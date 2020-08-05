Pinterest announced it estimated July revenue to be up 50% YoY and announces 35% guidance for Q3. In other words, Facebook’s loss is Pinterest’s gain.

Pinterest (PINS) announced Q2 results in Friday, July 31, and it contained some notable updates on the business.

Investment thesis

I have written about PINS in an article published in June. Basically, I am "betting" that it can perform similar to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (~10x). In that sense, PINS is not a business venturing into some unknown opportunity. The returns of monetizing a large, global userbase have been seen before. Pinterest only started international expansion last year, for example. So it has a large runway ahead, so it fit very well into my timeline on the order of perhaps buy-and-never-sell.

Q1 recap

As a refresher, Pinterest's Q1 was marked by solid 35% revenue growth. Albeit marking a deceleration, Pinterest noted in particular a steep decline in growth in the last weeks of March, due to COVID-19. This implies that before COVID-19, Pinterest was on track to keep growing at historical levels, reaffirming the investment thesis. MAUs also continued their steady increase. I also reported on two partnerships, with Microsoft (MSFT) and Shopify (SHOP). Meanwhile, investments continued: "Our strategic priorities for 2020 remain content, ads diversification, use case expansion and shopping."

Q2 results

As most likely expected, given the declines in ad pricing and demand from advertisers, Pinterest's business was heavily impacted by COVID-19, on one hand, while the environment did benefit user growth, on the other hand.

To that end, Pinterest reported 4% revenue growth YoY to $272 million, while MAUs grew an impressive 39% to 416 million. Pinterest added roughly 50 million user in the quarter, compared to 30 million users added in Q1, which by itself was already higher than roughly 20 million users Pinterest added on average each quarter in 2019. This means Pinterest is now a 12-month run rate of adding 116 million users. In the three prior quarters, this number had been in the 70 million handle.

This clearly shows the effect of COVID-19 on Pinterest adoption, which likely bodes well for the long-term, when the ad environment improves to pre-COVID-19 levels. Pinterest said revenue growth improved in each month of the quarter.

We remain focused on expanding our advertiser breadth and diversity because doing so helps us serve the most relevant commercial content to our users. We believe our ability to serve the most relevant commercial content to our users will support higher pricing over time. We continued to grow our active advertisers to new levels and experienced an acceleration in growth compared to the prior quarter driven by medium-sized advertisers. Our strongest growth contributions came from conversion optimization objectives and shopping ad products as well as medium-sized advertisers.

Moving to the bottom line, Pinterest reported a loss of about $100 million; Pinterest had warned in Q1 that its expenses grew more in line with user growth, rather than revenue growth. Nevertheless, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, this marked an improvement from Q1.

Lastly, diving deeper into the underlying metrics, MAUs in the U.S. were notably strong, accelerating from 90 million in Q2 to 96 million in Q2, although this wasn't enough to offset a low double digit decline in ARPU. International performance was also encouraging. The steep increase in MAUs combined with a double digit increase in ARPU caused a 72% YoY growth to $41 million, which was also a sequential increase from $35 million in Q1 (although still less than the Q4 holiday peak of $50 million).

Shareholder letter

Highlights from the shareholder letter.

Pinterest on remote work: "But we also want to acknowledge that COVID-19 has prompted an important internal discussion about the future of our work. For example, we're working on enabling world-class collaboration between employees in a distributed work environment. In tandem, we are evaluating more remote work options for employees and will look to hire in more locations."

and will look to hire in more locations." Pinterest on racial justice. "We're taking a number of new steps to build a truly inclusive and diverse culture and to reflect those values in our product."

and to reflect those values in our product." In the U.S., MAUs benefited from " resurrected users ", while users <25 grew 2x compared to users >=25.

", while users <25 grew 2x compared to users >=25. Expect return to historical growth trends.

COVID-19 cohort more engaged than YoY cohort.

more engaged than YoY cohort. Engagement still high in July: searches +50% YoY, board creation +40%.

Video views +150% YoY, video uploads +600%.

views +150% YoY, video uploads +600%. ' Today Tab ': curated feed.

': curated feed. Shopping : catalog ingestion +350% QoQ and 10x in H1 due to Shopify integration early May.

: catalog ingestion +350% QoQ and 10x in H1 due to early May. Visits to 'shopping-only surfaces' +50% in H1, 'product-only searches' up 8x.

