From time to time, KKR publishes a long essay on various market perspectives. Unlike Howard Marks in his memos, the essays focus less on supertemporal truths and more on contemporary data, often presented within a historical perspective. While the essays are rather lengthy (even for my taste), some of the presented data is quite interesting.

In the recent one, "The End of the Beginning", two points especially caught my attention. The first is sector allocation within publicly- and privately-traded businesses. Unlike the U.S., where essentially all large corporations are publicly-traded, there are many countries in Asia where indices composed of publicly-traded equity securities are significantly overweight towards financials, with tech companies very under-represented. This is also somewhat true for Europe (See Exhibits 48 to 52 in the essay for the details.). This discrepancy probably explains a lot of overperformance that private equity achieved in Europe over the last 20 years (800% cumulative return vs. just 200% for MSCI Europe).

The second point is given in Exhibit 56: private equity tends to outperform if valuations are rich. Over the last 35 or so years, if the P/E ratio was below 16, private equity had trouble beating S&P 500, but if the P/E ratio was above 20, private equity had outperformed by a wide margin.

I am skeptical of the returns reported by private equity firms since they tend to overstate the actual results; see, for instance, a discussion in one of my articles. But even if the results are somewhat overstated, this overstatement is (I guess) at least somewhat consistent over time, so does not undermine the above-given conclusion.

Given these data, an allocation of a portion of a portfolio to a company like KKR seems quite reasonable. I'm not going to discuss KKR in detail (the management does a fairly good job in its presentations), but the following characteristics are important from the viewpoint of this article:

KKR has a large balance sheet composed of investments in its own funds (about half of its market cap)

KKR aims for high exposure to Asia (about 11% of the balance sheet at present, near-term goal is 20%)

KKR's funds (and balance sheet) provide exposure to firms that are typically under-represented in equity indices (information technology, innovation-based services, etc.)

it is hard to find anyone with a long-term track record better than KKR has, so I find it unlikely that they will provide subpar returns, especially considering the rather high valuations of stocks

Of course, a stock is a good investment only if its price is reasonable. I believe this is the case for KKR and will describe a simple framework for valuing the shares. I admit that lots of facets of the business are simply ignored but most have a favorable impact on the company's value, e.g. the fact that many of their funds/strategies are in the initial phase (which typically takes even 10 years), so not earning much yet, or the pending acquisition of Global Atlantic.

Essentially, I determine the value of the whole company as the sum of balance sheet equity plus a multiple of earnings of the asset management business. The after-tax distributable earnings, as reported by the company, have four major sources:

management fees

performance income

transaction fees (for the part of KKR that deals with IPOs etc. for third-parties)

realized investment income

For the purpose of valuing the asset management business, I subtract the realized investment income.

A common way to value asset managers is to use different multiples for base management fees and performance income. However, as far as I can see, KKR only reports those separately in revenues and not in expenses, so it is not a viable way. On the other hand, the performance income does not fluctuate as much as one would naively expect (see the Investor Day 2018 presentation) since the funds have different lifecycles, and valuations in private markets do not always reflect wild fluctuations of public markets. So, I decided to just lump it all together.

2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 after-tax distributable earnings per Q 325.6 355 375 389 327 314 after-tax distributable earnings LTM 1444.6 1446 1405 investment income (realized gains, interest income, dividends) per Q 90 145 226 210 146 103 investment income (realized gains, interest income, dividends) LTM 671 727 685 after-tax economic income from asset management Q 235.6 210 149 179 181 211 after-tax economic income from asset management LTM 773.6 719 720 diluted adjusted shares outstanding 845 840 850 after-tax economic income from asset management per share 0.92 0.86 0.85 book value per adjusted share 17.73 16.52 19.24

The multiples I use are somewhat affected by a lack of alternative opportunities (and thus by the present low interest rates). For the asset management, I use 15-24x (with the midpoint at 18), and for the balance sheet, I use 1.0-1.3x (with the midpoint at 1.15). The balance sheet multiples reflect my belief that returns achieved by KKR are likely to be at least 10-12% (which I use as a discount rate for valuing other investments).

I am thus estimating the value of the common stock of KKR to be in the range of $31 to $45, with the midpoint at $37. In other words, the stock seems to be fairly valued at the present price of $36.

Notably, in March and April, it was possible to buy KKR below $20, so this is perhaps not the time to buy KKR hand over fist, and if you make it a meaningful portion of your portfolio, it might be quite a roller coaster. (I do not believe that the sharp decline in price from $34 at 2019 year-end was warranted by fundamentals, but I already had lots of KKR in my portfolio, so bought very little close to the bottom.)

Apart from holding KKR in an actively managed portfolio, one might also consider it as a reasonable complement to an index portfolio. If one believes that prices of securities reflect risk and expected return quite well, then it is hard not only to outperform but also to underperform - unless one makes one of the known mistakes. The underperformance of individual investors mostly comes from investing in "lottery stocks" (which KKR is not) and too much trading activity - see a great comment by Larry Swedroe to one of his recent articles. Thus, buying KKR is not much worse than buying an index ETF, and it provides exposure to risks and returns not sufficiently covered by publicly-traded equity securities (KKR is very diversified, but some idiosyncratic risk still remains, e.g. a blunder or fraud by the management). Overall, I think the biggest risk with investing in KKR lies in controlling your own emotions - fear during sharp declines and greed (materialized as fear of missing out) in better times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KKR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.