A Dangerous Dividend Blue-Chip You Should Ignore And A Great Alternative That's Set To Soar

Bristol is about 35% historically undervalued, trading at a PE of under 11 vs a market-determined fair value 18 to 20 times earnings. While Apple offers about -4% CAGR 5-year expected returns, BMY offers about 19% CAGR, or nearly 5X that of the S&P 500.

In contrast, Bristol-Myers is a wonderful pharma blue-chip that's executing well on its Celgene acquisition and growing like a weed. Analysts expect about 20% CAGR medium-term growth and about 11% CAGR over the long-term vs 12% CAGR for Apple.

Apple is unquestionably one of the greatest blue-chips in the world, but today no prudent long-term investor should buy the stock.

Apple now makes up 7% of the S&P 500, is trading at a 121% premium to its historical fair value and is pricing in seven years worth of growth.

The market is wild with speculative investor euphoria right now, or at least certain companies are.

We live in interesting times, to say the least.

44% of the S&P 500 is currently in a correction

26% of the index is in a bear market

5% is down 50% or more this year

Yet the broader market indexes are soaring at a rate that harkens back to the Post Great Recession Rally.

How can stocks be up so much, when so many companies are still mired in a pandemic induced bear market?

Because just 5 companies account for 114% of the S&P 500's gains this year.

Today the big 5 tech darlings make up about 25% of the S&P 500 and Apple (AAPL) alone makes up 7% as it closes in on becoming the first company in history to reach $2 trillion in market cap.

But as Chuck Carnevale recently pointed out in a Dividend Kings conference call, this is a bifurcated market where exceptional value can still be found.

Which is why I am testing out a new monthly series based on the popular diet book.

So let's take a look at one of the most dangerous blue-chips prudent long-term investors should avoid buying right now and a far superior dependable dividend stock with similar fundamentals that is safe to buy during this broader market bubble.

Apple: One Of The Greatest Blue-Chips On Earth...

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying Apple isn't a great company because it is (I own it at a cost basis of $173 and am up 153%).

The balance sheet is a fortress with $81 billion in net cash and $194 billion in total cash. The company continues with the capital return to shareholders in history, which now totals nearly $500 billion over the last eight years.

Apple enjoys an AA+ stable credit rating, among the highest of any company on earth.

That's courtesy of low leverage, high-interest coverage, and extremely low short-term ( high F-score) and long-term (very high Z-score) bankruptcy risk.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Sources: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University Of St. Petersburg)

When it comes to the risk of a permanent loss of capital, long-term Apple investors need not worry much about their stock going to zero.

No company in history has ever produced the rivers of free cash flow that Apple has. If its FCF were a separate country, it would be the 70th largest economy on earth, just ahead of Oman, and just behind Guatemala.

And Apple's overall profitability is almost without peer in its industry.

Metric Industry Percentile Operating Margin 96 Net Margin 95 Return On Equity 100 Return On Assets 97 Return On Capital 99 Average 97

Just 67 hardware makers on earth have profitability better than Apple.

Joel Greenblatt considered return on capital, pre-tax profit/operating capital, the gold standard proxy for quality, and moatiness.

Apple's ROC is in the top 1.5% of its industry, a staggering 155% in the most recent quarter. And that's actually on the low end of its historical norm, courtesy of supply chain disruption and other pandemic effects.

Over the last 13 years, the median ROC was 302%. In other words, for each $1 it takes to run its business, Apple historically has made $4.02 in pre-tax profits each year.

And there is one final reason to love Apple as a company.

Since Tim Cook became CEO Apple has grown about 15% CAGR, double the S&P 500's historical growth rate.

Apple Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 11.5% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 12.5% CAGR

The 35 analysts who cover Apple expect it to grow about 12% CAGR over time, despite its already gargantuan profits and cash flows.

Even more impressive is in the Cook era, Apple has managed to consistently beat analyst forecasts in 75% of years. The historical margin of error is 40% to the downside and 50% to the upside.

the margin of error adjusted growth consensus range: 7% to 19% CAGR

In a growth starved world where the S&P 500 has historically delivered 5% to 8% CAGR EPS growth and is expected to deliver about 6.4% CAGR in the future, Apple's expected double-digit growth makes it truly a standout among the tech giants, or pretty much any blue-chip company.

