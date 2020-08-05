Takeaways From Earnings Calls: Tech Doing Well Amidst The Pandemic

There is a dichotomy between performance in tech stocks and in the economy necessitating a need for caution.

Tech and payments companies have been beneficiaries of stimulus packages as consumer spending flows into their top and bottom lines.

We are in the midst of a secular, unprecedented shift in digitization and to e-commerce benefiting tech companies.

Last week, we analyzed non-tech companies. This week we take note of trends on tech. First, where are we in the earnings report releases? So far, we have had 312 companies in the S&P 500 report for Q2 2020. This week we will have 132 companies reporting so by the end of this week, we should have a significant majority of the S&P 500 companies reported.

Breakdown of companies reporting in Week of August 3rd

A secular shift to e-commerce at unprecedented rates

The best performing sector in the S&P 500 YTD is tech. This is unsurprising given that COVID-19 is propelling long-term behavioral shifts to e-commerce that have benefited tech companies the most.

S&P 500 Index Sector Returns YTD

Alphabet (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai calls this a profound shift while Visa (V) CFO Vasant Prabhu calls it a secular shift. Many other tech and payments companies are experiencing the shift and its benefits:

...businesses see this as a shifting point for them to think about, like, how they think about their IT investments - Zendesk (ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane we've seen the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally shift the way businesses and consumers interact. It has catalyzed e-commerce, introducing major changes in buyer behavior and pulling forward what retail would look like in 2030 into 2020 - Shopify (SHOP) COO Harley Finkelstein ...what we’re seeing is that increasingly businesses of all sizes, but including small businesses have to sign up customers online, people aren’t walking into stores as much, have to find new ways to deliver products, like curbside pickup, like shipping. So, they are increasingly moving online - Facebook (FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg e-commerce saved us in April, frankly. It was our strongest performing vertical across the board. It was actually going up and most everything else was going down - XPO Logistics (XPO) CEO Brad Jacobs By many estimates, the pace of e-commerce penetration has accelerated by several years in a single quarter - PayPal (PYPL) CFO John Rainey

Moreover, there has been a documented shift in attitudes from management teams towards digitization and e-commerce. Many who used to see them as peripheral to business needs are shifting to them as core business needs. A survey by Credit Suisse captures this well. One case sees the percentage of CEOs saying they are focusing on tech-related areas has gone up significantly. One can expect that what is a top priority in CEOs' minds will more likely dictate areas of CAPEX investment going forward. Compared to January, some notable areas that experienced a jump in attention are security software (+10%), ERP applications (+12%), collaboration software (+27%), and DevOps - software development and IT operations (+17%).

Furthermore, companies that would normally be considered laggards are engaged in digital transformation and adoption of e-commerce more out of necessity and not design. Timelines have been compressed with actions that normally take 10 years happening in short time frames of weeks. For perspective, in e-commerce, the progress made in 10 weeks at L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) was as much as that made in the previous 3-4 years.

The shift seems here to stay and investors can position themselves to benefit from it as we head into Q3. For instance, one company experiencing major benefits from this shift is Amazon. They just had a superb quarter but going forward they still expect to have another blockbuster quarter ahead:

strong early demand in groceries and consumable products continued into Q2, while demand increased during the quarter in our other major product categories like hardlines and softlines...Demand is still super high... driven by Prime members and Prime member engagement. They’re shopping more often. They have larger basket sizes. There’s still a heavy component of grocery – online grocery sales tripled year-over-year in the quarter as we added capacity there...So if you look at our historic run rates and can see how big a quarter Q2 was, Q2 was actually higher revenue than Q4 of last year, which is unheard of. And Q3 is now forecast to be also higher than Q4 of last year - Amazon (AMZN) CFO Brian Olsavsky

Stimulus packages are boosting spending in tech products

One thing we have noted so far in earnings calls is that companies are expressing gratitude to the government for the stimulus packages as this is partly what has been driving their good performance. Consumers in a pandemic that has brought about a recession should normally not be doing well but a massive amount of stimulus programs has been poured into the economy such that some consumers are better off. Some of their spending is going to tech and tech executives have acknowledged this:

