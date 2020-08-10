Evaluating The Floating Rate CEF Space With A Systematic Eye

Investors in the sector need to be very careful selecting candidates for their portfolio solely based on yield and/or discounts. Some yields are juiced by managed distribution policies.

From a relative value, loans are far cheaper than bonds. This is due to investors continuing to pull money from this area of the market.

At the worst of it, the implied default rates eclipsed 24%, but even by mid-May, the default rate was relatively high at 13%.

Loans are still cheap with an average price to par of just under $90. Couple that with the average discount on a CEF holding these loans is at a -13.9%.

(This report was issued to members on July 13).

For those who like to go into the cheapest sectors, look no further than floating rate, at least within the taxable bond sectors. Loans are still cheap with an average price to par of just under $90. Couple that with the average discount on a CEF holding these loans is at a -13.9% discount, and you have one of the best double-discount opportunities in the closed-end fund ("CEF") space.

At the nadir, loans as evidenced by the CS Leveraged Loan Index hit a low of $76. That pushed up the effective yield on the index to 12%, the highest levels since the Financial Crisis. Loans are one of the most susceptible sectors to fund flows as the underlying (the loans themselves) can be quite illiquid. As the selloff in the market accelerated you saw significant outflows from mutual funds and ETFs that held loans causing a cascading price effect.

But in the last week of March and first week of April we saw a substantial rebound that helped stabilize the sector and recovered about half of those losses as the price of the index rebounded to $85. The effective yield plummeted lower back to 7.90%. Despite the rally, discounts and effective yields remain very wide.

At the worst of it, the implied default rates eclipsed 24% but even by mid-May, the default rate was relatively high at 13%. For comparison, the worst the default rate hit in 2009 was 13.3% in early 2009 with an average default rate over the subsequent three years at just under 6%.

(Source: JPMorgan)

You can see in the above chart that the implied default rate - that's the rate that the market believes that defaults will reach using historical recovery rates and current loan prices - is often much higher than the actual rate. In 2008, the variance between implied and actual was a massive 40%. This time around it's likely to be similar with a much higher implied rate compared to what's actually realized.

Is It Too Late To Get In?

From a historical perspective, bonds (fixed coupon bonds) have yielded on average 100 bps more than loans. This makes intuitive sense since they are junior to loans on the capital structure. However, today the Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index YTW is 6.44% while the CS Leveraged Loan Index is yielding over 7.1%. That's a 150 bps shift in yields.

From a relative value, loans are far cheaper than bonds. This is due to investors continuing to pull money from this area of the market. Those investors fear that with rates falling and near zero, fixed coupon bonds are the way to go. However, with spreads wider in the loan market and the re-implementation of LIBOR floors for new issues, that fear is likely unfounded.

Also, the future of LIBOR as the reference rate is extremely uncertain. The market is discounting the new reference rate as SOFR (Secured Overnight Financial Rate) as the likely replacement.

Even at $90 prices, the two-year annualized return for floating rate loans has been above trend. This is a pull-to-NAV effect (loans typically don't get to NAV unless large inflows of assets are occurring like in 2017-2018). At several points over the last 10 years, the loan price was sitting at $90. In each of those instances those two-year returns were over 10% (except April 2010 when it was ~7.5%).

Closed-End Funds

The macro picture looks fairly good for those who like buying the most downtrodden assets. However, when we look at our scoring on the floating rate funds we can compare it to past instances of this same analysis. It's interesting to see the chances in the total score as well as the composition of the portfolios.

For instance, the top funds in the scoring nine months ago were achieving a total score greater than 20 points. In this regard, the funds have weakened materially from a fundamental aspect. Of course, one also could argue that this is baked into the valuation of the funds with the large low-teen discounts. A year ago, the average floating rate fund had a discount of -7% so we are nearly twice that level today.

Coverage ratios are generally lower and this after several cuts to many funds. The portfolios themselves are weaker also with more CCC in the mix of credit ratings. Lastly, we are seeing widespread return of capital within the distributions possibly implying additional distribution cuts.

We review the senior loan sector - eliminating the CLO funds which are packages of loans that are then sliced up into tranches and sold off to investors. We think the CLO sector is inherently too risky for most investors though some may have a place for them in their portfolios.

