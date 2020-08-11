How To Build A Better Income Portfolio

A combination of greater longevity and lower future returns means that investors relying on prior strategies are likely to come up short.

We instead believe that investors should be rethinking how they think of their bond allocation. We do not think it should be there solely as ballast for equities.

In this series of reports, we want to help you build a better income portfolio by focusing squarely on risk and how much tolerance you have for it.

We have stressed that income portfolios in the future are going to look drastically different than they do today.

"Bonds have no upside." "Bonds will hedge you against nothing"

- Nassim Taleb

The goal of this is to make this service easier to use for more novice investors who may need assistance building a portfolio from an asset allocation framework. This will be an iterative process where we receive feedback from members and adjust accordingly.

In this series of reports, we want to help build a better income portfolio by focusing squarely on risk, how much tolerance you have for it, and adjusting your asset allocation accordingly. For some investors, going from a traditional bond fund to a leveraged CEF is a big step. So here we will focus on building a safer portfolio by concentrating on portfolio construction and risk levels.

In an effort to make this report very straightforward and less "wordy," we will get to it and discuss this in an outline layout. The below asset allocation is your "fixed income allocation." In other words, if you have a 60/40 portfolio, than this is the 40%. We are ignoring the 60% for now. We trust each member will decide how much equity exposure they want/need and how much equity risk they want to assume.

For those that understand the "why?" skip the "some background" section.

Some Background...

We have harped on the fact that the 60/40 portfolio did well for the last several decades. Over rolling five-year periods, it had a positive return 99.4% of the time. Since 1970, it had only one year of a negative 20% or less return.

It generated an unbelievable 10.7% annual return rate for investors.

Most believe that stocks were the big driver of that performance. However, the bond portion of the portfolio should get some of the credit. It produced a 7.5% annual return rate since 1976. The driver of that return was the massive drop in interest rates since the early 1980s.

Data by YCharts

In fact, a 30-year Treasury bond actually outperforms the S&P 500 since 1982. The 10-year treasury rate was in the low double digits in the mid 1980s. So if future bond returns are largely a function of the starting yield when you acquire them, that explains much of the strong performance these past few decades.

The question investors need to ask themselves is "will I be OK if my annualized returns from my 60/40 portfolio are half of that of previous few decades?"

Data by YCharts

Like bond returns, equity returns can be estimated by the starting earnings yield plus multiple expansion. With multiples at fairly high levels, the earnings yield is probably all you can really be expected to get.

That means your equities, instead of producing 12% like they did in the past, are probably going to only get you half of that for the next 10 years. And with the 10-year Treasury at 0.69% and investment grade corporates at 1.8%, your bond returns are going to be about 2%, not the 7.5% they produced previously.

So if we get 6% from stocks, and 2% from bonds, our 60/40 portfolio will generate an average annual return of 4.4%. Take out some fees (even if in low cost index funds) and you are barely above the pivotal 4% rule threshold.

What I see many financial advisors doing is simply shifting their clients to be more equity heavy when they retire. This is just the sort of thing that they shouldn't be doing. Sequence risk in your late 50s and 60s is at its peak. By increasing the equity allocation in order to increase your expected annual rate of return, you may actually be decreasing the probability of the assets lasting your entire life.

We instead believe that investors should be rethinking how they think of their bond allocation. For one, we do not think it should be there solely for ballast to the equities. To zig when the stocks zag. Instead, we think investors need to understand that they can produce returns- consistent returns - from their bond allocation.

Secondly, by producing income and reducing the amount that must be drawn off the rest of the portfolio from capital gains (which are NOT consistent) you increase your probability of a successful retirement.

BUT (and this is a big but!), you also are increasing the overall risk of your portfolio as well. However, instead of adding highly risky equities, you are adding moderately risky bonds.

Let's walk through an example of how one could do this.

