PacBio is a very speculative call, but I continue to believe in the long-term potential of long-read sequencing in general and PacBio's technology in particular.

The announced retirement of the CEO creates a big hole and even more execution risk for a company that desperately needs the launch of its Sequel II to go well.

PacBio is seeing signs of labs and research centers reopening, and consumables utilization is improving, but system placements and consumables pull-through have been significantly stunted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The hits really have kept on coming for Pacific Biosciences (PACB) (“PacBio”). After regulators scotched Illumina’s (ILMN) proposed friendly acquisition and Oxford Nanopore (“ONT”) won a dubious patent case, COVID-19 struck hard, leading labs and other research facilities around the world to either significantly curtail their activities or close entirely, and then the CEO and CFO both announced that they were leaving the company.

Although PacBio has continued to place systems and sell consumables through this challenging time, COVID-19 has temporarily flattened what had been a rather encouraging ramp for the company’s Sequel II system. Still, I believe the company is past the worst with COVID-19, and I continue to believe in the long-term potential of the technology here. Finding a CEO to take the company to the next level is an extremely important item on the board’s to-do list, one not made any easier by the COVID-19 pandemic, but I believe the strength and potential of the company’s technology should enable them to attract appealing candidates.

While the risks here are well above average, so too are the potential returns if PacBio can truly establish itself as the platform of choice for long-read sequencing and if long-read sequencing fulfills its potential in areas like plant/animal sequencing, pathogen sequencing, diagnostics, and epigenetics.

Managing Through The Lockdowns

While analysts have largely been flying blind from a modeling perspective (and likely company management too), PacBio’s second quarter was better than expected with respect to revenue, gross margin, operating loss, and cash burn.

Revenue declined 31% yoy and rose 10% sequentially as the company saw customer labs and research centers across the world reopen wholly or in part. Instrument revenue fell 30% from the year-ago period but rose 122% as the company was able to complete installations at previously locked-down facilities. Consumables, though, are continuing to get hit hard as utilization rates remain well below average. Consumables revenue fell 44% yoy and 42% qoq in the quarter, with the calculated consumables pull-through falling about 55% sequentially.

Gross margin fell 130bp from the prior year and 930bp qoq, with management pointing to lower overhead absorption as the principal driver. While management has never publicly discussed margins for instruments and consumables, I believe consumables margins have been around 70% when the company is operating at normal rates, so the hit to consumable consumption is having a definite impact. Even so, gross margin was about five points better than expected this quarter.

Operating expenses declined 11% from the prior year and management believes they’ll be able to hold expenses fairly flat for the rest of the year. While holding R&D flat should be very much in management’s control, I think SG&A could head higher if customer interest picks up more strongly in geographies like China and Europe that seem to have a better handle on COVID-19. Cash burn, net of a one-time payment, was a very manageable $16.6M.

The Outlook Is Still Very Uncertain

I don’t blame management for not offering a revenue outlook at this point, as there are still so many unknowns in play. Management said that customer sites have continued to re-open, from over 50% closed in April to around 20% closed at the end of June. Utilization is recovering as well, with China “improving” but not yet back to pre-COVID-19 levels. In the U.S., Sequel II utilization seems to be trending well, but overall utilization is still around 80% of where it was in the fourth quarter of 2019.

While sites continue to reopen, there are other factors in play that impact PacBio’s near-term prospects. The outbreak has thrown capital budgets into chaos all across the customer base, and that could well persist for a few more quarters. On the flip side, it also seems possible to me that this could work to PacBio’s benefit a little down the line – depending upon how various facilities have handled the shutdowns, it’s possible that labs could have leftover money in their budgets at year-end, money that might otherwise have been used on day-to-day operating costs, that could be deployed toward system purchases.

As a reminder, PacBio is not a direct beneficiary of COVID-19. PacBio’s technology is not suited to diagnostic applications for the virus, but the technology can be used to monitor/track any mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as study and characterize host immune responses; we know that some people are hit hard by COVID-19 and others remain asymptomatic, and PacBio’s technology can help answer why that is.

Capital And Management Need To Be Shored Up Again

Back in June, CEO Michael Hunkapiller announced that he would be retiring at the end of the year, and CFO Susan Barnes likewise announced that she would be retiring and leaving the company in August. Losing the two senior-most executives would be a lot for any company to handle, and this comes at a time when PacBio is still struggling to find its legs and establish an installed base that can drive the company to positive free cash flow.

I believe Hunkapiler has done a good job in his time as CEO, even though that’s not really reflected in the share price. Finding a CEO that can guide the company to a sustainable level of business is essential; while the quality of PacBio’s technology and the scale of the opportunity in long-read sequencing should be significant incentives, the challenges in front of PacBio are daunting. While this is pure speculation on my part, the company’s current chairman of the board, Christian Henry (a former Illumina executive) could be an option.

Whomever is given the task of writing PacBio’s next chapter, shoring up the balance sheet is an important task. The company filed a mixed shelf back in June that would allow a capital raise of up to $250 million, and that happens to be pretty close to my estimate of how much cash the company needs to get to a level of positive free cash flow that can sustain the operations.

How they use this shelf will be interesting. The agreement with Illumina requires PacBio to repay some of the funding payments made by Illumina if it raises more than $100M in a single financing event. Illumina treated PacBio very fairly through the entire failed merger process, and so I don’t think PacBio will try to “game the system”, but I also think it serves shareholders well to avoid repaying those sums to Illumina if possible.

The Outlook

I like PacBio’s plans for trying to grow the business through partnerships, including the recently-announced collaboration with Asuragen for carrier screening assays, as it creates more use cases for PacBio’s technology without requiring significant new R&D or SG&A spending, nor surrendering the long-term crown jewels of the business. I also like what I’ve been reading about the company’s HiFi sequencing protocol in terms of generating highly accurate long reads – this should not only make the technology more appealing to customers in markets like plant and animal sequencing, but further separate itself from ONT and other would-be rivals.

I expect COVID-19 to continue to have a significant negative impact on business in 2020 and into 2021, but I believe the impact will taper off. I don’t think PacBio is really losing much business for good, with system purchases and research projects likely only deferred, not canceled. With that, I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth of more than 20% as long-read sequencing becomes more prevalent and PacBio rides that wave.

The Bottom Line

Whether I use discounted cash flow or a forward EV/revenue approach driven by revenue growth, PacBio looks undervalued today below $5 to $6. The need for more capital and a new CEO certainly increases the risk for what was already a speculative call, but I continue to believe in the potential and value of the core technology and I think it’s speculation worth considering.

