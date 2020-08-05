The macro-environment for natural gas is likely to keep improving going forward, which is something that the company should be able to take advantage of.

On Monday, August 3, 2020, Appalachian-focused independent exploration & production company Range Resources Corporation (RRC) announced its second quarter 2020 earnings results. The company the beat the expectations of its analysts on a non-GAAP earnings basis. This may be somewhat surprising as the energy industry has been plagued with troubles ever since the COVID-19 economic shutdown began but Range Resources has held up much better than many other energy companies have. We can certainly see this highlighted in these results, although the revenue miss may be somewhat disappointing. Overall though, the company continues to look like a solid way to play the bright future of natural gas.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Range Resources' second quarter 2020 earnings report:

Range Resources reported total revenues of $376.546 million in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 55.77% decline over the $851.429 million that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company managed to reduce its well costs to less than $600 per lateral foot, which is the lowest level in Appalachia.

Range Resources produced an average of 2.348856 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents per day during the most recent quarter. This represents a 2.69% increase over the 2.287259 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents per day that the company averaged in the equivalent period of last year.

The company signed an agreement to divest its assets in North Louisiana for $245 million following the close of the quarter.

Range Resources reported a net loss of $146.569 million in the second quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the $115.185 million net profit that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, one of the biggest events that occurred during the second quarter was the global economic shutdown in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in nations around the world shutting down their economies and quarantining their citizens. This naturally caused the demand for both oil and natural gas to decline due to the reduced consumption by industry and transportation. The economic law of supply and demand would imply that this would cause the price of both substances to decline, which indeed happened although oil prices suffered much more than natural gas prices did. As we can see here, the price of natural gas at Henry Hub has fallen from $2.19 per thousand cubic feet at the start of the year to $2.18 per thousand cubic feet today:

Source: Business Insider

This naturally had a negative impact on Range Resources' results during the quarter. This reason for this should be obvious since if the company receives less money for each unit of product that it sells then it will generate less aggregate revenues all else being equal. These lower revenues mean that less money is available to make its way down to profits and cash flows. This may fortunately be a situation that will be improving over the new few months. As we can see from the chart above, the price of natural gas has rebounded strongly recently and is now quite close to the levels that it had at the start of the year. This should reverse the company's performance back to levels similar to what it had at the start of the year barring another decline in natural gas prices. This may happen should we see another economic shutdown, although the Federal Reserve's printing efforts may provide some support.

As noted in the highlights, Range Resources managed to grow its production year-over-year. This represents a continuation of the company's historic growth trajectory. It also provides a benefit to Range Resources because it helped to offset some of the decline in natural gas prices. The reason for this should likewise be apparent as if the company has more production then it has more product to sell and generate revenue off of. While the relatively small production growth was not enough to completely offset the impact of the lower prices, every little bit still helps.

One of the biggest problems that many North American shale operators have is relatively high costs of operations. This is due to the high decline rates that shale wells experience, which I discussed in a previous article. This high decline rate essentially forces companies to keep drilling new wells in order to maintain, let alone grow, their production. Fortunately, Range Resources is better positioned here than most of its peers. This is by virtue of the company's high-quality acreage. Range Resources has the drilling rights to 470,000 acres in the Marcellus shale of Southwestern Pennsylvania:

Source: Range Resources

This is one the most resource-rich regions of the Marcellus, with Range Resources having at least 2,000 drilling locations with potential estimated ultimate recoveries of more than 2.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents per 1,000 feet of well drilled. This acreage quality has allowed Range Resources to have most of the most efficient operations of any shale gas operator. As noted in the highlights, Range Resources has the lowest well drilling costs of any of its peers, which is partly a result of the company's low decline rate:

Source: Range Resources

We generally like to see low operating costs with a company that we are investing in. This is because lower expenses allow more of the company's revenues to migrate down to its cash flows. This ultimately helps keep the company's debt levels down, which is exactly the kind of thing that we need to see to help the company weather through its weak operating environment.

Range Resources has a long history of steadily reducing its expenses. This is also the kind of thing that we like to see. This is basically for the reasons that we just discussed. The company expects to be able to continue this streak:

Source: Range Resources

This should allow the company to steadily increase its margins and its competitive advantage over its peers. This will of course not be the case if natural gas prices decline in the future. There are some reasons to doubt this will be the case. One reason for this supply and demand balance of the compound. In response to the decline in demand, the nation's gas producers have throttled back on gas production. This is something that is expected to continue as many of these producers continue to be cautions and the number of rigs in operation is quite suppressed from previous levels:

Source: Range Resources

This decline in production will help to offset the decrease in demand and reduce the production overhang that is currently still present in the market. In addition to this, there are reasons to believe that the demand for natural gas will increase going forward. One of the reasons for this is found in the utility sector. In response to growing fears of climate change, many of the nation's utilities have been closing down their old coal- and nuclear-powered plants in order to replace them with natural gas-fired ones because natural gas burns cleaner than other fossil fuels do. As we can see here, the percentage of the nation's electricity that is generated by natural gas increased from 21% to 38% over the past decade: Source: Range Resources

Electric utilities around the United States have already announced a number of further retirements over the coming years:

Source: Range Resources

This should help to boost natural gas demand just as production levels are steadily declining. This should prove to be a positive for natural gas prices over the coming years, although we can also expect that gas production will once again begin increasing at some point in response to the rising prices. It is admittedly uncertain what the timing of this scenario will be though. This could very easily be a long-term story.

In addition to its assets in the Marcellus shale, Range Resources owns some assets in North Louisiana that produce primarily crude oil. The company has been considering these assets as secondary ones for quite some time so it is not surprising to see that it has arranged for their sale. As noted in the highlights, Range Resources will be receiving $245 million upfront with the potential for up to an additional $90 million depending on future resource prices. This sale will of course reduce the company's production upon consummation of it since Range Resources will of course no longer be receiving the production from these fields. As of the time writing, these assets were generating approximately 160 million cubic feet equivalents per day or about 6.81% of the company's total. Thus, we can conclude that its production will decline by about this amount once the deal is consummated.

In conclusion, we can see that Range Resources is well-positioned for future prosperity despite the impact that lower energy prices had on it during the second quarter. The fundamentals for natural gas are certainly reasonably strong and this should prove to be a very good thing for Range Resources as the story plays out. The company's low costs give a competitive advantage that few other independents can match.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.