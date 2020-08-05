The telecom equipment company has rallied sharply over the last month and is now in overbought territory.

Over the past month, electronic equipment companies and telecom equipment companies have both been among the top-performing industries in terms of their stock performances. Among the companies that have performed extremely well is Lumentum Holdings (LITE). The stock is up over 17% since the beginning of July. The company is getting ready to report second quarter earnings on Tuesday morning and analysts expect the company to see a decline in the EPS compared to last year.

The consensus estimate is for earnings of $0.82 per share. That estimate has moved down from $1.05 over the last 90 days and it is below the $0.92 the company reported in the second quarter of last year. Revenue is expected to come in at $349.2 million and that is down by 13.7% compared to last year.

Lumentum has seen earnings grow by 41% per year over the last three years and they grew by 37% in the first quarter, so seeing an earnings decline is a little unusual for investors. The quarter appears to be a bump in the road created by the health crisis around the globe as earnings for the year are predicted to grow by 18%. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 14.6% per year for the next five years.

Revenue has grown by 23% per year over the last three years, but it was down by 7% in the first quarter. For 2020 as a whole, analysts expect revenue to grow by 6% and it is expected to increase by 9.1% in 2021.

As for the management efficiency measurements for the company, the return on equity is well above average at 25.2%. The profit margin is also above average at 20.4%. If you look at the trailing P/E ratio, the stock is a little pricey with a ratio of 65.7. However, the forward P/E is much lower at 16.3.

The overall fundamental picture for Lumentum is really good. The earnings and revenue growth appear to be better than most stocks with the last quarter and the upcoming report being short-term anomalies. The ROE and the profit margin are both above average and the forward P/E is good.

The Rally Has Put the Stock in Overbought Territory

Lumentum has been on my radar for a while now. I haven't bought it yet and I haven't recommended it to subscribers, at least not the stock. I did recommend that subscribers write the August 65-strike puts and that was June 29. I was hoping the stock would dip down a little and would catch the support of a trend line that has provided support on several occasions in the last couple of years. You see the trend line on the chart below and the blue arrow marks where I suggested selling the puts.

The stock was trading just below the $78 level at the time and the trend line was right around the $65 level. I felt like the long-term trend was to the upside, but there was also a bit of short-term downward trend being formed by the highs from February, April, and May.

Lumentum has gained approximately 20% since I recommended writing the puts and the rally has put the stock in overbought territory based on the weekly stochastic indicators, and the 10-week RSI is close to the overbought territory as well.

When I recommended selling the puts, the chart below is what I sent out. At the time, the puts were selling for $2.10 or $210 for each contract. The margin required to sell the puts was $860 and that gave us a return on margin of 24.4%. Even though the stock has gained over 20% since I recommended writing the puts, our return has been better so far.

I am still waiting on a better entry price to enter a long-term stock trade, but I am willing to exercise patience and try to get in down closer to the trend line. In the interim, I may continue to recommend writing puts from time to time - as long as the return on margin makes sense for the risk taken on.

Sentiment toward Lumentum is Mixed with a High Short Interest Ratio

Turning our attention to the sentiment toward Lumentum, we see mixed readings from the indicators. There are 16 analysts covering the stock with 14 "buy" ratings and two "hold" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 87.5%. That percentage is higher than the average company and it indicates that analysts are more bullish on the stock than they are the average stock.

The short interest ratio is higher than the average stock at 5.54 and that indicates more bearish sentiment toward the stock. The ratio had consistently been over 5.0 since the beginning of March with the only reading below that level coming at the end of June. That reading is a little suspect as it was caused by a jump in the average daily trading volume rather than a jump in short interest.

The put/call ratio is a little on the low side at 0.642. There are 11,363 puts open and 17,712 calls open at this time. The average put/call ratio is in the 1.0 range and that's the reason I say Lumentum is a little low. When the company reported earnings back on May 5, the ratio was at 0.66, so it was in the same area that we see now. Over the last three months, the ratio has been as high as 0.89 and as low as 0.44.

My Current Take on Lumentum

I am still bullish on Lumentum for the long term, just like I was at the beginning of June when I suggested to subscribers that they write the August 65-strike puts. The problem I have is that I don't think now is the best time to buy the stock and that comes down to what we see on the chart. The fundamentals are good, and the sentiment shows some signs of bearish sentiment from short sellers. Those are both good things in my eyes. I don't like the fact that the stock is overbought on the weekly chart.

With the stock in overbought territory and approximately 36% above the trend line, I can't see buying the stock at this time. Just because I am bullish on a stock doesn't mean that I think investors should just jump in at any time. I believe the stock is due for another downward cycle and should that occur, it will provide investors with a better entry price.

If the stock moves out of the overbought territory and gets back down within 10%-15% of the trend line, I will either look to buy the stock or write puts against the stock again if the return on margin is high enough. If I write the puts again or suggest writing them to subscribers, I am actually hoping that the stock gets put to us. Lumentum is the kind of stock I want to have in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio, but I want to own it at the right price.

