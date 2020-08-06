Investors have piled onto virtually all stocks with a strong digital theme this year, including Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN). The new-age real estate brokerage, which made waves in the industry by cutting sellers-agent fees to 1.5% (versus the standard 3.0%) and by emphasizing its technology-enabled features like digital closings and virtual tours has been one of the hottest stocks of the year, with shares more than doubling year-to-date. Now, however, Redfin has the challenge of justifying its huge share price gains - and after somewhat lackluster second-quarter results, some investors may be starting to question the rally.

The basic argument for Redfin this year was that, of all the real estate brokerages in the U.S., Redfin would be the biggest winner from the coronavirus thanks to its tech-first features. Even though Wall Street expected Q1 and Q2 revenues to be heavily impacted by the dramatic slowdown in real estate activity and the banning of open houses in many markets, the assumption was that Redfin would gain market share. And to its credit, Redfin was among the quickest real estate brokerages to react to the pandemic, staging virtual tours for clients and offering virtual staging packages (where photographers digitally render a home with furnishings for the photo set) to sellers for free in attempt to maintain some level of market activity amid the slowdown. Redfin was also quick to right-size its employment pool, furloughing its employee-agents (who, in a deviation from the rest of the industry, are directly employed and paid by Redfin instead of on a commission basis).

But surprisingly, Redfin did not gain market share in Q2 - for the first time since the company went public in 2017 (the company chalked this up to pandemic impact on the West Coast, though to me that's only a partial explanation). Each quarter, Redfin had reported a small percentage of market share gains (for example, in Q1, Redfin reported 0.93% share of U.S. real estate, up 10bps y/y, while in Q4 it reported 0.94% share, up 13bps y/y). Each quarter, there had been a positive y/y market share story, until Q2.

Figure 1. Redfin market share commentary

Redfin's Q2 market share remained constant at 0.93%, actually declining 1bp y/y as it faces a tougher FY19 comp. And while this flat Q2 market share trend in a challenging macro environment isn't terrible in itself, it calls into question the impetus for Redfin's YTD rally - wasn't this supposed to be the brokerage that would finally one-up its traditional competitors amid the lockdowns?

Considering the stock's already-healthy advances this year and no outright signals of fundamental improvement, I'd be cautious of investing in Redfin right now.

Aside from market share, let's now dive into the rest of Redfin's second-quarter update in greater detail. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Redfin Q2 results

Redfin's overall revenue of $213.7 million (+8% y/y) vastly beat Wall Street's expectations of $186.6 million (-6% y/y) expectation, but most likely due to the inclusion of $72.2 million of Properties (Redfin Now home-selling activities) revenue that is very difficult to predict and highly dependent on timing of home sales from Redfin's inventory (we note as well that with a -1.6% gross margin on Properties this quarter, Redfin is still losing money on its home-flipping activities even before taking out the operating costs of that business).

The company had guided to only $61-$65 million in properties revenue for the quarter, so if we take the midpoint of that range and strip out $9 million of Properties timing-related overachievement, Redfin's true beat to Wall Street's expectations was really about ~$18 million, or about nine points (don't get me wrong, that's still a strong beat in a difficult-to-predict quarter, but just not as strong as the headline figures).

The table below breaks down Redfin's revenue by component:

Figure 3. Redfin revenue detail

Core brokerage revenues, meanwhile, declined -12% y/y to $128.5 million, which was largely as expected as U.S. real estate activity didn't pick back up again until the back half of Q2.

Here's how CEO Glenn Kelman framed the market environment and explained the market share drop during his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Our market share decreased by 1 basis point from the second quarter of 2019. The loss is due largely to the high proportion of sales Redfin gets from western part to the US that almost entirely shut down in March and April. But we also need to hire more agents. Our commitment to employing agents led us set pricing and service levels and safeguards the welfare of many of our workers. But that commitment also limits our brokerage capacity when demand spikes as it did after our April reduction in force. The week before we furloughed 36% of our lead agents and laid off another 11%, customer inquiries were down 41% year-over-year. By the end of June, inquiries were up 40% year-over-year, that’s crazy. At some point in the fourth quarter, we expect to be fully staffed against our current forecast of 2020 demand and to keep hiring from that point on pays with demand. Since many of the customers we will meet in the fourth quarter won’t close on a sale until the first quarter of 2021, we may have to wait until the start of 2021 to gain share at a historical rate of around 10 basis points per year."

There's good news and bad news contained in this tidbit. The fact that inquiries were sharply up in June is a healthy indicator for Q3. But the fact that Redfin is going on a hiring/re-hiring spree (ending its furloughs), and also isn't expecting to see market share gains again until 1Q21, is a difficult story to sell to investors.

The market has become incredibly short-term oriented of late. And it takes awhile for Redfin to hire and ramp an agent, then have that agent be a fully-productive salesperson closing deals. In Q2 at least, the company's declining brokerage revenue was counterbalanced by a reduction in losses thanks to Redfin's furloughs. In the medium term, what investors will see is growing losses and declining operating margins thanks to the uptick in hiring - while brokerage revenues and typical 10bps/quarter market share gains won't recover until three quarters from now (though to Redfin's credit, Kelman did hint at modest market share gains in Q3 and Q4, just not at the historical 10bps/quarter pace).

Key takeaways

Investors have to ask themselves: in the near term, what is the likelihood of a continued rally for Redfin? I see no near-term catalysts that can send Redfin materially higher, especially as Redfin's commentary suggests that performance won't take off again until early next year. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.