...BUT It's Incredibly Overvalued Right Now

Everyone and their grandmother know about Apple's greatness.

In the Tim Cook era, with Apple growing about 12% to 15% over time, hundreds of millions of investors have, in the words of Ben Graham "weighed the substance of the company" and concluded that it's worth 15 to 17 times earnings.

Apple Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (8 Years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 1.59% $206 $214 $235 7-Year Median Yield 1.59% $206 $214 $235 7-Year Average Yield 1.72% $191 $198 $217 Earnings 16.2 $209 $249 $267 Owner Earnings 13.5 $157 $213 $217 Operating Cash Flow 11.8 $206 $231 $245 Free Cash Flow 14.4 $211 $246 $275 EBITDA 11.2 $200 $228 $236 EBIT 12.9 $196 $223 $234 Average $198 $224 $240

There is an 80% probability that Apple's intrinsic value is within the range of $157 to $211. The average historical fair value of $198 representing a reasonable estimate of what its current 2020 fundamental consensus estimates are worth today.

Next year Apple's strong growth is expected to make it worth about $224 based on current consensus estimates of its dividends, earnings, and various forms of cash flow.

At nearly $440 Apple is pricing in seven years worth of growth which leaves it approximately 121% historically overvalued.

2020 approximate fair value: $198

potential good buy price (15% margin of safety): $168

current valuation: 121% overvalued

DK Rating: potential sell/trim

AAPL 2022 Consensus Return Potential

AAPL 2025 Consensus Return Potential

If Apple grows as expected and returns to the historical fair value that real investors risking real money have set for it, then over the next 2.5 years it could see a 37% decline and over the next five years a 24% decline.

Effectively Apple is now priced for the next seven YEARS worth of growth, and thus it represents one of the most dangerous potential new uses of discretionary savings on Wall Street.

Apple Investment Decision Score

I never make an investment recommendations or buy anything for the DK portfolios or my retirement portfolio, without first running it through the Dividend Kings Investment Decision tool.

This determines quantitatively how prudent a potential investment is relative to the S&P 500, which today is about 40% overvalued.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $124.79 -23% 26.6 23.5 63% 38% 2021 $163.31 30% 20.3 23.5 24% 38% 2022 $186.18 13% 17.8 19.1 9% 12% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $144.65 23.0 40% 2.70 2.35 1.79% 2.07%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool, FactSet Research, F.A.S.T Graphs, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters'/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial, Ed Yardeni, JPMorgan, Multipl.com)

S&P 500 Total Return Potential Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (OTC:CAGR) 2020 -34.5% -64.5% -48.4% 2021 -14.1% -10.2% -7.7% 2022 0.5% 0.2% 0.2% 2025 28.0% 4.7% 3.5%

(Sources: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Even with a very low bar to clear, including in terms of probability-weighted expected returns and dividend returns, Apple doesn't compare well to one of the most expensive markets in history.

(Source: Lance Roberts)

Valuation: 1/4 121% overvalued, potential trim/sell

Preservation of capital: AA+ stable credit rating = 0.3% 30-year bankruptcy risk = 7/7

Return of capital: 0.7% yield and 12.0% CAGR growth rate = 1.0% average yield over the next 5 years = 4.8% dividend return on investment vs 10.6% S&P 500 (46% worse) = 10/10

5-year Probability-Weighted Return: -3.8% CAGR vs 3.5% S&P 500 (109% worse) = 10/10

Relative Investment Score: 39% vs 73% S&P 500

Letter Grade: F terrible vs C market-average S&P 500

Apple Investment Decision Score

Goal AAPL Why Score Valuation Potential Sell/Trim 121% overvalued 1/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent AA+ stable credit rating = 0.3% 30-year bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Poor 4.8% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 10.6% S&P 500 3/10 Return On Capital Terrible -3.8% PWR vs 3.5% S&P 500 1/10 Relative Investment Score 39% Letter Grade F terrible S&P 73% = C (market-average)

Apple achieves the lowest score I've ever seen with this tool, courtesy of

negative expected returns over the next five years

a dividend yield less than half its historical norm

one of the most negative margins of safety of any company on the Dividend Kings Master List (455 companies and counting).

