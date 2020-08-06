Current Buy Opportunities (And Sells) In Term Trusts To Dampen Portfolio Volatility

Also, a term and target term structure help prevent "discount blowout" as the price is somewhat tethered to the NAV.

The closer the fund is to liquidation, all else equal, the lower the risk and the greater the tailwind yield "pull."

Term trust closed-end funds are part of the asset allocation framework for Building a Better Income Portfolio. This is very similar to an individual bond.

Term trusts closed-end funds ("CEFs") are part of the asset allocation framework for Building a Better Income Portfolio. They tend to be lower risk compared to comparable perpetual trust CEFs given that they have a defined end, and in some cases, a target return of principal at termination.

This is very similar to an individual bond where you buy it, collect coupon income, and then get back your capital upon maturity. By using a target term CEF which you buy, collect the income, and then receive a certain NAV back to you upon liquidation, has many of the same characteristics.

We discussed this a couple of years ago in "Using CEFs For A 'Juiced' Bond Ladder."

Bond ladders are often used to satiate the need for more defined income and capital levels at certain points in the future. It's no different than an endowment or pension fund purchasing high duration securities simply for the "safety" of matching their assets and liabilities (ALM Matching). That may be the case even if its not the best investment at the time. ALM matching is good way to reduce risk as you match the duration of the capital bucket with the future liability. For an individual investor, you are taking a portion of your assets and segmenting it for future use. An example would be if you need $100K from your portfolio in 2021, investing approximately $95K into a lower yielding, safe investment that matures in 2021. Thus, you've matched the $100K need tomorrow with $95K of assets today.

The market has shifted toward terms in the last decade as investors favor their lower risk structure since the Global Financial Crisis.

Term Trust Characteristics

There are three types of CEF structures - primarily.

Term Trust: The fund liquidates at a certain date in the future at whatever the NAV is at the time. Target Term Trust: The fund liquidates at a certain date in the future at a targeted NAV. These are the most equivalent to individual bonds. Perpetual Trust: This is the most common type of CEF structure. There is no expected liquidation date.

Sometimes, it can be easy to figure out what type of fund a particular CEF is by the name. For example, you often see "Target Term" in the name of the target date funds. And "trust" in term trust funds.

Additionally, CEFConnect now distinguishes a term fund (that includes target terms) from perpetuals. Here's a screen shot from CEFConnect. You can see the name indicates it is a "term" fund. But if you click on "Fund Basics" on the right column there is a "term:" field that says "yes."

(Source: CEFConnect)

Of course, that's what the fund is set up as which doesn't mean it will end up that way. A perpetual fund can certainly liquidate, be merged into an open-end fund at NAV, or a host of other actions (tenders for example) that liquidate the fund. And we have seen a trend in term trusts lately that's not overly favorable with them converting to perpetual funds to retain AUM.

A term trust and target term is tethered to the NAV, especially when the liquidation date is getting closer. Any discount that's remaining at the time of liquidation is a capital gain. We call this a "tailwind yield." We can annualize it and create a yield that can be compared to other term and target term funds.

Term Trust Portfolios and Liquidation Likelihood

Many of the strong CEF sponsors will create clear guidelines for what the portfolio manager can invest. For example, many term funds will only be able to invest in bonds that have a maturity up to 12 months beyond the fund's liquidation date. So if the fund is set to liquidate December 2022, the fund can only hold bonds that fit its investment mandate but mature by December 2023.

This can be a distinct advantage given that the fund will be limited to matching duration of the investor. By restricting the maturities of the underlying bonds the investor will not be caught off guard by a duration mismatch. If the fund is set to liquidate in 2025 and the bonds held in the portfolio mature in 2045, and we see interest rates rise materially, than the NAV of the fund will no doubt be lower, all else equal.

In the last two years, we have seen several term trust funds go perpetual thereby severing the tether to the NAV. Target term funds tend to have more likelihood of liquidation since they were sold by sponsors and bought by investors specifically due to their structure. The sponsor risks significant corporate governance "points" if they were to shift that right at the end of the term. It would be the equivalent of pulling the rug out from underneath the investor.

Opportunities In Term Trusts and Target Terms

The closer the fund is to liquidation, all else equal, the lower the risk and the greater the tailwind yield "pull." Looking back at prior term funds, the fund really starts to trade closer to NAV in the 12-24 month period before liquidation. By the time the fund gets to within 12 months the fund typically is trading within 2% of NAV and in the case of target terms, the portfolio is starting to de-lever and possibly allocate more and more to cash and cash equivalents.