In pulling the data on the senior loan market, we use a third party data provider to look at a many variables including a mix of valuation (discounts, relative discounts, etc) and fundamentals (coverage ratios, portfolio quality). Yields vary widely even though CEFs in the loan sector tend to be largely homogeneous in terms of portfolio structure. However, NAV yields have a large dispersion as low as 4% and as high as 12%.

Investors in the sector need to be very careful selecting candidates for their portfolio solely based on yield and/or discounts. Some yields are juiced by managed distribution policies ("MDP"). This is where the fund pays out net investment income ("NII") as well as some principal back to you - return of capital ("RoC").

So what's the best criteria for measuring the best senior loan ("floating rate") CEF?

The best way, we believe, is to score the fund space using a host of variables and data points.

First, we look at leverage type and leverage costs to see if there are any variances that can be exploited. But all but two funds use bank debt as their primary leverage mechanism. Only Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps (JSD) uses preferred stock (variable rate term preferred) which only has a marginally higher interest cost compared to bank debt.

Second, looking at coverage ratios, they run a wide spectrum. There are a host of factors which can contribute to that including the distribution policy and the fund structure (term, target term, or perpetual trust). Additionally, some funds do not report very often which means the data is stale. For instance, Apollo Tactical Income (AIF) shows a coverage ratio of 141% which is driven by the fact that the earnings figure is from their annual report that came out in December while the distribution has been four times in four consecutive months starting in March.

(Source: CEFConnect)

As the distribution comes down in 2020 months, and it's divided by an earnings number that is static, the ratio rises. So it becomes a nearly meaningless figure. It's almost certain that net investment income has come down sharply in the last six months.

Third, we can look at the portfolio quality. What percentage of the portfolio is investment grade, BB-rated (highest quality non-investment grade), on down to CCC-rated junk. The lower the credit rating, the higher the yield on those securities. And in loans, which are made primarily to lower-quality companies that do not have access to the fixed-rate bond market, quality tends to be lower. All else equal, if we are "buy and renters" meaning that we would rather hold for a longer period of time rather than continuing to trade, we would favor higher quality portfolios.

Distributions have been coming down nearly across the board. All funds have cut in the last six months and all but four funds have cut in 2020. Some multiples times. Distributions are down approximately 20% across the space in 2020. Could they come down further. Absolutely as LIBOR is down to 30 bps and has been inching lower in the last two months. However, as we noted above, as these loans get rolled, we are likely to see floors come back in style. This is where the reference rate (libor) has a minimum of 0.50% to 1.0%.

We give more points to those funds that have recently cut as coverage is higher and the need for further reductions in payouts is likely lower. Still, discounts are already very wide. When they reach these thresholds (low-to-mid teens) they tend have hit a floor and even further reductions in income tend not to affect the discount. So higher NII yields, all else equal, are more favorable in this situation. That is, if we are not sacrificing quality by venturing into the lower tiers.

As you can see, there's no clear cut way to assess the funds. There's as much nuance as their is science. But we can use the "science" to assess the funds qualitatively and make a "focus list" of the best options for investors.

Focus List - The Best Options

Each investor may have different objectives which means that the "best option" can be different for two different people. Preferably, we want funds that have:

Higher yield

Higher quality portfolio (less CCC)

Higher distribution coverage (using recent data)

Cheap valuations

Stronger NAV returns over the last year, three years, and five years.

Perhaps some corporate action

Again, for those who are risk tolerant, they may want to have a higher degree of CCC credits which are yielding in the mid-to-high teens in yields and are at a substantial discount to par. These are truly double discount funds (discount to par on the loans and a discount to NAV on the fund holding the loans). Those are where you can really outperform in the CEF space.

Buy and Rent:

For safety:

EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR), discount -14.6%, yield 6.9% First Trust Sr Floating Rate 2022 (FIV), discount -7.1%, yield 3.0%+

EFR: Top long-term performer, adjusts the distribution for NII fairly regularly so no large surprises in the distribution. The valuation is very cheap with a one-year z-score of -1.1. If you can buy at a discount of -14.50 or greater, you have a great long-term hold. Total return appreciation is just over 7.5% if we assume that the fund moves back to the mean discount over the next two years.