Does that mean that all Apple shareholders have to immediately sell the stock? Absolutely NOT!

If you buy a quality company at fair value or better, you have the flexibility to ignore bubbles like Apple is currently in.

From Berkshire's 13-F we know that it's approximate cost basis in Apple is about $149.

We also know that Berkshire is not selling Apple. And here's likely why.

Berkshire's cost basis on Apple represents about 16.4 times earnings, basically fair value. Buffett is a fan of buying "wonderful companies at fair prices" and Berkshire has locked in approximately 13% CAGR total returns over the long-term with Apple.

Apple Probability-Weighted Expected Return Calculator (Buffett's Cost Basis)

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 13.3% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 6.65% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 19.95% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 3.99% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 15.96% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 9.98% Ratio vs S&P 500 2.85

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Including the appropriate margins of error and factoring in the 20% to 40% probability that analysts can be wrong about the margin of error adjusted growth consensus range, Buffett can likely expect about 10% CAGR long-term returns from Apple if he just sits on his mountain of overvalued shares.

Buffett loves to own companies for the long-term and if he were to ignore Apple entirely for the next decade, his investors would likely like the outcome of Berkshire's reasonable and prudent Apple investment.

Those buying today at 34 times earnings?

Apple Probability-Weighted Expected Return Calculator (Today's Price)

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential -5.1% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential -2.55% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential -7.65% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return -1.53% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return -6.12% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential -3.83% Ratio vs S&P 500 -1.09

They are likely looking at far more disappointing returns from Apple, an unquestionably wonderful company but a terrible long-term investment at these sky-high valuations.

Better Blue-Chip Buy: Bristol-Myers (BMY)

This article provides a very detailed analysis of BMY's fundamentals, valuation, risk profile, and how to safely own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed SWAN portfolio.

In order to select a prudent alternative to Apple, I wanted to make sure the companies have similar fundamentals.

both 9/11 quality blue-chips

both A-rated companies by S&P

both expected to grow at double-digits

both extremely profitable companies generating very high free cash flow and returns on capital

The deep dive article I did with iREIT covers the specific reasons BMY is a 9/11 quality blue-chip with 4/5 above-average dividend safety.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

(Sources: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

BMY's biggest fundamental risk is deleveraging rapidly after swallowing Celgene last year in a $95 billion deal that included over $40 billion in debt.

In the deep dive article, I did an exhaustive analysis of the balance sheet but let me just summarize with what the credit ratings are:

S&P: A+ stable = 0.6% long-term bankruptcy risk

Fitch: A- negative outlook = 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk

Moody's: A2 (A equivalent) negative outlook = 0.7% long-term bankruptcy risk

The strength of our balance sheet will allow us to execute on our capital allocation priorities, which will continue to be our prioritization of deleveraging and achieving less than one and a half times debt-to-EBITDA ratio by the end of 2023, investing in future innovation through business development and our continued commitment for the dividend." - CFO David Elkins, Q1 conference call (emphasis added)

Bristol-Myers has a sensible plan for using its rivers of free cash flow to rapidly deleverage to under 1.5 debt/EBITDA by the end of 2023 vs 3.0 or less safe leverage for this industry (according to credit rating guidelines).

How realistic is that plan? Well, let's take a look at the medium-term growth matrix.

BMY Growth Matrix

Metric 2019 Growth 2020 Consensus Growth 2021 Consensus Growth 2022 Consensus Growth Dividend 3% 10% 3% 5% EPS 18% 33% 18% 7% Operating cash flow/share 30% 7% 43% 10% EBIT (pre-tax profits)/share -4% 104% 18% 5%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

BMY's Celgene acquisition is expected to send its earnings and cash flow growing at a prodigious rate over the next five years. And its collection of blockbuster specialty drugs, including hyper-lucrative oncology meds, is expected to deliver exceptional long-term growth as well.

