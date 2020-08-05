US Foods (NYSE:USFD) reported stable volumes by their customers, which marks a vast improvement from their 1Q20 report. Management has taken steps to reduce operating expenses and improve the balance sheet liquidity. USFD is positioned to take market share as its smaller competitors are financially strained. Management has painted a rosy picture in which I call into question. Despite my frustration in the optics in how management paints their results, I believe the stock is currently fairly valued.

Pietro Satriano, CEO stated in the 2Q20 conference call:

We believe that despite the impact of COVID-19, the prospects for our industry remained very good. Based on what we saw in the markets that we opened earlier, we believe volumes will ultimately recover close to pre-COVID levels, and both gross profit and operating costs are trending in a way that all bodes well for a return to profitability close to pre-COVID levels.

Okay, but when? I read the news, and I see reports. Yes, some places are reopening, but at lower capacity at restaurants, hotels, hospitals, etc. Just look at your earnings deck!

Pietro, do not try to kid yourself and the investing community (stock price was up 8% today, so what do I know). Look at the charts you presented. Sure, there is some improvement in independent restaurant cases, but they are so much lower! Look at the restaurant transactions! Surely transactions have improved but are down ~20%! To me, it seems he is trying to put a positive spin on the results (as he should). But come on. This is going to be a lost year of revenue growth and integrating the Food Group. Margins will not normalize this year. The volumes are so much lower that it would take a tremendous amount of cost cutting and working capital management to match normal level performance. Yes, I get that the macro environment is improving, and yes, the company is cutting costs and collecting receivables, and yes, they have to say the glass is half full, but let's not give vague expectations and empty promises about margins. Show me what you are doing to improve margins to the best of your ability and own it (they have cut operating costs, and I say 'thank you'). Show me how you are shoring up the balance sheet and liquidity. I will say they have taken efforts to trim operating expenses and have improved liquidity. Give me more of that! Give me your strategy to further improve operations. You have the benefit of the doubt right now. There is no guidance for 2020. Use that to your advantage. Come out stronger on the other side. Take market share! Dominate your space!

The table below is from the 1Q20 earnings presentation.

For reference, adjusted FY20 gross profit margin was 17.8%.

And here is Q2 per the earnings deck:

The adjusted margin is not better in 2Q20 compared to 1Q20 when management said that January and February were on target. Under an improving scenario in 2Q20, margins were lower.

USFD did do a good job of lowering operating expenses.

Sources: 1Q20 & 2Q20 earnings presentation

The first table is 1Q20 performance, and the second table is 2Q20 performance.

How is 2Q better? This is not giving me any hope. I do not see improvement in margins and cash flow generations. I do understand that it takes time from changes in operations to take effect and flow through the P&L (mostly on the gross margin side). I will give them that. But these results do not show that improvement can occur in the near term. For margin improvement, volumes need to go up!

Dirk Locascio, CFO gives some insight:

We actively managed variable labor and, in fact, saw warehouse and delivery productivity levels that were meaningfully better than pre-COVID levels. We also took actions during the quarter to address fixed costs through employee furloughs across the business, reductions in discretionary costs and salary reductions. As case volume rebounded, we did add back some fixed costs to match the volume recovery we were seeing. Our cost structure remains flexible, and we're continuing to actively managing costs, targeting to be largely in line with case volumes. This positions us well to manage through this challenging environment.

I don't want to beat them up throughout this article. I will give credit where credit is due. They have shored up their balance sheet liquidity, which is a net positive for investors.

Source: 2Q20 earnings presentation.

Based on the stabilizing volume outlook, a reduction in opex and potential near-term synergies with the Food Group, I believe the stock is fairly valued ~$21 per share. Although I ranted often and loud in this article about macro improvements, USFD has taken steps to improve its operating profitability and to improve liquidity.

USFD is in a challenging market due to their customers still operating below capacity. These are challenges ahead of them that they cannot control. Management has done an admirable job in controlling operating expenses and has adequate balance sheet liquidity. Due to their size, technology, and liquidity when compared to their smaller competitors, they should be able to take up market share. While I am not pleased with how they are presenting a rosy outlook, they are positioning USFD for future growth. Right now, it is too cloudy for me to become bullish. I need to see improvement in volumes and cash flow before I can become a believer. Currently, the stock is fairly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.