FIV: A target-term fund that could still hit their target payout of $9.83. That's 94 cents higher than the current NAV. They have reduced the distribution by ~40% in order to hoard UNII and grow the NAV. UNII is 4.1 cent with coverage of 103%-plus. This is a safe holding with 10.5% two-year appreciation should it hit the target plus 2.9% yield per year. Total annualized return is just over 8.4%. Even if they come up short and end up at $9.40 (roughly half way), the total return is 5.4%

For offense:

Blackstone/GSO L-S Credit Income (BGX), discount -11.9%, yield 10.0% Apollo Tactical Income (AIF), discount -15.8%, yield 7.0%

BGX: This is a great combination of a wide discount and strong yield with really solid management. They avoid the junkier stuff like CLOs and energy loans. The distribution is adjusted every three months for current and near-term prospective net investment income. It's the No. 3 fund from a NAV total return over the last three years (and been part of the Core for a lot of that three years as well). There are a lot of good swapping opportunities in the Blackstone/GSO funds.

AIF: The funds have cut the distribution significantly this year and the new yield is in line with other floating rate funds at 6.9%. The discount, however, is very wide and could attract some near-term buying demand. Outside of that, NAV performance over almost any time period is in the top of the class.

Tactical:

For safety:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate (FCT), discount -12.8%, yield 11.74% First Trust Sr Floating Rate 2022 (FIV), discount -7.1%, yield 3.0%+

FCT: This is a fund we've discussed in the past with a larger than normal distribution thanks to the payout from a lawsuit accrual. We think this has several more quarters to go before they exhaust the reserves that were set aside for a potential adverse judgment. The combination of the wider discount of -12.8% and the juicy yield of 11.7% means near term total returns in the low teens should the discount mean revert.

FCT: See above

For offense:

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) Blackrock Floating Rate Income (BGT)

VTA: Below I mentioned some comments on VTA. This note is slightly paradoxical to that note. VTA is currently trading at a very wide discount and the yield is now over 10%. The distribution is nearly 40% return of capital with coverage at 61.4%. UNII is a massive -62 cents! But we could see some discount closure as investors buy either because of the wide discount or because of the high yield, or both.

BGT: Great long-term performer but we have in the tactical because it was edged out by AIF. The discount is nice and wider than normal, not a whole lot but enough to comment. The fund (along with FRA) has great performance ranking in the top five funds for three- and five-year performance.

Some other comments:

- Invesco Dynamic Credit Allocation (NYSE:VTA): This is a popular fund and many investors are drawn to the name (Invesco) and the yield which totals more than 10.3%. The NAV yield is one of the highest at 8.5% but you are taking a decent amount of risk to achieve that yield. We look at a data point called leverage adjusted NAV yield developed by CEFAdvisors. The higher that yield, the more the fund is "reaching" for the distribution yield. That ratio is 6.4% which is very high compared to other funds in the category. Despite that, the total five-year NAV return is only middle of the pack.

- Nuveen Senior Loan Funds (NYSE:JSD)(NYSE:JRO)(JSD)(NYSE:JFR): I've been very disappointed with the performance of these funds. I'm not sure what's going on at Nuveen but I've noticed a surprising decline in performance on their funds including their large suite of tax-free funds. These funds now have the worst three-year NAV total returns and some of the lowest five-year returns as well.

- Nuveen Credit Strategies Income (NYSE:JQC): This was a fund that was being attacked by an activist shareholder several years ago. To placate them they increased the distribution substantially moving to what is essentially a manage distribution policy. The yield does entice a lot of interest in the fund by retail investors. However, the returns are mediocre at best.

- Blackstone/GSO funds (BGX)(BGB)(BSL): These are solid long-term funds though they may have slightly more risk than most of the other funds in the sector. These funds did well in 2015-2016 and again last year because they have and continue to have little to no allocation to energy. That tends to help during some periods and hurt during others. Since April, energy loans have rebounded strongly which means these funds have lagged.

Concluding Thoughts

The senior loan space is a bit down and out. But investors who want to slice off a bit of their peripheral allocation into this riskier asset class may be richly rewarded if spreads continue to come in and actual defaults are nowhere near implied defaults. Two-year forward returns look very compelling, if the worst is behind us.

Of course, it's impossible to know that but I think the Fed will help backstop loans should the market volatility return. A small slice of the peripheral portfolio to this sector for those that have some risk tolerance and an investment bent towards value ("cheapness").

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGB, FCT, FIV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.