Model Allocations

We broke down the models into three buckets based on risk factors and showed estimated yields. Let's first break down the pieces of the bond allocation:

Preferreds of CEFs are some of the safest investments in the preferred stock sector. That is due to the covenant requirements which force them to carry 200% asset coverage. Most yields are right around 4.5% - 5.5% on these securities (see our section on preferreds of CEFs for tickers and buy price targets).

are some of the safest investments in the preferred stock sector. That is due to the covenant requirements which force them to carry 200% asset coverage. Most yields are right around 4.5% - 5.5% on these securities (see our section on preferreds of CEFs for tickers and buy price targets). Preferreds : Individual preferreds can add a nice yield component to the portfolio though that doesn't come for free. Most individual preferreds are smaller issues and are fairly illiquid. My approach here is to acquire when there is volatility in the market for a discount to par (typically $25) and simply hold until they are called or become significantly overvalued. I further break down this bucket into safe (high quality and liquid investment grades) and riskier (mostly unrated or non-investment grade).

: Individual preferreds can add a nice yield component to the portfolio though that doesn't come for free. Most individual preferreds are smaller issues and are fairly illiquid. My approach here is to acquire when there is volatility in the market for a discount to par (typically $25) and simply hold until they are called or become significantly overvalued. I further break down this bucket into safe (high quality and liquid investment grades) and riskier (mostly unrated or non-investment grade). Baby bonds are bonds that are exchange traded. This is a small market of mostly retail issues. The best of the best here (from a risk-return perspective) are the baby bonds of BDCs. Like preferreds of CEFs, these bonds are used to create the leverage component on BDCs.

are bonds that are exchange traded. This is a small market of mostly retail issues. The best of the best here (from a risk-return perspective) are the baby bonds of BDCs. Like preferreds of CEFs, these bonds are used to create the leverage component on BDCs. The Core Income Portfolio is our portfolio of mostly bond CEFs. The current yield is just over 8.5% tax-equivalent (using a 32% tax rate). This is one of the most riskier aspects of the total approach. While the 8.5% yield is strong, we always estimate future total returns accounting for a 1% NAV drag on that. In other words, a total return of 7.5%.

is our portfolio of mostly bond CEFs. The current yield is just over 8.5% tax-equivalent (using a 32% tax rate). This is one of the most riskier aspects of the total approach. While the 8.5% yield is strong, we always estimate future total returns accounting for a 1% NAV drag on that. In other words, a total return of 7.5%. Peripheral CEFs are additional funds that can augment the Core Portfolio, perhaps in other asset classes such as equities, real estate, and riskier bond segments like emerging markets or CLOs (we currently do not advocate allocating to CLOs). This also is a riskier piece of the portfolio given the leverage and volatility that comes with the CEF wrapper. Depending on the space you invest in, yields can range as low as 3.5% to as much as 15%.

are additional funds that can augment the Core Portfolio, perhaps in other asset classes such as equities, real estate, and riskier bond segments like emerging markets or CLOs (we currently do not advocate allocating to CLOs). This also is a riskier piece of the portfolio given the leverage and volatility that comes with the CEF wrapper. Depending on the space you invest in, yields can range as low as 3.5% to as much as 15%. Muni Core securities are tax free and taxable funds that provide a natural hedge to the portfolio. Municipals (along with agency mortgages) are some of the safest securities on the planet. We currently like the space and even those with low marginal tax rates should have an allocation here. Yields on the tax-free side are in the high 4% currently, and 5.5% to 6.25% on the taxable muni side.

securities are tax free and taxable funds that provide a natural hedge to the portfolio. Municipals (along with agency mortgages) are some of the safest securities on the planet. We currently like the space and even those with low marginal tax rates should have an allocation here. Yields on the tax-free side are in the high 4% currently, and 5.5% to 6.25% on the taxable muni side. Bond mutual funds and ETFs are currently where the vast majority of investors get their bond exposure. For the last few decades, purchasing a "total return bond fund" worked well - sort of like buying an S&P 500 index fund for your stocks. You got broad asset class exposure in one fell swoop. However, yields on most intermediate duration bond funds are now around 3% implying low future returns. Still, these funds are relatively safer (more liquid) than CEFs and other types of assets which is why we must maintain some exposure.

