, Fastly is an attractive long term investment.

From retail to entertainment, more aspects of daily life are moving online, and providing an exceptional digital experience is becoming a necessity. According to one estimate, 25% of users will abandon a website that takes longer than 4 seconds to load and 46% of users will not return to a poorly performing website. So Fastly's platform could be the determinant in whether or not a customer makes a purchase, or whether a user returns to a website.

Fastly's Edge Cloud Platform:

Fastly generates revenue through its edge cloud platform. But... what is an edge cloud platform?

To use Fastly's definition, it's a platform that processes, serves, and secures applications as close to the end user as possible, at the edge of the network.

Fastly's platform improves the delivery of digital content by caching data on servers located at well-connected POPs (points of presence) around the world.

Source: Fastly Network Map

When end users access this content, the data comes from the nearest server, which reduces the distance the data must travel to reach the user's device. The alternative would be serving content from the origin (I.e. directly from the servers where the content originates). In this scenario, a user's request would be routed through the internet, all the way to the origin, which could be halfway across the globe; this takes time and decreases performance. Not only that, but as more requests reach the origin, the increasing load on these servers increases data transfer expense and can further affect performance.

So the benefits of Fastly's platform are two-fold: by shortening the distance data must travel, Fastly's platform provides users with a faster, better experience. And, by reducing the load on origin servers, Fastly's platform reduces both data transfer expense and the necessary number of costly servers at the origin.

Use Cases:

One potential use case would be the delivery of streaming video or other digital media. Fastly provides a content delivery network (CDN) that delivers media from the edge, reducing latency. Two notable customers are Spotify and Vimeo.

The same principles apply to websites and applications. Fastly's servers cache the most up to date version of a website, then server this content from the edge. Fastly's platform allows for instant purging, meaning that when a website's content is updated, old information is quickly replaced with new information. This ensures users are always accessing the most relevant content. This is especially important for sites where information can change rapidly, such as Airbnb, Etsy, Hotel Tonight, Ticketmaster, Twitter, The New York Times, or Shopify-powered retailers (all of which are Fastly customers).

Among other features, Fastly's edge cloud platform also provides security and load balancing, which allows them to handle traffic spikes-think Black Friday sales. One example is the payment processor Stripe, which uses Fastly to provide customers with a secure checkout experience even when traffic volume surges.

Market Opportunity:

At the GOTO 2016 Conference in Stockholm, Fastly founder Artur Bergman said that anybody sending an HTTP request over the internet should be using a CDN. Put another way, anyone with a website or mobile application that is requested by more than one user at a time can benefit from a CDN. This means Fastly's market opportunity could be enormous.

Unlike legacy CDNs, which may have hundreds or thousands of small servers around the globe, Fastly uses fewer, more powerful servers strategically positioned at well-connected locations. This gives Fastly an advantage, because their servers can cache more content, meaning fewer requests are sent back to the origin. Additionally, because Fastly's platform allows for instant purging, customers can perform updates in about 200ms. This process can take 15 minutes or more with legacy CDNs.

Fastly is also beta testing a serverless compute environment called Compute@Edge. Fastly's Compute@Edge enables developers to build applications that utilize the edge to process code. While serverless is something of a misnomer, as it still involves servers, the term refers to the idea that a server is used only when needed, essentially offloading the heavy computing necessary for various applications to function on a device. This differs from the traditional model where a server is continuously in use. Use cases for edge computing are still evolving, but the goal is the same: to improve performance and enhance user experience.

Fastly is still a small player in the CDN market, and the edge computing market is only in the nascent stages. But both are expected to grow quickly in the coming years. Gartner estimates that 75% of enterprise-generated data will be processed at the network edge by 2022.

As shown below, Fastly estimates their total addressable market will reach $35.4 billion by 2022.

Source: Fastly Investor Presentation (May 2020).

More aggressive estimates predict that the CDN market will reach $49 billion by 2025, representing 27% annual growth. Another estimate puts the CDN market at $110 billion by 2027, representing 32% annual growth. Likewise, the edge computing market is estimated to reach $16.5 billion by 2025, representing 33% annual growth. Of course, these are only estimates; the key point is that Fastly operates in quickly growing markets.

Financials & Other Metrics:

Revenue grew roughly 39% in 2019 and 38% in Q1'2020. Gross margins have consistently been in the mid to high 50% range. But Fastly is not profitable, nor is it cash flow positive. Fastly lost $0.75 per share in 2019 and posted an operating cash flow of -$31 million. However, Fastly has a relatively strong balance sheet, with $116 million in cash, which means the company could operate for a few years without the need to raise additional capital.

