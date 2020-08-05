Introduction

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is a producer of sparkling water, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks. The company's most notable brands are LaCroix, Shasta, and Faygo. Although the LaCroix brand has been around since the early 1980's and available in the Midwest it has exploded in sales nationwide over the past decade. While LaCroix is still the United States' most popular sparkling water brand recent entry from Pepsi and Coca-Cola will be major headwinds. Due to these headwinds I would not invest at the current valuation.

Financials

Source: SEC 10-K's

National Beverage Corp. has seen a very solid growth trend over the past decade with revenues at a CAGR of 5.24%. This increase in sales has followed through to the bottom line with an outstanding net income CAGR of 12.3% over the past decade. This is really solid growth for a company in the competitive landscape of food & beverage.

Source: SEC 10-K's

With such solid growth shown above operating margins and net margins have also grown. From 2011 to 2020 operating and net margin has added around 6%. This means that National Beverage Corp. is making more on every dollar of sales than before. This is due to the growing Power+ segment that included LaCroix, which is a higher margin business than carbonated soft drinks. What can also be seen above is that over the past two fiscal years the margins have decreased. Over fiscal 2019 a 7.7% in cost per case increase was due to higher aluminum price and manufacturing costs. In 2020 the cost per case increased 1% due to a differing product mix and higher manufacturing costs. Over these two years SG&A increased a 1% as a percent of sales.

Source: SEC 10-K's

So, what has caused the rapid increase in sales over the decade? For anyone who follows National Beverage Corp. the answer is obvious, LaCroix. The sparkling water market has increased drastically over the last decade with an 11% increase from 2013 to 2018. Now National Beverage Corp. reports in two segments Power+ and soft drinks. The Power+ brands consist of a diverse group including sparkling waters, juices, and energy drinks. That being said LaCroix is the only major brand in the Power+ portfolio. As can be seen above the Power+ groups sales have skyrocketed over the past decade. LaCroix has been a dominating brand in this sparkling water trend with a market share of 13.7% in 2019.

As for the financial health of the company National Beverage Corp. as of most recent quarter has a current ratio of 3.25x and a quick ratio of 2.80x. This is very high liquidity and the business should be just fine meeting any current debts. The company is also not highly leveraged with a debt to equity ratio of 0.46x. With a 10 year average ROA and ROIC of 24.89% and 38.64% the company boasts some great profitability.

Risk

Source: Beverage Industry

With the huge popularity in sparkling water National Beverage Corp. was surely one of the first to penetrate the market. But the big players have taken notice. Coca-Cola introduced AHA in March this year and Pepsi Co. launched bubly in 2018. These two companies have the power to scale fast and market wide which can be a huge problem for LaCroix sales. In 2019 bubly saw a massive increase in sales of ~216% and increased market share 4%. Now with Coca-Cola coming into the market things are surely to heat up. What is even more concerning is that over the last fiscal year Power+ sales decreased -3.4%. Now one could say it was due the other brands in the portfolio or COVID-19 and that the Q4 2020 press release that states LaCroix growth was 20% is evidence the brand is in good shape. The 20% increase in Q4 is a good sign that the new flavors released are a success, but I'm not convinced the in the long run LaCroix can maintain position based on flavors alone.

Valuation

As of today, National Beverage Corp. is trading at around $61 a share. This means the company is trading at a P/E of 21.94x using FY 2020 EPS of $2.78. With a book value per share of $9.70 the P/BV is 6.29x. These numbers aren't terrible considering the growth rate the company has grown at. The being said the earnings growth in my mind will decrease substantially over the next decade due to increased competition and market saturation. With a PEG of around 1.78x National Beverage Corp. is overvalued. I wouldn't consider buying until the price drops to $40 or lower.

Conclusion

National Beverage Corp. has had some incredible growth over the past decade thanks to the growth of the sparkling water market. With LaCroix increasing in sales by double digits the earnings have followed suit. But with the largest players now coming into the market the company's sales growth will slow down. I believe in the next decade margins will suppress, and market share will decrease. For that reason, I cannot buy into this company at the valuation it is currently at.