They are also expected to help BMY remain one of the most profitable drug makers on the planet (103% 13-year median ROC, top 7% of all drug makers).

(Source: Ycharts)

The company's free cash flow is exploding and its free cash flow margin is approaching 30% and soon expected to rise above it (Apple's FCF margin is 22.6%).

What about BMY's long-term growth? Don't we have to worry about things like patent cliffs, changing healthcare regulations, lawsuits, etc? Absolutely we do, that's a normal part of the big pharma industry risk profile.

But guess who understands that risk profile very well? Credit rating agencies and the 11 analysts who cover BMY and collectively understand it better than anyone except management.

So what do the analysts think about BMY's long-term growth outlook?

BMY Growth Profile

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 22.0% CAGR (due to Celgene acquisition)

Ycharts long-term growth consensus (including patent cliffs): 8.6% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus (including patent cliffs): 10.6% CAGR

How often does BMY grow as expected?

Almost all of the time, within a reasonable margin of error.

Over the last 11 years, the margin of error has been about -15% to the downside and 20% to the upside.

8.6% to 10.6% CAGR long-term growth consensus range turns into 7% to 13% CAGR

BMY has a volatile growth rate like most drug makers. But since it began selling off its non-specialty drugs units and focusing on just the fastest growing and most lucrative markets, its growth rate has accelerated into the double-digits.

This is most certainly a solid growth stock for income investors to consider.

So BMY offers us a strong balance sheet that's getting much stronger over time, and some of the best growth potential in the drug industry.

But the quality and strong growth potential are just the first two reasons why I like BMY, own it myself, and am recommending it as a prudent alternative to Apple.

Bristol Is One Of The Fattest Pitches On Wall Street Right Now

How much is BMY worth? While its growth may have been volatile over the past 20 years, its market-determined fair value PE ratio hasn't been.

Outside of bear markets and bubbles BMY has traded at a consistent 18 to 20 PE. Note that its PE has remained stable even in the modern regulatory era since the ACA passed in 2010.

The market, weighing all the pros and cons of this business, including its risk profile, which includes patent cliffs, says that BMY regardless of growth rate is worth about 19 times earnings. Today you can buy it for a PE of under 11.

How much is this company worth today, factoring in earnings, dividends, and cash flows?

BMY Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (14 Year FAST Graphs Tab) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.78% $65 $67 $70 13-Year Median Yield 2.98% $60 $62 $65 25-Year Average Yield 3.43% $52 $54 $57 Earnings 18.8 $117 $138 $149 Operating Cash Flow 18.5 $94 $134 $147 EBITDA 13.9 $122 $130 $133 EBIT 16.8 $128 $152 $159 Average $91 $105 $111

BMY is worth between $52 and $128 today, with $91 being a reasonable estimate of its intrinsic value right now. Next year that is expected to rise to about $105 and $111 in 2022.

current price: $59.5

approximate fair value: $91

discount to fair value: 35%

DK rating: potential very strong buy

What does such a high margin of safety and discount to fair value get you?

BMY 2022 Consensus Return Potential

BMY 2025 Consensus Return Potential

If BMY grows as expected and returns to historical fair value then investors could expect about 157% total returns through 2022 and 235% returns through 2025.

What about the actual expected returns when adjusting for the fact that the market can be irrational for many years before fundamentals dominate returns?

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.05% 1 Month 0.9% 1 9% 2 18% 3 27% 4 36% 5 45% 6 54% 7 63% 8 72% 9 81% 10+ 90% to 91%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, Lance Roberts)

BMY Probability-Weighted Expected Return Calculator

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 25.1% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 12.54% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 37.61% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 7.52% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 30.08% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 18.80% Ratio vs S&P 500 5.37

(Sources: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

BMY is likely to deliver between 7% and 31% CAGR total returns over the next five years. 18.8% CAGR is a reasonable estimate that investors buying today can expect.

