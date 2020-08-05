That said, there's no way I can own the stock.

Spotify is on a path to become as all-encompassing as Amazon.com and Google, while potentially benefiting music industry participants of all sizes.

They don't understand the story, but that doesn't matter because the rest of the world clearly does.

If you're looking for the next Amazon.com (AMZN) for Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), I have a feeling it's Spotify (SPOT). That said, I can't buy the stock for two reasons:

I just made a risky prediction. Spotify (obviously) doesn't pay a dividend.

Why I Love Spotify

I'm an avid Spotify user. It provides, by far, the best user experience of all audio entertainment options.

I love Sirius XM (SIRI), but its app, across platforms, remains one of the worst. I'm not quite sure what happened at Pandora. Even before Sirius XM acquired it, the quality of its algorithm was degrading. When you compare it to Spotify and the Pandora of a few years ago, Pandora is almost unlistenable.

Meantime, Spotify appears to be doing everything right.

As I explained in a recent Seeking Alpha article, I consider Spotify a service, platform, and ecosystem all in one:

Attract users to your service. Increase the time they spend with you. Make your service something bigger. Turn it into what starts to feel like its own platform or ecosystem. Build a wall (in the wholly positive sense of the word)... You can call Spotify a service itself, but it's more like a collection of complementary services (e.g., music, news, podcasts). While you can access it from any number of independent platforms, Spotify has become a platform itself. I don't differentiate the source that delivers Spotify to me, whether it's my Android phone (Google Pixel), Android Auto (which I guess is a service or platform inside the Android ecosystem), or Roku. Similar to how Google is a verb, Spotify has emerged as its own audio entertainment ecosystem.

In other words, you rarely need to leave Spotify. If I didn't enjoy a handful of channels on Sirius XM so much, I would use Spotify exclusively for music and infotainment.

For a solid quantitative assessment of the company, see Gary Alexander's recent Seeking Alpha article, Spotify: Still A Long Runway Ahead. It's a clear and to-the-point analysis focused on user growth and advertising. At the moment, the former is strong, the latter weak. But that's to be expected amid a global pandemic.

Spotify is doing everything right to build an ecosystem that:

provides a super fine user experience;

gives you everything you need - music, news, podcasts - in one place;

will offer a one-stop solution for advertisers across the board;

and delivers for the music industry, including artists large and small.

I wrote about the last point on Medium in Musicians Are Mad At Spotify. Not everything about that issue applies to the investment case, but much of it does, particularly the brilliance of Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.

In the shell of a nut, Ek recently made the argument that some musicians who were successful under the bygone album sales model will not be successful now and into the future if they don't adapt to change. This includes not merely working harder, but working smarter by releasing new music more often and better engaging with fans.

As expected, the usual suspects lashed out at Ek. Here's some of what I said about that:

But here’s the dirty little secret they don’t tell you when they curse streaming music services such as Pandora and Spotify. They never made any money in the first place. They have always struggled. It’s not as if Pandora and Spotify swooped in and took away the working musician’s livelihood. Most artists weren’t making bank during the album age. In fact, they probably had less of a chance at monetary success than they do now... You also have to be good. If you’re not good — or you can’t find a large enough audience that thinks you’re good — you’re not going to make money. Just because you appreciate and value art and think you’re a good musician doesn’t mean others will appreciate and value your art and think you’re a good musician. No matter the music business landscape, that has been and will always be the reality. And what’s with the outcry over getting paid anyway? The artists bashing Ek — many of whom have done quite well for themselves — seem to be making selective distinctions between art and commodity. Don’t confuse art with commodity, but pay me what I think the market should value me at.

We have been having the same argument since these very same musicians routinely targeted Pandora co-founder Tim Westergren. It's instructive to look back to the landscape I wrote about nearly six years ago on Seeking Alpha:

Westergren's position has always been that, in the battle over royalties, musicians would eventually come around to Pandora's way of thinking. They would, one day, look up and realize that Pandora - and Westergren - were right all along. Tim Westergren, quite often, came off as a guy who was on a mission from God. This is merely my firsthand impression. And, while I usually agreed, in theory, with the things he was saying, I came to believe that his my way or the highway approach would prevent the conversation from ever moving forward.

Streaming services have tried every approach - from kind and gentle to borderline arrogant and abrasive - to get artists, particularly the small, independent ones who need the most help, on board. Nothing has worked.

And I think I know why.

Most musicians lack business savvy. They want to sit back, practice their art, and get paid for it. They can't be bothered or don't know how to take innovative approaches to be heard, see success, and have a shot at making money. And there's also the question of being good in enough people's eyes to develop a large enough audience to generate monetary rewards.

That's just the cold, hard reality. Many musicians don't want to hear it. It's not in their DNA to acknowledge, accept, and aggressively adapt to this new reality.

They don't understand the story, but, increasingly, it appears investors do.

Spotify has created an ecosystem with space for everyone - the listener, the advertiser, the mega superstar, and the unknown independent artist with the talent, drive, and creative/intellectual capacity to build a following.

That's an all-encompassing story, which is why I compare Spotify to Amazon.com and Google. I don't think the comparisons require explanation. You can come to the obvious conclusions on your own.

Why I Won't Buy Spotify Stock

It took me a while, but I finally figured it out. I can be an emotional investor. I think a lot. And I also make bold predictions.

When you make bold predictions, you're wrong a lot. See my history on Netflix (NFLX). I won't even link to it!

As a result, I have learned to section off my writing and investing.

A vast majority of both now focus on dividend growth investing.

It's so much more fun, satisfying, and useful to see convivial and informative comments sections follow articles than the adversarial ones that tend to follow combative, bold prediction articles.

From an investing perspective, focusing on dividend stocks and dividend reinvestment has done wonders for my portfolio and psychological health. I'm simply not calm when I'm in high-flying, often-volatile, battleground stocks. I'll sacrifice potential gains there for the relative piece of mind of buying more AT&T (T) every month.

That's one core reason why I can't buy Spotify. There's a decent chance I'm wrong about the company's future. And, even if I'm right about the company's future, the stock price might not follow. Investors have to be able to, like they did to a lesser extent with Amazon, follow the story and strategy while shrugging off losses and viewing massive investments as positive. We like to think that party will go on forever, but there are no guarantees.

To that end, Spotify doesn't pay a dividend. Obviously.

I have set a rule for myself: Don't buy a stock unless it pays a (relatively stable and reliable) dividend. That's not because dividend stocks are inherently safer. That's not the case. You can get in as much trouble chasing yield as you can a high flyer.

By setting this rule for myself and sticking to it I effectively resist the urge of jumping into stocks I'm not emotionally cut out to own. I'd much rather get paid to own a stock and watch the raw power of incremental buys and dividend reinvestment than wonder what I should do after a double-digit drop in stock price.

