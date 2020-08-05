Looking past the Bitcoin noise, this was a poor quarter for Square. The stock remains misunderstood and overpriced.

The revenues were driven by a surge in Bitcoin trading which doesn't actually produce meaningful income for Square.

Square (SQ) made some unexpected headlines on Tuesday. The company was scheduled to release earnings on Wednesday; however, the figures apparently leaked early. Tuesday afternoon, Square's investor relations team stated that:

Due to early external access of the company's quarterly financials, Square, Inc. has posted its results for the second quarter of 2020 on the Financial Information section of its Investor Relations website at square.com/investors.

And they provoked quite the market response. The company reported seemingly blowout results, with revenues, in particular, beating expectations by hundreds of millions of dollars. Traders bid the stock up more than 10% in the after-hours session on the news. Unfortunately, there's far less to this earnings "beat" than you'd think. I'll explain in a second.

First, though, this earnings leak is most interesting. Remember that, just last month, Twitter (TWTR) was hit with one of the largest hacks in social media history. The hacker took control of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama's accounts, among others, and could have tweeted anything. Fortunately, the hacker appears to have been a youth who used his power merely to try to run a cryptocurrency scheme. However, having the accounts of world leaders get hacked like this has terrifying national security implications.

I stated in my previous Square article that:

Jack Dorsey raises questions as a CEO, so a management discount should return - just look at Twitter's sorry life as a public company, after all.

Impressively, in less than a month since I wrote that, Twitter got hit with a devastating hack and now Square's earnings somehow leaked off their website a day early.

This is not a reassuring pattern. It's particularly problematic for a financial institution like Square that now generates nearly half its revenues from Bitcoin trading. Unlike traditional assets, if Bitcoin gets hacked, your money is usually gone for good.

These sorts of issues wouldn't be funny even for a normal bank, and they're particularly troubling given Square's reliance on emerging platforms such as phones, mobile wallets, and crypto assets that are inherently less secure.

Bitcoin "Revenues" Surge

For the quarter, Square reported $1.94 billion in revenues. That was up a jaw-dropping 64% year-over-year and blew away analyst estimates. Analysts had forecast only a small rise in revenues, not hundreds of millions of dollars increase. Square's stock immediately jumped 10% Tuesday evening as traders saw the huge number.

So, what's the catch? The revenue increase was all from Bitcoin trading. And Square doesn't make much money from Bitcoin - it earns a meager 2% gross margin on this business. Brokerages like Charles Schwab (SCHW) would look like some of the world's largest businesses if they reported revenues this way rather than counting only the commission portion of the transaction.

And, in fact, Square's Bitcoin business is essentially run at cost. Some bulls have described it as a customer acquisition device - basically, you run the brokerage with no expectation of making money so that people discover your platform and buy other far more profitable services from you.

That's fine - good in fact. Loss leaders are a classic marketing technique from grocery stores where you sell some popular high-volume products at cost or at a negative margin to get people into the store. Then, the shopper buys the more niche stuff you want them to at a high margin.

Over time, for Square's App/Online Banking model to work, they need to attract a ton of cash - the goal is to get sticky deposits. The Bitcoin trading business is a clever way to get folks in the door.

But that's all it is - a marketing technique. A good one, in fact, judging from this quarter's numbers. However, traders treating these Bitcoin revenues as material to the business are making a huge mistake. The Bitcoin business is now half of Square's "revenues" yet produces essentially no gross margin let alone EBITDA or profit:

Cash App generated $875 million of bitcoin revenue and $17 million of bitcoin gross profit during the second quarter of 2020, up 600% and 711% year over year, respectively. Bitcoin revenue and gross profit benefited from an increase in bitcoin actives and growth in customer demand.

Source: Square's earnings release.

There it is - a 2% gross profit on these revenues. And those $875 million of revenues is almost half Square's total haul for the quarter. Anyone valuing Square on a price/sales multiple is now engaging in a pointless exercise, as you're mixing high-value payments revenues with minimal value Bitcoin. Moreover, as Bitcoin's price wanders around, Square's revenues will also surge and plummet accordingly.

Bad Numbers Beneath The Top Line

Here are Square's numbers for the quarter:

We already discussed revenues - excluding Bitcoin, Square earned $1.05 billion of revenues, and growth would have been non-existent. Gross profit grew by far less than net revenue and the year-over-year rate is markedly decelerating.

On a net income basis, Square has returned to its loss-making ways after squeezing out a surprise profit last Q3. Excluding the holiday quarter, Square still doesn't consistently generate positive operating income. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA continues its downtrend since peaking in Q3 of last year. Gross payment volume also slumped 15% year-over-year.

Still, though, bulls may say, gross profit was up. So, it was a good quarter. If you think that, though, ask yourself why profits slumped.

One cause was that transaction losses surged, as Square showed with this vague chart from their earnings release:

We did get some more detail in the earnings release. And as I had suggested in my previous article, loan losses are rising:

Transaction and loan loss expenses were $38 million in the second quarter of 2020, up 10% year over year, as the increase in provisions for transaction losses during the second quarter was partially offset by the release of existing provisions for our Seller business related to the first quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2020, provisions for transaction losses represented an increase of approximately 3x compared to the second half of 2019, on a dollar basis. For Square Capital, loss rates for outstanding loans have been relatively in line with our first-quarter provisions, which assumed an increase of approximately 2.5x in loss rates compared to pre-COVID levels.

Specifically, Square sees loan losses happening at 2.5x the pre-pandemic frequency. That's not great, though not terrible either. It's well within the realm of what we'd expect for making loans to small and not particularly credit-worthy businesses.

Overall, the company lost $38 million to lending and transaction losses (again, they don't appear to break this out separately to quantify which is which). Considering that Square lost $11 million overall for the quarter, this continues to be a big drag on earnings - they would have scratched out a small profit if it weren't for the drag here.

Bulls Say: We Expected The Bad Quarter

You might say that we were expecting a bad quarter for Square. With the pandemic, many small businesses are shut down, and some will never reopen. Surely, this would have an impact on Square's numbers. And it has - we see it in the quarterly results. Ignoring the Bitcoin fluke, metrics were down significantly on most fronts.

So, why not give Square a pass for the drops in income, EBITDA, payments volume, and so on?

Simple: because the stock tripled last quarter:

Data by YCharts

Say all you want about people intellectually knowing it would be a bad quarter, actual traders bid the stock up to the moon on hopes of the pandemic driving faster adoption. However, the numbers you see above don't justify the stock being above where it traded in 2019, let alone double that.

If you own Square stock, you should be careful about praising this Bitcoin driven revenue number. The Bitcoin revenues are a red herring and don't make a material difference to Square's operations.

Bitcoin has rallied from $6,500 to $11,000 since the beginning of April. Plus people were stuck at home, and thus had more time to take up day trading on Robinhood along with swinging crypto holdings around on Cash App. Hence your 600% pop in Bitcoin action at Square this quarter. When Bitcoin goes back to $6,500 and folks that were bored and trading compulsively go back to doing other stuff, now Square is set up to take a massive year-over-year revenue loss as that ephemeral activity disappears.

I don't think Square's owners really want the stock to be traded as a crypto derivative. While that may lead to a good Q3 given Bitcoin's current momentum, levering your stock price to crypto is probably not ideal.

Anyone remember what happened next after Bitcoin hit $19,000 at the end of 2017? For now, though, enjoy your short-term stock price pop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.