INBX plans to enter Phase 2 trials for its lead candidate in 2021.

The firm is developing treatments for various rare forms of cancer.

Inhibrx has filed to raise $125 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may vary.

Inhibrx (INBX) has filed to raise $125 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm is developing antibody-based treatments for various cancers.

INBX plans to initiate Phase 2 trials for its lead candidate in 2021. When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company and Technology

La Jolla, California-based Inhibrx was founded to create antibody drug candidates for the treatment of chondrosarcoma and mesothelioma, among other cancers.

Management is headed by co-founder, president, CEO and Chairman Mr. Mark Lappe, who was previously founder and Managing Partner of Efficacy Biotech Fund.

Below is a brief overview video of chondrosarcoma:

Source: uvahealth

The firm's lead candidate is INBRX-109, a DR5 tetravalent that is being tested for patients with chondrosarcoma and mesothelioma.

Single agent cohort data is expected in Q4 2020 while initial data from combination treatment cohorts is not expected until the first half of 2021.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $59 million and include LAV Summit, RA Capital and Quinn Deveraux.

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Market Research Future, the global market for chondrosarcoma treatments is expected to reach $538 million by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.1% from 2020 to 2013.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increased source of funding for research and development of new treatment options and increasingly rapid approvals by regulatory bodies.

Also, below is a pie breakdown of the various types of chondrosarcoma by sub-type:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Alligator Bioscience (OTC:ALLGF)

Camel-IDS

Crescendo Biologics

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

Molecular Partners (OTCPK:MLLCF)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

Sanofi (SNY)

VHsquared

Others

Financial Status

Inhibrx’s recent financial results are atypical of a biopharma firm at IPO in the sense that the firm has been receiving some license fee and grant revenues which help to offset some of the significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $5.6 million in cash and $88.3 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

IPO Details

Inhibrx intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Many life science IPOs have this feature so the absence of it is notable.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the remainder of dose expansion in our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for our INBRX-109 program to initial data, initiate combination studies as well as to fund commercial manufacturing scale-up activities; to fund the remainder of dose escalation in our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for our INBRX-106 program to initial data, for both single agent and in combination with Keytruda; to fund the remainder of dose escalation in our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for our INBRX-105 program to initial data and to fund commercial manufacturing scale-up activities; to fund the remainder of our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for our INBRX-101 program to initial data and to fund commercial manufacturing scale-up activities; and the remainder for our other research and development activities, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Evercore ISI, Credit Suisse and LifeSci Capital.

Commentary

Inhibrx is seeking a slightly higher than typical life science IPO transaction size to advance its pipeline through the end of Phase 1 safety trials.

The firm’s lead candidate, INBRX-109, has a number of milestones still to achieve even while in Phase 1 trials.

The market opportunities for the treatment of chondrosarcoma and mesothelioma are on the smaller side, but together likely exceed $1 billion in global size.

The company has third party partnerships for development and commercialization efforts in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The company’s investor syndicate includes RA Capital, an active investor in life science and general technology firms in their later stages of development

Jefferies is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 65.3% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Management expects to announce additional data from its lead candidate’s Phase 1 safety trials in ill patients by the end of 2020 and plans to begin Phase 2 trials in 2021.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