Bristol-Myers Investment Decision Score

Valuation: 4/4 35% undervalued = potentially strong buy

Preservation of capital: A+ stable credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk = 7/7

Return of capital: 3.0% yield and 10.6% CAGR growth rate = 4.0% average yield over the next 5 years = 19.9% dividend return on investment vs 10.6% S&P 500 (88% better) = 10/10

5-year Probability-Weighted Return: 18.8% CAGR vs 3.5% S&P 500 (437% more) = 10/10

Relative Investment Score: 97% vs 73% S&P 500

Letter Grade: A excellent vs C market-average S&P 500

BMY Investment Decision Score

Goal BMY Why Score Valuation Potential Strong Buy 35% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent A+ stable credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Excellent 19.9% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 10.6% S&P 500 9/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 18.8% PWR vs 3.5% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 97% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

While Apple is one of the least prudent investments you can make today, BMY is one of the best.

Does that mean it can't potentially fall even lower? Absolutely not, but it means that the reward/risk profile is extremely favorable and as long as BMY grows at even a modest pace in the future patient long-term investors can't lose money.

Owning BMY as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio is how you sleep well at night during inevitable, normal, and healthy market downturns, and thus avoid becoming a forced seller of this wonderfully undervalued blue-chip.

Bottom Line: Just Because The Market Is Being Stupid Doesn't Mean You Shouldn't Only Make Reasonable And Prudent Investments

The market is extremely inefficient at pricing companies in the short-term. But it's incredibly efficient at determining fair value in the long-term.

That is the key to long-term investing success. Time arbitrage, meaning the ability to patiently wait out periods of excessive bearishness when the fundamentals say the market is incredibly wrong about a company, is how prudent long-term investors can achieve generous, safe income as well as exceptional total returns over time.

Today Apple represents a classic wonderful company that makes a terrible investment for new investors.

In contrast, Bristol-Myers is a perfect example of why my fellow Dividend Kings co-founder Chuck Carnevale so frequently says "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

There is absolutely no reason that BMY should be trading at under 11 times earnings, pricing in about 1% CAGR long-term growth.

There might be a fair amount of uncertainty about the future of its earnings and cash flow, but no analyst expects growth to be that low. In fact, the people who know the company better than anyone except for management expects 7% to 13% CAGR growth over the long-term.

That potent combination of high-quality, fast-growth potential and extremely attractive valuation is what makes BMY one of the smartest long-term income investments you can make today.

Ultimately that's all that's required to achieve your long-term goals. Not luck but consistent and disciplined applications of sound investment strategies that focus on quality, value, and good risk management.

Or as Charlie Munger would say prudent long-term investors strive to make "consistently not stupid" decisions.

That's how you achieve generous and safe income in retirement, as well as likely market-spanking long-term returns. Not from speculative investments, but merely reasonable or attractively priced blue-chips.

This is the approach that Dividend Kings has been teaching from the beginning, and it's also a strategy that I'm investing my entire life savings into, to the tune of $125,000 per year.

Why?

Because all that's required to achieve a prosperous retirement is to be right in your facts, reasoning, and risk management.

The facts may change over time but prudent strategy and rock-solid risk management are things completely within our control.

Fundamental risk may be the most important, but valuation risk is something no prudent investor ever ignores.

Today Apple is not being purchased by prudent investors but primarily by speculators, gamblers, or forced buyers such as algo driven hedge funds buying the broader market due to falling volatility.

In other words, Apple is flying to the moon due to a lot of dumb money pouring into the stock.

I'm not frustrated by bubbles, I understand them and accept they will always be with us, a function of the never-ending cycle of fear and greed.

But I refuse to participate in market stupidity because speculation requires luck and hope, and that's not a sound long-term strategy for my hard-earned savings.

Rather I and 1600 Dividend Kings members prefer to make our own luck, through a disciplined application of time tested strategies that have made countless investors rich over the decades.

Specifically our fierce dedication to the DK founding principles of "quality first and prudent valuation & risk management always."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns BMY in our portfolios.