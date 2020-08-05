Year over year, AOV increased by 4.7%, and at least 1.6% of this was due to the premium menu, which is in line with the company's new strategy.

I remain neutral on Blue Apron as its road to recovery will be a long curvy one, as demonstrated by the company's forecasts.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) achieved a net income for the first time in four years, and its sizeable net revenue increase since 1Q16. On July 28th, the company's stock closed at $14.08. The next day (day of the earnings release), the stock opened at $12.90, in my opinion, reflecting a market that was disappointed with the future growth of the company.

2Q20 Highlights

I will not go into too much detail on the company's 2Q20 financials as the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive but non-permanent impact on it. Some key points could help shed some light on the future of the company, and these are the critical points of focus.

The company mentioned several times in its conference call that its over 28% increase in revenue was the result of both the coronavirus lockdowns and its new growth strategy. Several times during the call, the company mentioned that its premium menu influenced the average order value ("AOV") growth. Year over year, AOV increased by 4.7% (the company rounded up to 5% for the call), and at least 1.6% of this was due to the premium menu according to the CFO. As seen in figure 1, the premium menu is six dollars more than APRN's average menu price of $9.99. I looked over the company's August menu and discovered that they are currently offering only one premium menu each week.



Figure 1 - Premium Menu Example

Source: Blue Apron's Menu

During the second quarter, the company had to use higher-priced temporary labor to meet customer demand. The company estimates that the cost of this labor is 130 basis points as a percent of revenue. It is hard to determine how much of the 130 bps is from the wage increase (permanent) and how much is from temporary labor and attendance bonuses (not permanent in the long term). In the long term, the company should be able to shave off its COGS 50 to 60 basis points (as a percent of revenue). In the short term, we should expect COGS to increase because of actions taken to increase capacity.



Operational Highlights and Improvements

Several trends are likely to continue if my 3Q20 estimates (based upon the company's guidance and historical data) are correct. The company's revenue guidance was $112 million, about 15% lower than 2Q20 but 13% higher than 3Q19. It is clear that the company is taking into account the reduction of COVID-19 restrictions, yet believes that its upward revenue trend will continue.

Figure 2 - Operational Efficiency

Source: Company Financials and Analyst's Estimates (3Q20E)

The company's adjusted EBITDA guidance of -$8.0 million for 3Q20 shocked me, as it probably did everyone else. Then I remembered that historically (marked by the purple lines), the company's COGS as a percent of sales always increase due to higher packaging costs (ice packs) that are necessary for the hot summer months. Since 3Q17, the company's third quarter COGS as a percent of sales has steadily decreased, and in my forecast, I consider that this trend will continue.

In monetary terms, the company's PTG&A costs have been steadily decreasing but at a rate slower than the decrease in sales. For this reason, PTG&A as a percentage of sales has not been decreasing. I believe that PTG&A as a percentage of sales will be more than 2Q20 but less than 3Q19. I feel that PTG&A in monetary terms will increase due to increases in attendance bonuses and other incentives.

Linda Kozlowski mentioned several times that when she entered the company, there was not enough cash available to invest in marketing campaigns. In 1Q20, there was only $3 million in cash available, and now there is about $20 million. Before you correct me, remember that the company's debt requires them to have a net liquidity balance of $20 million. NLB = Cash - Accounts Payables. I believe that the company will increase its marketing expenses to a level similar to 1Q20.

Conclusion

I remain neutral on Blue Apron as its road to recovery will be a long curvy one, as demonstrated by the company's forecasts. I do believe that the premium menu should help the company increase both its sales and gross margin. I also feel that the company is going in the right direction, but I worry that its pace is not fast enough to preserve cash.

If you like what you read, please "Follow" me via Seeking Alpha. I typically only cover the Brazilian markets, the Robotics Industry, and the Food Industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.