The company also cut its dividend in half with no plans to grow it. Incremental capital return will come from share buybacks when excess cash is available.

Ugly Quarter Overshadowed By Strategy Update

BP (BP) just reported 2Q 2020 earnings among the worst quarters ever, with a loss of $16.8 billion or $5.24 per American depositary share, or ADS. Of course, COVID-19 impacted demand and lowered energy prices, but the losses were mostly driven by $17.4 billion of non-cash write-offs after taxes. $9.2 billion of this was asset impairments based on adopting a lower long-term planning price set. The remaining $8.2 billion was from exploration expense written off as the company abandoned several exploration projects around the world due to the pricing environment and the change in strategy.

These charges were in line with my June article, "BP's Asset Write-Off Is The Setup For A Dividend Cut". At that time, I predicted a 33% dividend cut, but BP ended up cutting the dividend by 50% to a quarterly payout of $0.315 per ADS. While not as deep as Shell's (RDS.A) 67% cut taken last quarter, that is not much consolation to many shareholders who enjoyed the high yield for years. Given all this bad news, it is not surprising that CEO Bernard Looney accelerated the rollout of BP's new strategy to today instead of waiting for the analyst week scheduled for mid-September.

Source: BP 2Q 2020 Results Presentation

The theme of the new strategy is "From IOC to IEC", or international oil company to integrated energy company. The strategy is based on three focus areas: the traditional hydrocarbon business (but smaller and more focused), greatly expanded low carbon energy, and increased customer focus through convenience stores and mobility solutions.

The strategy is well thought out and presented in great detail as I will discuss below. Of course, it is the execution that matters, and changing the course of a company the size of BP in just 5-10 years is not unlike turning around a VLCC oil tanker headed for the shoreline. However, with plans this unique and ambitious the crew will be operating in uncharted waters. The company also needs its own fuel in the form of oil prices above $40 to fund investment in the new areas while covering the now smaller dividend.

This new strategy and capital allocation policy greatly changes the suitability of BP for many current and potential investors. BP will no longer be a predictable slow-growing company with regular dividend increases. It needs to transform into a smaller, more nimble company participating in a newer and more uncertain part of the energy sector. BP could very well be successful at its transition but that is not guaranteed and won't be known for years. In the mean time, the strategic shift may deliver some multiple expansion as it becomes attractive to younger and environmentally conscious investors. Nevertheless, the stock has become riskier and more speculative and therefore less attractive to many current investors who like the steady and growing income. Given the new strategy, individual investors should consider their own reasons to buy or sell BP and act accordingly.

A Closer Look At BP's Strategy

The first pillar of BP's new strategy, Low carbon electricity and energy, involves increasing energy generation capacity from renewables from 2.5 GW today to 20 GW by 2025 and 50 GW by 2030. The company also plans to increase biofuels production from 22 kbd today to 50 kbd by 2025 and 100 kbd by 2030. Finally, BP is targeting capturing 10% of the hydrogen fuel market and selling 25 million tons per year of LNG.

In the second pillar, Convenience and mobility, BP is aiming to increase "customer touchpoints" from 10 million in 2019 to 15 million by 2025 and 20 million by 2030. The company is targeting to have 7,000 retail sites in the growth markets of Mexico, China, India, and Indonesia, up from 1,200 today. BP also plans to increase convenience retail sites in developed markets to 2,300 from 1,600 currently. Additionally, they want to increase EV charge points by nearly a factor of 10 from 7,500 today to 25,000 in 2025 and 70,000 in 2030.

All this renewable and convenience store growth comes at a cost to the traditional hydrocarbon portfolio. Upstream production is planned to go from 2.6 million boepd in 2019 to 2 million in 2025 and 1.5 million in 2030. Refining throughput is expected to go from 1.7 mbpd in 2019 to 1.5 in 2025 and 1.2 mbpd in 2030. This will be achieved by capex cuts as well as another $25 billion of divestments between now and 2025.

While keeping capex around $15 billion per year, BP will be allocating only 60% or $9 billion to traditional hydrocarbons only 5 years from now in 2025. This will drop to 50% by 2030. The resulting capital employed will also be a 50/50 split in 2030 between hydrocarbons and the new energy growth areas.

All this looks great in a slide deck, but how likely is BP to deliver it? In the low carbon energy area, BP is already commercially active in wind, solar, biofuels, and LNG. I believe the expertise is there within the company to scale up to the desired levels once capex is available. In terms of demand, both BP's 2019 energy outlook and the EIA Outlook predict an approximate doubling of electricity generated by renewables by 2030, or an increase of about 2,500 GW of generation capacity. BP would need to capture only about 2% of this growth to get to its 50 GW target for 2030. BP's 100 kbd of biofuels also seems small relative to the forecasted growth from the EIA. Hydrogen may be more of a stretch as there is little usage today and minimal infrastructure for transporting and selling it.

In the convenience and mobility area, some studies see EV sales surpassing IC engines by 2030. That should provide more than enough demand for BP's 70,000 planned charge points. BP has already focused its retail site growth in the developing world, so that would be a continuation of existing strategy. I am a bit skeptical about growth in developed market retail as BP has had mixed success with it in the past. While they seem to have done well in Europe, much of BP's US retail has gone through several cycles of rebranding and new concepts over the past 20 years. These never seemed to gain share and BP has sold these stations to third party jobbers. Other companies have exited this business as well such as Marathon (MPC) selling its Speedway chain to 7-Eleven. Perhaps BP can use its planned EV charge points as a point of differentiation to attract high spending EV owners and draw them inside to sell them convenience items as they wait for their car to charge. For now, that is just speculation on my part.

The low carbon investments will take some time to pay off and will have a lower return on capital than traditional hydrocarbons as shown on the slide above. This will result in a very different capital return policy than the one that has prevailed in the past.

Capital Allocation Policy

With the 50% cut, BP's new quarterly dividend is $0.0525 per ordinary share or $0.315 per ADS. BP expects to cover the new lower dividend with free cash flow at $40 per bbl Brent crude price. Note that this also assumes a refining marker margin of $11/bbl and a Henry Hub natural gas price of $3.00 per mmBtu. Dividend growth investors should be aware that the company does not plan to grow this dividend. The CFO even stated in the earnings call script,

To be clear, it is not a progressive dividend.

Instead, the company plans to spend at least 60% of surplus cash on share buybacks once net debt is below $35 billion. Net debt currently stands at $40.9 billion so BP should hit this target in 2021 even if help is needed from divestment proceeds from the Petrochemicals and Alaska asset sales. While Brent is currently trading around $44, Henry Hub and the RMM are still below the breakeven assumptions at around $2.18 and $6.00 respectively.

Following the pandemic, I would expect the price environment for natural gas and refining to improve as demand picks back up and some higher cost production stays offline, for example two of Marathon's refineries in California and New Mexico.

Conclusion

BP has laid out an ambitious strategy to diversify into a lower carbon energy company with only 50% of capital employed in the traditional hydrocarbon business by 2030. Oil and gas production will be down around 43% and refining throughput down 30% based on this plan. Success of the low carbon energy and convenience/mobility growth plan is by no means assured. Because of the risk inherent in growing this new technology, BP's old high-yielding slowly growing dividend is off the table for the foreseeable future. Income oriented investors should avoid BP for that reason. Nevertheless, many growth-minded and ESG investors may be drawn to BP for the first time because of the green agenda. Personally, I am still skeptical that a large company like BP can deliver its ambitious targets in a relatively short amount of time. I remain long BP for now as I wait to hear more details about the strategy during the September analyst week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.