Income Tools To Dampen Portfolio Volatility: Preferreds Of CEFs

Summary
Building a better income portfolio rests on finding the right combination of income and risk. This is the first of a series of reports highlighting those areas.
These are tools to help dampen overall portfolio volatility without giving up too much in the way of income.
Preferreds of CEFs are some of the safest preferred stocks out there as the 1940 Investment Company Act requires significant asset coverage be maintained.
We give some specific ideas at the end.
(This report was issued on July 9 to members of Yield Hunting.)
Many investors who are new to the CEF world were surprised by the level of volatility in them during the market drop in