Marketplace Fastest Climbers - July 2020

Another strong month for Marketplace - the top 20 includes three recently-launched services and several services that continue their top 10 streak.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease up in some countries and cities, others are facing increased breakouts and lockdowns.

~ Tim Murphy

Another month has passed. Hard to believe we are now approaching six months since the markets were rocked by COVID-19 concerns. The Nasdaq continues to hit all-time highs, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 are a bit more range bound, while gold and silver had a very strong month. COVID-19 is still greatly affecting the US, Brazil, India, South Africa, Australia - just to name a few countries. Mouthwash sales are up as "mask breath" is becoming a real thing. Professional sports returned to North America the past week. The "bubble" is appearing effective for the NBA and NHL, while MLB’s plan is another story. Of course, the greatest sports story of July was Joey Chestnut breaking the hot dog eating contest record on July 4th behind plexiglass in Coney Island. Word is Jonathan Liss will time his visit to NYC in 2021 so he can compete against Joey.

Speaking of appetite, our Seeking Alpha readers continue to crave well-informed investment research and communities of like-minded investors and traders. As such, Marketplace had another strong month - in fact, on Aug. 2 we crossed the $14M revenue mark and we are approaching 30,000 subscriptions. For the first time ever, we now have over 100 services that gross $12K ARR. Congrats to all authors!

As per usual, here's our list of fastest climbers for July, as ranked by net increase in recurring revenue for the last 28 days of the month:

Highlights include:

We had three services launch by July 17 and all three made the top 20 - a huge Marketplace welcome to Steven Bavaria with Inside the Income Factory (5th), Jeff Miller with Yield Boosting Corner (6th) and Shareholders Unite with the SHU Growth Portfolio (20th) - here’s hoping to see your names on this list in futures months

A huge shout out to Potential Multibaggers by From Growth to Value who had a monster July - congrats!

Next to discuss is Stock Waves (I have to highlight them separately or else Avi will make a comment below... :)... ) In all seriousness, they appear on the list for the third month in a row, great work team.

Speaking of repeat offenders, we have four services that have impressively been in the Top 10 for at least the past four months (that’s as far back as I started keeping track) - these include the aforementioned Avi Gilburt and his service Market Pinball Wizard, Jussi Askola ’s service High Yield Landlord, Andres Cardenal ’s service The Data Driven Investor, and lastly JD Henning ’s service Value & Momentum Breakouts

It’s always nice seeing new names to the list (once again, since April 2020) - these include App Economy Insight’s service App Economy Portfolio, The Gold Mining Bull’s service Gold Bull Portfolio, Elazar Advisors, LLC service Nail Tech Earnings, Chris Lau’s service DIY Value Investing, and Steve Auger’s service Digital Transformation

From Eli Hoffman, Jonathan Liss, Michael Hopkins, and the entire Marketplace team congratulations to all of the above. Thank you to all of our 175-plus authors and 29,000-plus subscribers for being part of these vibrant investing communities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.