More positive is Fastly's customer growth. In Q1'2020, customer growth accelerated to 13% YoY, reaching 1,837 total customers. Likewise, Fastly now has 297 enterprise customers (spend > $100K per year), representing 22% YoY growth. And in the most recent quarter, the average enterprise customer spend reached $642,000, up 6% from the previous quarter.

Another important metric is dollar-based net expansion rate, essentially a measure of how much more or less existing customer cohorts spend compared to the previous period. In the first quarter of 2020, Fastly reported a dollar-based net expansion rate of 133%, indicating that existing customer spend has increased by 33%. So, not only is Fastly's customer base growing, but existing customers are spending more.

Valuation & Risks:

Despite potential upside, there are several risks of which investors should be aware. First, as mentioned earlier, Fastly is neither profitable nor cash flow positive. If they continue to burn cash at present rates, Fastly can operate for about four years before they need to raise additional capital, either by issuing debt or equity. Either way, this would not be ideal for shareholders.

A second risk is valuation. Fastly's lack of profits and negative cash flow makes it difficult to value; many traditional valuation metrics, such as P/E ratio or FCF per share, are meaningless. But, at $111 per share, the stock trades at over 49x TTM sales, which is an outrageously high figure compared to the S&P 500 average of 2.3x. However, if revenue growth continues at the present pace, this figure will get smaller in short order.

Also, when considering valuation for a company like Fastly, I believe qualitative analysis is as important as quantitative analysis. Myopic investors that focus too much on traditional valuation metrics may miss the big picture: Fastly competes in quickly growing markets that will become increasingly relevant as the digital transformation continues. As such, revenue growth may accelerate in future quarters as adoption of CDN and edge computing technology increases. Or Fastly may benefit from future revenue streams generated by presently unimagined uses of these technologies. The point is, in situations like this, investors might have to pay a premium for a company with such potential.

A third risk is competition. Fastly has numerous competitors, many of whom generate more revenue and have larger customer bases. But Fastly does have certain advantages; for example, Fastly is cloud agnostic, which may make it preferable to Google (GOOGL) or Amazon (AMZN), both of which have their own central clouds (Google Cloud and AWS) and may favor their own infrastructure. Compared to legacy CDNs like Akamai (AKAM) and Limelight (LLNW), Fastly has fewer but more powerful servers, meaning they offer better real time performance. In addition, Fastly's platform can cache dynamic content that was that previously deemed 'uncachable' by these legacy CDNs.

Cloudflare (NET) looks to be a more formidable competitor. Cloudflare had over 89,000 paying customers as of Q1'2020, compared to Fastly's 1,837. While Cloudflare has traditionally focused on smaller businesses, enterprise customer count has risen dramatically, reaching 556 in the most recent quarter. However, Fastly still has an edge in certain areas (no pun intended). Fastly offers a managed CDN, which involves deploying Fastly's edge cloud platform on dedicated POPs within a firm's private network. This type of CDN often generates cache hit ratios (a measure of CDN efficiency) of over 99%. This is exceptionally high and Cloudflare does not have a product that directly competes. Another difference is that Fastly's instant purge times are slightly faster than Cloudflare's, which can take up to 5 seconds to purge old content. It doesn't seem like much, but this small difference may be the reason a potential customer chooses to leave a website. Finally, Fastly's network has a capacity of 100 Tbps, almost triple Cloudflare's network capacity of 37 Tbps.

Conclusion:

Since Fastly's IPO in May 2019, the stock has risen over 350% to a high of $111.66. Like many fast growing, unprofitable companies, Fastly's stock price has been volatile. Fastly currently trades at over 49x TTM sales, a premium valuation by any standard. But that doesn't mean it's not a worthwhile investment. Fastly estimates it's total addressable market at over $35 billion by 2022; compare this to the $217 million in TTM sales, and it's evident that management believes there is enormous opportunity for growth.

As the shift to digital continues in coming years, businesses will need to provide customers with fast, reliable digital experiences. The businesses that fail to do so will likely fall out of favor.

So, despite Fastly's lofty valuation, the company may be a good way to invest in the future of digitization. I wouldn't recommend going all in at once, but consider adding a few shares now, then build out a bigger position over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.