How we analyze and assess the opportunities in term funds:

On the Term Funds tab on the Google Sheet, we calculate the real-time discount, the current yield, and the net investment income ("NII") yield.

Then we have the "Tailwind Yield." This is a simple calculation taking the current discount and converting it to an annual return. For a fund that's within 12 months to liquidation, the tailwind yield is annualized higher as a 2% over two months is actually approximately a 12% tailwind yield. For funds that have more than 12 months until liquidation, the capital gain from the discount is reduced to a time to liquidation.

A total yield is then calculated and compared to what we believe is a benchmark "total target yield." If the total yield (column L) is greater than the total target yield, then the fund is rated a buy. If the fund is at a premium and is creating a large headwind yield, then the fund is rated a sell.

Best Options:

(1) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 (FIV)

This fund has the highest tailwind yield of any fund that has more than a year to liquidation. With a 7.1% discount to NAV in just under two years until the fund liquidates - Feb. 1, 2022. That's a 4.5% tailwind yield. The fund's 3.0% distribution yield isn't that appealing to the average investor which is likely why the shares are trading at a wide discount. But when you combine the tailwind yield plus the distribution yield, you get a 9.9% total yield.

This is a target NAV with the objective of returning the original NAV of $9.835. But that's highly unlikely given the short time frame to go and the number of defaults already in the portfolio. A good estimation of ending NAV would be $9.02 using the prior NII production, an assessment of default impairment, and the reduction in distribution payment.

A base case would be 7.00% yield-to-maturity ("YTM")

(2) Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 (JEMD)

This is a fund we were decidedly bearish on back in January. Not because we foresaw the drop in the NAV but because in January and February the shares were trading at a premium to NAV of over 5%. At that point the headwind yield was -2.2% and growing, negating a third of the distribution yield. The -6.3% discount is nice and wide, and with a $9.835 target, there's a nice trend in the NAV currently. The shares are currently sitting right on their target total yield of 10.0%. Keep some stink bid limit orders out there if you want to get a decent return for the next ~1.7 years.

(3) Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opp (NYSE:BGIO)

This is another near-liquidation term fund that liquidates Feb. 28, 2022. The fund invests in global debt securities of any currency. This is not a target term so there's no certain or targeted NAV payout. It just liquidates at whatever NAV it is upon liquidation date. The -3.0% discount is modest but still produces a 1.8% tailwind yield. The total yield is just over 8% though we have a targeted total yield of 8.5%. But even at 8.1%, the fund provides a decent risk-adjusted return for the next 1.7 years.

Cash Substitutes

For those with large cash positions, these can be good options. Let's run through an example using a near-term liquidation.

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term (JHY): The fund is set to liquidate Nov. 1 of this year at $9.85. It appears that Nuveen is attempting to still hit that target given they have cut the distribution to the bone (1.23% yield). The NAV is at $9.49. If they hit it, the buyer today will purchase shares at $9.30 and get back $9.835, a return of 5.75% plus a small yield of 0.56% for a total return of 6.31%. That's a best-case scenario. Even if they do not hit that target and get to $9.70, the total return is 4.8%. At $9.50, the total return is 2.7%. We think there's a good opportunity to get between 3% and 5% return over the next five months.

The portfolio already is 22% cash as of the end of May. That will increase over time as looking at the maturities where the latest date is 4/25/2021. That will reduce NAV volatility but it will also reduce the earnings power of the fund making it less likely that they will hit the target.

Concluding Thoughts

In February, discounts on most CEFs were relatively expensive (tight to the NAV). When the crisis his, CEF investors got clobbered by two sides, from a falling NAV and a faster-falling price as discounts blew out. In other words, if fund ABC was trading at a -2% discount before the crisis, and -10% by the first of April, at the same time that the NAV fell 15%, you just experienced a -23% decline in market value.

This is the attractiveness of term trusts. They help prevent some of the discount widening by tethering the price somewhat to the NAV.

On our Google Sheet, we have the target and term trusts updated in real time to ascertain opportunities. We have many buy rated funds available.

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital, July 15,2020)

Update:

Many of these opportunities have dried up in the last two weeks. In fact, if you look at the same table today, the green is nearly gone. However, they will appear again. These term funds offer up great entry points every so often and being prepared is imperative. We notify our members on the chat and via email when that happens. These fund options can be good for both the tactical/trader investor and the buy-and-rent investor as well.

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital, August 4, 2020)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGIO, FIV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.