are currently where the vast majority of investors get their bond exposure. For the last few decades, purchasing a "total return bond fund" worked well - sort of like buying an S&P 500 index fund for your stocks. You got broad asset class exposure in one fell swoop. However, yields on most intermediate duration bond funds are now around 3% implying low future returns. Still, these funds are relatively safer (more liquid) than CEFs and other types of assets which is why we must maintain some exposure. Target term and term CEFs are sort of like individual bonds in some respect (especially the target terms). They pay a coupon and liquidate at a certain point in the future at a certain price- much like a bond. However, yields are higher (thanks to some leverage) and you get a diversified pool of assets in one security. Target term and term funds are yielding around 5.5% at the moment.

The Conservative Portfolio

This portfolio has the lowest volatility of the three models. It overweights the safest pieces, like mutual funds and ETFs, while underweighting the riskiest, like prepheral and the Core Portfolio.

The objective would be to maintain the majority of assets in the typical structures most investors use today for their bond exposure (mutual funds and ETFs) but "augment" it with some other tools. Here we have 5% in both preferreds of CEFs and another 5% in individual preferreds. Just 15% in the Core Portfolio (max) and 10% in muni core funds. Lastly, there's 5% in term/target term funds. Overall, we have 40% (of the bond allocation) being moved outside of those traditional mutual fund/ETFs.

The Moderate Risk Portfolio

Here we venture out slightly more on the risk spectrum to increase total yields. We reduced the mutual fund allocation down to 30% of the total and increased the Core Portfolio to 25% (max). We've also added a small allocation to baby bonds and peripheral CEFs. Lastly, we increased the amount in preferreds and the Muni Core by an additional 5% each.

The Higher Risk Portfolio

And moving up the spectrum slightly more, we get to the higher risk / higher return allocation. The yield increases to 7.0% providing what we think are equity like-returns for slightly less than equity like risks. The yields on the preferreds and baby bonds move from 6.0% to 6.5% as we increase the amount in non-investment grade compared to investment grade issues. Peripheral CEFs also see a bit of an increase in yield focusing more on the higher yielding (and higher risk) funds.

Concluding Thoughts

These are simply model portfolios that should be a starting point for your portfolio construction ideas. Building a strong income portfolio comes with additional risks. But each investor needs to ask themselves "should I just do what has worked for the last forty years knowing full well that the chances of it repeating are nil?"

Or "should I be doing something different to adapt to the future?"

There's no easy answer to what to do. You either have to accept more risk or downgrade your expectations/lifestyle in retirement. With longevity only increasing, and people retiring at the same age (or younger!) the same amount of assets has to last for a longer period of time. Add in the fact that those assets are going to return less and you have a problem.

Most investors cannot handle more risk. In those cases they should think about reducing their lifestyle and sleeping well at night. Others who can accept some should probably implement some combination of the two strategies (building a better income portfolio and lower lifestyle standards).

Still others who can tolerate higher risk will want to be more aggressive. They can either do that by accepting the volatility or by reducing their equity exposure and substituting it with more bond CEFs. While less risky than pure equities, they are still far more risky than a traditional bond fund.

Investors need to assess where they fall on this matrix (hat tip to Steven Bavaria). On the horizontal x-axis is your risk tolerance and on the vertical y-axis the amount of income need. This can be assessed by the withdrawal rate from your portfolio. This is an easy calculation. You take your monthly spending need, subtract out Social Security, pensions, rental income, and other non-portfolio based income sources. Take that number and divide it by the total liquid assets of your portfolio. If you are over 3.5% or 4.0%, then you have a higher income dependency. Below 3.5%, you are on the lower end.

We will be using the risk averse lists (and expanding them as well as the Focus List) and other income tools that we've discussed over the last several years to build portfolios for the less risk tolerant investor. These will be built with yield per unit of risk in mind. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.