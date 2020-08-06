Accelerating Momentum

Momentum, the tendency for assets that have performed well (poorly) in the recent past to continue to perform well (poorly) in the future, at least for a short period of time, is one of the most studied financial anomalies. In "Your Complete Guide to Factor-Based Investing," Andrew Berkin and I presented the evidence of its persistence across long periods of time and economic regimes; pervasiveness across industries, countries, regions and assets classes; robustness to various definitions; and implementability (survives transactions costs). We also provided the behavioral-based explanations for why the momentum premium has persisted and will likely continue to persist.

Adrien Becam contributes to the literature on momentum with his June 2020 study "Acceleration in Financial Asset Returns. [t - 6 : t - 11] and the returns over the period [t - 12 : t - 17]. The definition is consistent with Robert Novy-Marx's finding that momentum is primarily an "echo," with returns being explained by the seven to 12 months formation period. Each month Becam sorted stocks according to acceleration, divided them into deciles, and compared high-minus-low (HML) portfolios. His data sample covered:

U.S. stocks: all individual NYSE, AMEX and Nasdaq stocks listed in the CRSP database for the period 1926-2017.

Mutual funds: all funds in the CRSP database that were free of survivorship bias for the period December 1961-December 2017.

Hedge funds: the Lipper TASS data set for the period January 1994-February 2015, including both live and dead funds.

Global equity indexes: 18 developed markets covering the period January 1978-April 2018.

Currencies: the G10 countries of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States for the period January 1978-April 2018.

Global Government bonds: G10 country 10-year government yields over the period February 1985-April 2018.

Following is a summary of his findings:

Strong acceleration patterns exist in the cross-section of financial asset returns.

A strategy loading on securities having the largest returns 12 to 7 months minus returns 18 to 13 months prior to portfolio formation earned substantial average returns, greater than that of the momentum strategy, over a long period of time for U.S. individual stocks, and for a wide spectrum of financial assets including mutual funds, hedge funds, international equities, sovereign bonds and currencies.

The HML portfolio of U.S. stocks produced a mean monthly return of a highly significant (t-stat of 5.87) 0.74%. In addition, returns increased monotonically across deciles. In comparison, the traditional momentum strategy earned an average monthly return of 0.62% (t-stat of 2.8).

Like the traditional momentum strategy, the return profiles of HML acceleration exhibit negative skewness (-0.22) and excess kurtosis (22.6). This signifies that an acceleration strategy will experience infrequent large negative extreme losses. The worst monthly return for the sample period was -44.3%, while the maximum return was 32.9%.

The acceleration strategy profits were robust to the choice of the subperiod.

The acceleration strategy profits were robust to the inclusion of other risk factors (market risk, value, size and momentum) and explain the cross-section of mutual and hedge funds.

The acceleration strategy exhibits positive correlation with traditional momentum, low negative correlation with the market and size factors, and a low positive correlation with the value factor. The positive correlation with value is interesting because traditional momentum exhibits strong negative correlation to the value factor.

The results are highly statistically significant, with t-stats far above those recommended in the literature on overfitting. They are also not the result of loading on other mispricing measures-they are independent from a large set of known mispricing anomalies.

The high returns were not related to the amount of aggregate liquidity risk in the stocks the firms trade-the profits were not generated from the most illiquid stocks. This indicates the results were not due to limits to arbitrage.

For countries' equities indices, there was an HML average monthly return of 0.98% (t-stat of 3.3), highly statistically significant. The FX (currencies marketplace) HML portfolio exhibited an average return of 0.46% (t-stat of 2.0, statistically significant at the 5% confidence level). Furthermore, there was a monotonically increasing relation between the rank of the decile and its average return. The sovereign bonds HML portfolio had an average return of 0.49%, statistically significant with a t-stat of 2.8. The acceleration strategy does exhibit negative skewness and excess kurtosis for each of these asset classes, indicating a propensity to experience infrequent large crashes (though to a lesser degree than for U.S. individual stocks). This risk can be reduced by diversifying the acceleration strategy across asset classes.

Becam did note that a problem for the acceleration strategy with individual stocks is its high turnover. The acceleration strategy presents a monthly average turnover of 47%, higher than the 27% monthly turnover of the standard momentum strategy. Thus, controlling trading costs is important. Turnover can be a significant issue when trading individual stocks but would not be an issue when trading currencies, global equity indices, government bonds and mutual funds.

It's important to note that investors/fund managers can benefit from the accelerating momentum signal while actually reducing turnover of other strategies. This can be accomplished by using the signal as a screen. For example, a value fund could delay the purchase of a stock in the low accelerating momentum deciles that had fallen into its eligible universe and also delay the sale of stocks with high accelerating momentum that had left its eligible universe.

These findings led Becam to conclude: "These results pose significant difficulties for theoretical explanations of financial asset prices. … No rational explanation based on particular characteristics or systematic risk factors seems to exist for this stylized fact." These results deepen the puzzle posed by evidence of predictability in financial asset returns. They also provide investors with a way to perhaps improve on traditional momentum strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.