Pinterest vs. e-commerce : Pinners come to discover products (emphasis not mine); digital analog to physical stores.

: Pinners come to discover products (emphasis not mine); digital analog to physical stores. Ads and business : revenue from both conversion optimization and shopping ads grew much faster than overall revenue, as attributed conversions grew 2.7x year over year (a faster rate even than in Q419, typically the most conversion-heavy quarter).

: revenue from both conversion optimization and shopping ads grew much faster than overall revenue, as attributed conversions grew 2.7x year over year (a faster rate even than in Q419, typically the most conversion-heavy quarter). "This rapid progress in delivering conversions was driven by improved conversion capture (accelerated Pinterest Tag adoption and tag health) as well as consumer behavior (adoption of new shopping surfaces and increased online transactions due to shelter-in-place)."

Advertiser diversification : "total advertiser growth accelerated year over year, and spend from small and medium-sized advertisers comprised nearly half of total revenue".

: "total advertiser growth accelerated year over year, and spend from small and medium-sized advertisers comprised nearly half of total revenue". "This diversification has been driven by three areas of past and ongoing investment: oCPM and shopping ads (these products are especially popular with small and mid-sized advertisers), new tools for automatic bidding and our international ad business."

"More than 80% of CPC spend now runs through automatic bidding (up from 50% in Q1), and autobidding for oCPM became generally available at the beginning of July. We're already seeing strong adoption of oCPM auto-bid, and conversion-oriented advertisers who use the tool are spending more on Pinterest than those who don't."

(up from 50% in Q1), and autobidding for oCPM became generally available at the beginning of July. We're already seeing strong adoption of oCPM auto-bid, and conversion-oriented advertisers who use the tool are spending more on Pinterest than those who don't." "We plan to introduce more auto-bidding tools in the coming months."

"Investments to build out our international ads business have been yielding results, particularly in Western Europe, where we hired sales teams in the fall of 2019. We're seeing strength from new and existing advertisers here, as well as modest recovery from COVID-19-related weakness."

have been yielding results, particularly in Western Europe, where we hired sales teams in the fall of 2019. We're seeing strength from new and existing advertisers here, as well as modest recovery from COVID-19-related weakness." Pinterest on politics: "We banned campaign ads years ago, so we won't benefit from an influx of political advertising in Q3."

Guidance

Altogether, it was a relatively solid showing from Pinterest. U.S. MAU growth returned with a vengeance, and the international expansion seemed unimpacted by COVID-19 - or rather more likely, it was strong enough to more than offset the weak ad environment.

But the real strength lied in its guidance for Q3, as it declined to provide full-year guidance:

We estimate, on a preliminary basis, year-over-year revenue growth for the month of July to be about 50% through July 29th. We are encouraged by the performance of our business in July, but a tremendous amount of uncertainty remains given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. Our current expectation is that Q3 revenue will grow in the mid-30% range year over year. We also continue to evaluate our levels of spending as the environment evolves. We want to remain prudent in the near-term while ensuring we invest in and prioritize the long-term growth of the company.

The cause for the strong July performance seems obvious. I had intended to write about the Facebook (FB) ad boycott, but I didn't finish the article. But as I wrote in its draft: "Pinterest may be benefiting from the Facebook ad boycott. Pinterest often promotes the opposite values of what the boycott is about."

In the shareholder letter, Pinterest notes it doesn't know how sustainable that trend is, likely hence the forecast for "just" 35% YoY growth.

But being a service where people envision and plan their lives also creates opportunities, particularly as advertisers seek positive platforms to build their brands and drive sales. We saw evidence of more advertisers choosing Pinterest for this reason in July, though it's not yet clear how sustainable or significant this trend is.

Takeaway

Summing up, there are both short-term and long-term tailwinds from the Q2 report. Short-term, Pinterest seems to be benefiting from the COVID-19 user growth and the Facebook ad boycott. For the long-term, advertisers who came to Pinterest due to the boycott may very well stick around.

To that end, I detailed the benefits of Pinterest's platform and its continued investments to make it even better (for monetization), such as shopping, tags and video, before. These investments continued into Q2, such as automatic bidding tools. Similarly, the newly added users could of course also stick around, and the benefits of a much larger userbase with regards to monetization are obvious.

To conclude, Pinterest seems to be successfully navigating through COVID-19 while continuing to invest in the business, which means my long-term thesis (in my previous article, I quipped about a $180 share target similar to FB) seems to remain on track.

