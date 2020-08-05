Veeco saw better demand for its advanced packaging lithography and MOCVD systems, while front-end system demand was softer, and the gross margin was healthier than expected.

Veeco (VECO) will probably never be an easy stock to own, at least not relative to some of the larger, better-established semicon tool companies, but management has made some definite progress on margins and the data center business remains a strong near-term driver. Although lower sales to Chinese customers are going to create some headwinds, growth opportunities in areas like 5G RF filters and VCSELs remain valid.

Having underperformed many of its peers, Veeco is definitely more interesting to me now on a relative basis, and the standalone value is also more compelling. This company doesn't really have the sort of "moat" I'd really prefer at this point in my investing life-cycle, but with prospective returns back in the double-digits, I think this is a name to reconsider.

Margin Strength Is A Positive Takeaway

With management unable to give much constructive guidance after the last quarter and considering the overall level of chaos and modeling uncertainty back then, I do think beats against Street estimates carry an asterisk this quarter, and Veeco is no exception. Still, a small revenue beat is better than the alternative, and the company continues to show progress on margins as the integration of the Ultratech deal continues.

Revenue rose 1% yoy and declined 6% qoq this quarter, better than the double-digit decline I expected. Relative to my expectations, Veeco had a much better result in both LED/display (MOCVD and wet etch) and lithography, but weaker results in front-end and data storage. LED & Display revenue rose 65% yoy and 4% qoq, while Advanced Packaging rose 30% and 150%, respectively. Sales in the Scientific & Industrial (largely ion beam systems for data storage) fell 8% yoy and 12% qoq, while front-end semi declined 28% yoy and 43% qoq.

Gross margin improved almost five points from the year-ago level on a non-GAAP basis and declined about two points sequentially, staying comfortably in/near the mid-40%s in what management believes will be the low-watermark for the year. Operating income reversed a year-ago loss and fell 37% qoq, but still, beat expectations by a few pennies.

Predictably Unpredictable Trends

While the Scientific & Industrial business did see declines this quarter, I still characterize this business as "strong" in general, as data storage customers like Seagate (STX) and Western Digital (WDC) continue to see healthy demand for hard drive-based storage systems for data centers (a phenomenon echoed in Nidec's (OTCPK:NJDCY) recent results). Yes, this business is lumpy on a quarter-to-quarter basis, but Veeco remains virtually the only game in town here and this has become a relatively reliable source of revenue and profit for the company.

Advanced packaging was surprisingly strong, with Veeco seeing more demand from OSATs driven by demand for AI/high-performance computing chips used in data centers. Although 5G RF filter equipment was not especially strong this quarter, management mentioned a "significant" order for multiple wet etch and clean systems for this application.

Front-end demand was weak, but Veeco still believes it has opportunities to expand its current business with TSMC (TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) at the leading edge and, possibly, add customers beyond these two, while also still generating some decent business at older 14nm/28nm nodes. Veeco didn't sell any ion beam deposition systems for EUV masks this quarter; while ASML's (ASML) business is fine and an ion beam deposition system is needed for every 12 to 15 EUV lithography systems in the field, this is always going to be a lumpy business and one that can skew results since these systems sell for over $10M.

As I said, this is a business that has been, and will be, "predictably unpredictable". Consider tool/system ASPs of $2M to $10M or more and a quarterly revenue base of around $100M and you can see why that is - just a few systems slipping in or out of a quarter can make a noticeable difference.

Positively, management said that they believe Q2 will be the low point and that they have the backlog largely in place that they need to hit guidance for the second half of the year. Looking out a bit, I expect growing demand for 5G RF chips to drive tool demand, as well as demand for processors and storage in the data center. On top of that, the growth of VCSELs (3D sensing, ADAS, et al) should support demand for MOCVD tools, and Veeco has a good set of tools for advanced semiconductor manufacture, including indium phosphide and GaN.

On the negative side, management noted that it had lost several orders from Chinese customers that it had expected to win, with the ongoing trade disputes with China cited as the reason. I don't want to put words in the mouth of Veeco management, but my understanding is that it's not so much that Veeco is restricted from selling tools to Chinese customers but that Chinese customers are shifting more business to non-U.S. suppliers because they can't be certain that they'll have uninterrupted access to the tools they need.

The Outlook

The outlook for 2020 is a little better now, and I've bumped up my numbers slightly, but I haven't made any modeling changes that have significant far-reaching effects. I still expect Veeco to generate long-term revenue growth on the high end of the mid-single-digits (above 6% a year) on the back of growing demand for 5G RF filters, chips/storage for data centers, VCSELs, and so on, and the tools required to make them. I don't expect Veeco to ever produce superior margins, but management has definitely made progress in improving the full-cycle cost structure of the business. I think it can get solidly into the mid-teens with EBITDA margins over the next few years, and I do believe double-digit FCF margins are possible in a few years (though almost certainly not sustainable year-to-year).

The Bottom Line

I thought other tool names like ASML and VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY) were better prospects when I last wrote about Veeco, and both of those stocks have outperformed Veeco by a decent margin. Now, though, Veeco looks a little too cheap relative to the near-term revenue growth and margin potential I see. This will always be a higher-risk name, but it looks like this could be an opportunity for more aggressive investors to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.