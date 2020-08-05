The main reason for the whole situation is the coronavirus.

If you look at Microsoft in isolation, it is overvalued.

I will start with a quantitative analysis and then write what I think of all this.

Long-Term Trend

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT), much like the shares of most public companies, follow their long-term exponential trend, which tends to be well-identified on the graph with log y-axis. Here is this trend:

The company's share price is now more than two standard deviations above this trend:

This is the highest figure in the last ten years:

It means that Microsoft's stock price has been growing at a faster than exponential rate. At the very least, this should be alarming...

Drivers

Over the past decade, several interesting relationships have emerged between Microsoft's financial performance and its capitalization. Let's take a look at some of them.

First of all, over the last 10 years, Microsoft's capitalization has been in a qualitative linear relationship with its revenue:

As you can see, this relationship identifies the company's current capitalization as overvalued.

Based on the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, Microsoft's current price is overvalued too:

There are also more interesting options.

Since 2016, Microsoft's revenue TTM growth rate and the company's capitalization, reflected by the P/S multiple, have been in direct relation. And if we take the analysts' average expectations as a basis, within the bounds of this model, Microsoft's balanced price per share in Q3 2021 FY will be around $153.

Over the last six years, Microsoft's capitalization has been responding well to the FCF growth rate. And as demonstrated by the following chart, the current growth rate of this indicator does not justify the achieved level of Microsoft's capitalization:

So, in terms of well-established relationships, Microsoft's current price looks clearly overvalued.

Comparable Valuation

Judging by the Forward P/E (current FY) multiple, Microsoft's stock price is now almost perfectly balanced:

For those who have doubts about the effectiveness of this approach to valuation, I present a two-year history of the implied price:

What I Think of All This ...

Having analyzed Microsoft for several quarters, I have come to the same conclusion. If you look at Microsoft in isolation, it is overvalued. DCF and DDM models support this conclusion. But if you look at Microsoft versus Apple (AAPL) or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), there is no overvaluation at all...

At the beginning of this article, I showed how Microsoft stocks are following their exponential trend. In general, this is a good way to quickly assess the state of the company's price. And now, let's look at the Nasdaq index in this context:

We see the same record deviation from the balanced level. Now, let's take a look at S&P 500:

In this case, we see the almost perfect balanced level.

In general, the main reason for the whole situation is the coronavirus. Only the IT sector is not directly affected by quarantine measures. In such a situation, there is simply no other option but to buy shares of IT companies without paying much attention to their valuation. But as things get back to 'semi-normal', I think NASDAQ and Microsoft will not avoid a correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.