...probably some pick up because of the economic stimulus that hit different countries at different points in time. - Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook We do know that stimulus is probably applying to some extent through to our business. - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ...we probably got a little bit of a bump up with stimulus checks coming in - Snap-on (SNA) CFO Aldo Pagliari Due to ongoing COVID-related sheltering in place, retail store closures and changes in U.S. consumer spending fueled by the economic stimulus, we experienced unprecedented demand and record high volume levels - United Parcel Service (UPS) CEO Carol Tomé ...so the government stimulus, I think, undoubtedly played a positive role in the second quarter in terms of helping customers in our portfolio, - On Deck Capital (ONDK) CEO Noah Breslow

An extension of the stimulus packages will be a boon to tech companies. Investors then have to pay particular attention to that. Obviously, the end of the stimulus package has been a cause for worry:

We do know that stimulus is probably applying to some extent through to our business. And, the current CARES Act, for instance is expiring at the end of July, and we don’t know what the subsequent economic stimulus will look like. And to the extent that stimulus decreases in the future and recession lingers, that could impact consumer purchasing power for advertisers in areas like e-commerce. So, we’ll have to see how that plays out - Facebook, Inc. CFO Dave Wehner Economically, with the initial Cares Act stimulus ending here in the U.S., it’s unclear what the economic outlook will be during this next period. - Facebook, Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg And as we look forward, certainly, the extension of that emergency support and, again, the continuation of market confidence because of that could be one source of upside going forward - Moody’s Corporation (MCO) CEO Ray McDaniel

The dichotomy between tech stocks performance YTD and the economy

While tech companies are doing very well, the general economy is not doing so well, leading some to speculate if we are living in a stock market bubble. In a week when GDP for the last quarter was reported to have fallen 32.9% (the sharpest in the post-war era) on an annualized basis, Apple grew its revenues by 11%. For a good picture of how well these companies are faring, listen to their C-suite teams:

We set a June quarter record with revenue of $59.7 billion, up 11% from a year ago. Both products and services set June quarter records and grew double-digits and revenue grew in each of our geographic segments, reflecting the broad base of this success. - Apple CEO Tim Cook Q2 GMV growth accelerated to its highest level since before our 2015 IPO, driving Shopify's cumulative GMV to over $200 billion. Stores selling on Shopify sold 1.5 times what they did in Q4 of last year, the seasonally strongest quarter of the year, and that number of stores is growing all the time - Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein Three months ago, the idea that our PayPal-branded experiences would enjoy TPV growth for an entire quarter at a level consistent with and only previously seen during high-velocity holiday selling days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday was bold and even somewhat inconceivable - PayPal CFO John Rainey

No wonder investors are very bullish on tech stocks:

Contrast that to the rising virus cases, unemployment rates and worries about bankruptcies and store closures and falling consumer confidence and you will not that the general economy is not faring as well and by extension, most companies outside tech are struggling:

This is the first four months of a crisis in which there’s now 30 million unemployment. I don’t think it’s over financially. - Moelis & Company’s (MC) CEO Ken Moelis The failure thus far to contain the virus in the U.S., recent increases in unemployment and historic declines in GDP, among other key events continue to drive elevated levels of market uncertainty. - Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) CEO Edward Tilly The pandemic has created significant job losses and other recessionary effects ...Many companies are looking to cut costs, CEOs are hesitant to invest capital in new space and leasing volumes have slowed considerably - Boston Properties (BXP) CEO Owen Thomas

What is the implication here? There is a need to be cautious even as we invest. Some companies are going to go out of business and many are cutting OPEX and CAPEX levels to stay afloat. These cuts will be visible in some of the tech companies as subscriptions for their products come up for renewal soon. It is prudent to realize that these tech companies will not operate in a vacuum but will also be affected by the state of the general economy.

Conclusion

In sum, the tech sector is doing well and is poised to do even better for the next few quarters but obviously, the general economy is not doing so well and this may affect the tech sector.

