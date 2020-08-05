MPLX LP (MPLX) units have been a poor performer for investors over the past year, losing 34% of their value. Indeed, units trade at a lower price today than their IPO back in 2012 as the entire Master Limited Partnership (MLP) sector has been re-rated by the market. However, the company's results in Q2 showed its business model is well structured to handle near-term weakness in the US energy sector. I believe the partnership's business model is sufficiently strong to withstand even a more prolonged downturn. As such, I view its 14% distribution yield as compelling for income investors.

Q2 Results Were Resilient

In the partnership's second quarter (financials available here), MPLX earned $0.58, which was $0.28 ahead of consensus. Revenue was down 6% to $2.08 billion, still $130 million ahead of expectations. As an MLP, investors are particularly focused on distributable cash flow (DCF). The company generated $1 billion of DCF, which provided 1.39x coverage for its $0.6875 distribution. MPLX is maintaining that distribution, and this is the third straight quarterly distribution at that level.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 2% from a year ago at $1.227 billion, but DCF was $20 million higher than last year, in part due to lower interest expense. Results were buoyed by strong cost management as operating expenses were down 20.6% to $435 million. The company is pacing to reduce full year operating expenses by $200 million. Separately to better preserve cash and reflecting slower US production, MPLX has reduced its cap-ex budget $700 million. As such, growth cap-ex will only be $900 million from $2.6 billion last year.

Income from the company's logistics and storage income was 1% higher at $681 million while gathering and processing income was 6% lower at $197 million. The L&S business was aided by minimum volume commitments, cap-ex projects that came online, and expense discipline. Gathering & processing was similarly aided by increased capacity and fee-based cash flows. I would note that G&P saw healthier volume trends in the Marcellus than elsewhere. Particularly in the Bakken where most gas and NGL production is associated with oil production, the drop in oil production as crude prices briefly dipped negative likely weighed on the NGL volumes.

Because MPLX to a large degree functions like a toll road, collecting a fee for the oil, gas, or product, flowing through its pipes, the company has minimal sensitivity to near-term movements in energy prices or market dynamics. That is why bottom-line financial results like DCF and EBITDA were essentially on either side of unchanged. These steady cash flow numbers, combined with a solidly above 1.00x distribution coverage, provide near-term security to its distribution even in volatile economic times. However, MPLX has such a high yield out of concern that these results overstate the true run-rate cash flow of the business.

Minimum Volume Commitments Are Critical to MPLX's Results

As noted above, the L&S business reported a 1% increase in operating income. Interestingly, this gain came even as pipeline throughput volume was down 15% at 4.3 million barrels per day. Similarly, terminal throughput was down 26% to 2.4 million barrels per day. Now, lower operating expenses clearly helped to offset some of the business decline, protecting cash flow. But, these declines were steeper than the 6% drop in revenue.

That is partly because MPLX has something known as "minimum volume commitments" (MVC). When a company contracts for space on a pipeline at a certain rate it commits to send through a certain amount of oil. For instance, a counterparty may sign up for 100,000 barrels a day at $0.25 per barrel with an MVC of 80,000. On any given day, the counterparty can send through 100,000 barrels, but no matter how many barrels it says, it must pay for at least that 80,000 barrels of space (in this case $20,000 per day). During periods where throughput falls sharply, the MVC serves to protect cash flow.

Indeed, on the earnings call, management noted that particularly on the terminal side (which faced a 26% drop), "we have protection at pretty high levels." In other words, the MVCs supported revenue. Even on pipelines, while the "majority" of pipelines did not hit MVCs, I suspect several did. Now, it is important to note the company is seeing throughput rise since April as driving normalizes post lockdowns and refinery utilizations increase. As a consequence, managements expects "there to be fewer volumes running at" MVCs in the 3rd quarter and beyond.

On the logistics side of the business, the MVCs worked exactly as an MPLX investor would hope. They protected cash flow, and thereby the distribution, from the volatility in the underlying market, to bridge the company to a period where the market normalizes.

The G&P side is likely the source of greater concern. Gathered volumes fell 8% to 5.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) while processed volumes were down just 1% to 8.5bcf/d. Fractionated volumes were up 5% to 543,000 barrels per day thanks to expansion projects that are now online. In other words, G&P volumes held up better than L&S (as they are less crude oil sensitive); however, as you can see below, outside of the Marcellus, processing volumes are running well below capacity.

Now, management did report that volumes have been improving sequentially, but there is some concern that volume commitments in the G&P business, which are already more opaque than logistics, are buoying results against low utilization rates and will eventually become a cash flow headwind as contracts mature in future years. In other words, the cash flow this business unit is generating may not recur indefinitely into the future.

To this concern, I would note that gathering and processing, outside of the Marcellus (which is performing well), accounts for less than $800 million of EBITDA out of a $5.1 billion EBITDA business. That is $0.76 per share if it were to be entirely wiped away. This year, the company should generate over $1.05 in excess DCF per share relative to the $0.6875 quarterly distribution. So even if this business were to be written down to zero, which is extremely conservative, MPLX can maintain its current distribution.

I would also note that on the logistics side of the business, the MVCs move out many years into the future, declining annually at only a small pace. Of course as contracts expire, MPLX can sign new ones with new MVCs, so this chart below provides a worst case. Put simply, there will be a stabilizer under results for some time. As a reminder, if production rises again, these become moot as processed volumes far exceed MVC thresholds. These merely serve as insurance policies, safeguarding cash flow.

Long Term Targets Are Ambitious

MPLX maintains the "goal" of generating free cash flow after distributions and cap-ex next year. In other words, the partnership wants to entirely self-fund growth projects rather than having to fund incremental debt. In 2021, the company is targeting $1 billion in annual growth capital spending. MPLX can just about achieve this result if it holds the distribution level and sees no deterioration in its G&P business.

One other risk is that MPLX owns a 9% stake in the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) and operates the Tesoro High Plains Pipeline in North Dakota, which have come under regulatory scrutiny. In the event of a permanent closure, the hit to EBITDA could be upwards of $100 million. Now for an MLP with over $5 billion in EBITDA, this hit is very manageable, but it will slow the journey to hit this free cash flow goal.

As a consequence, I think this $1 billion excess distribution coverage is ambitious, and the business could fall $200-300 million short. This still provides $700 million of DCF coverage vs its distribution. Debt to EBITDA stands at 4.1x, and management is targeting a decline to 3.5x before considering options like a stock repurchase program, which would likely be at least 2-3 years away.

Given these factors, a significant increase in the distribution, or similarly a rally in the stock to pre-COVID levels, is unlikely. However, the stable logistics & storage business and Marcellus G&P business alone provide sufficient coverage for the distribution. At 14%, I believe the yield is appealing, even if there were to be no meaningful distribution growth for 2 years, and MPLX is suitable for investors seeking a sustainable, high level of income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.