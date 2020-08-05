Suburbanization, COVID-19 And Oil Demand

Introduction:

The acceleration of the suburbanization trend due to Covid-19 and its aftermath may have a material, sustainable effect on the global oil supply balance. While the direct oil demand impact of suburbanization may smaller than other demand factors like work-from-home and reduced air travel, it is likely more sustainable and may be substantially understated.

What is Suburbanization?

Suburbanization is a population shift from central urban areas into suburbs. As a consequence of the movement of households and businesses out of the city centers, low-density peripheral areas grow. Suburbs have been growing over the past decade,1 and recent reports indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic may be accelerating this trend.2,3

Why Does This Matter?

The suburban lifestyle is more oil-intensive compared to its urban counterpart, which has interesting oil consumption implications. This is generally attributed to factors such as vehicle miles traveled and higher home energy use from larger, more spread-out homes and neighborhoods. We can point to The Environmental Impact of Suburbanization by Matthew E. Kahn, a 1999 study that finds suburban households drive 31 percent more and consume more than twice as much land as their central city counterparts. Additionally, this widely-cited study shows that suburban cities tend to use 48.7 percent more fuel oil than urban cities.4

How Many People Are Actually Moving?

An analysis of anonymized smartphone location data showed hundreds of thousands of residents left New York City as the coronavirus pandemic hit.5 Roughly 5 percent of residents — or about 420,000 people — left the city between March 1 and May 1, 2020.

For a broader perspective, we can point to a June 2020 survey by the Pew Research lab, conducted among 9,654 U.S. adults from June 4 to 10, 2020. One-in-five U.S. adults (22%) say they either changed their residence due to the pandemic or know someone who did.6 3% of US adults say they themselves moved permanently or temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In support of this trend and the likelihood of new suburb residents remaining residents, we noticed that shares of the companies that facilitate suburbanization are up substantially, particularly leading distributors, suppliers and construction companies for U.S. residential homes:

Performance of BXC, XHB and ITB from May 1, 2020 - August 1, 2020 (source: Yahoo Finance)

The above chart shows performance of BlueLinx holdings (BXC), the S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) and iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) from May 2020 to August 2020. S&P Homebuilders ETF is up 63.54%, Home Construction ETF is up 74.44%, and BlueLinx is up a very considerable 319.61%. BlueLinx is the leading distributor of building products in the United States and announced this week that their Q2 earnings indicate strong builders confidence and single family housing starts. This aligns with reports from builders on increased demand for single-family homes in lower density markets, small metro areas and large metro suburbs.9

What Does This Mean for Oil Demand Post-COVID?

Quarterly oil oversupply / undersupply + 2020 projections 2020 - 2020 (sources: CRS, EIA, IEA)10

Recent world oil supply and demand data provides context for potential suburbanization related demand increases. According to the IEA, there has generally been an annual oversupply of oil in the world oil markets over the past decade. From 2015 to 2019, the average global oversupply of oil was approximately 120 million tonnes per year (or 879.6 million barrels).8 As a result of the COVID-19 associated pandemic response efforts, there have been significant disruptions to global petroleum supply and consumption. In the Spring of 2020, oil prices collapsed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown. OPEC and its allies agreed to historic production cuts to stabilize prices, but they dropped to 20-year lows. As we move past this turbulent year, we look to implications that COVID-19 may have for the future of oil supply and demand.

Using data on gas consumption per capita by county7 and estimates on COVID-19 related migration,5,6 we can estimate the incremental increase in oil use as a result of pandemic-related moves into suburbs:

City Population Migrated due to COVID-19* Added Oil Use in Suburbs (per year)** New York City 8,399,000 419,950 4.6 MMbbl Los Angeles 12,447,000 373,410 4.1 MMbbl Chicago 8,865,000 265,950 2.9 MMbbl Total 29,711,000 1,059,310 11.6 MMbbl

*Estimated using a migration rate of 5% in NYC5 and 3% migration rate for other metros6

**Calculated with gas use average of 462 gal. per year, based on information by the NRDC

We find that the additional oil use due to COVID-related migration from NYC and the next 5 largest metros, is an estimated 13.7 million barrels per year.At a conservative 3% migration rate, there is an added 11.5 million barrels of oil use to suburban cities in the US. At a 5% migration rate (such as that seen in NYC), we estimate 19.3 million barrels of added annual demand.

The True Demand Increase Could Be Substantially Larger:

The above analysis may materially understate the actual demand increase for a variety of reasons. More people may have moved since the end of May, as indicated by strong forward guidance and share price performance from suburban homebuilders and home construction distributors and supply companies. The analysis only factors in steady-state personal consumption, and ignores incremental demand drivers such as car (particularly pick-up truck and SUV) manufacturing, home construction and broader suburban development, and expansion of suburban oriented businesses. And the analysis is US-centric; there may be similar suburbanization trends in other parts of the world with a multiplier effect on US-only demand figures, potentially 3x-10x larger.

Conclusion

We have identified that this current wave of suburbanization may have a meaningful effect on oil demand in the medium term. Added oil consumption due to suburbanization could be more permanent than factors such as reduced travel demand, working from home and social distancing policies. It is also important to recognize that our estimates are largely understating the effects of suburbanization due to COVID-19, particularly due to a narrow time window for data and a US focus. Having noticed a lack of analysis of this likely demand driver in the public forum, we decided to share our analysis of this likely source of incremental oil consumption.

Relevant tickers: USO USL XOP XLE BNO DBO SCO OILK OILX OLEM GUSH VDE ERX

Sources:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC and CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises may buy or sell shares without any further notice.