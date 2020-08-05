The stock could rise 10-25% when the Q2 EPS report comes out tomorrow (Aug 6) as I expect very strong transport and bulk storage numbers.

However, the stock has sunk so low due to COVID-19 and the company's own blunders, it may actually have some upside.

What could go wrong with a pipeline company that had long-term contracts with A-rated producers to transport product?

Mea culpa is a Latin phrase that means "through my fault" and is an acknowledgement of having done wrong.

Years ago, I decided to diversify allocation of capital in my IRA into various buckets, one of which was "dividend growth". I did some research into various income related names and became aware of Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF), and was seduced by a 5% yield, cash-flow secured by solid long-term commercial contracts, an excellent track record of dividend growth, and a measure of safety considering the A-rated producers of the products flowing through its pipelines.

What could possibly go wrong? A short summary should suffice:

Demand for oil sands production slowed as Canada suffered a lack of adequate pipeline exit capacity. That took the shine off prospects for IPL's main growth driver. Looking for growth, the company pivoted out of its core-business and took on a massive petchem project that came with an estimated $3.5 billion price tag and would take ~4 years to complete (end of 2021). Management lost a lot of credibility with shareholders when they had to find out about a takeover bid last year, at a solid 20% premium, from a security analyst. In March of this year, the company cut the dividend 72%.

Given those developments, it's no surprise the bottom has fallen out of the stock:

Making matters worse, I held onto the shares.

You Ask: Why Didn't You Sell?

Obviously, I should have sold the shares. But in hindsight, my reasoning to keep holding them seems rational.

With respect to oil sands production growth prospects, I held on because IPL had great long-term contracts that spun-off tremendous cash-flow and secured the dividend. I was correct on that, the business is still a cash-cow and the foundation of the company.

With respect to the Heartland PetChem project, I assumed there was no way the company would go it alone, the economics looked solid, and the Canadian government would pay out incentives. But the company failed to find a partner willing to take a significant stake, and as a result the capital commitments were too large for a company IPL's size and put a long-term (i.e. 4 year project duration) drag on dividend growth.

With respect to the buyout, I should have sold then as it was strike-2 with the management. Not only had they not found a partner for the HPC project, in my opinion they failed to be transparent with shareholders when it came to the takeover bid they had apparently received. I should have sold on the bump in the stock when the market found out about the bid from a security analyst. Big mistake on my part.

Then came COVID-19 and the company used that as the trigger for a dividend cut.

So, I held onto IPL even though I have sold the majority of the other Canadian energy companies I bought for the income, managing to make a decent profit on Suncor (SU) before it took a dump. I was underwater in two other Canadian energy companies: Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) and Vermilion Energy (VET), both of which used to have excellent income but both of which crashed and burned in an era of energy abundance. As I have commented before, probably the only sector in the market that has performed worse than US O&G companies over the past decade has been the Canadian energy patch. Even a company that had a safe and secure yield like InterPipeline figured out a way to destroy shareholder value.

Going Forward

But I still own the shares and it is hard to watch the other "buckets" in my portfolio going up strongly every day and watch this stock circle the drain at less than half of what I paid for it (not counting the dividend income when it was actually a decent payer). But I can't sell it. Why not? Because for one, the core oil-sands transport business is still delivering and the EBITDA is now totally underpinned by long-term cost-of-service ("COS") contracts (that is, there is no direct volume or commodity price exposure):

Source: Corporate Fact Sheet (available here)

The NGLs and Conventional Pipelines Segments muddle along and aren't too much of a drag. The Bulk Liquids Storage Segment is an excellent business. Another sign that I should have sold the stock came when management announced they were exploring the sale of its Storage Business at the exact time a global glut had customers searching the globe for storage capacity.

But the exploration of a sale of this jewel of an asset appears a big distraction because the decision was made shortly after to take a sale of the Storage business off the table. And it's a good thing because the business segment is - like the oil sands transport - another excellent free-cash-flow generator:

Source: Corporate Fact Sheet (available here)

Note that in Q1, the average bulk storage capacity utilization rate jumped to 95% from ~80% for full-year 2019 (see graphic above). Like the oil sands transport business, the Storage segment is secured by COS and fee-based contracts (i.e. no direct volume or commodity price risk).

So the stock looks supported by these two segments alone, which in aggregate should deliver close to $1.35 billion in EBITDA this year.

Meantime, note that IPL is the biggest processor of NGLs in Canada and the price of propane has been rising lately. As RBN recently reported, this is due to a significant uptick in LPG exports to Asia from the West Coast of Canada:

Source: RBN Energy

Finally there is significant demand pull for Western Canada's NGLs other than just local and US demand.

Summary & Conclusion

I continue to hold the shares going into the Q2 EPS report tomorrow (Thursday Aug, 6). I think IPL could surprise to the upside due to solid results in the oil sands transport segment (by far its largest segment) combined with very strong Bulk Storage results. The kicker could be better than expected results in the NGLs segment due to firming propane prices. Besides, all the bad news appears to be baked into the stock. And, since the stock has dropped so low, it could potentially rise as much as 10% to 20% - or a $1-2/share move on a good report.

That said, "the market" still (and correctly) has nearly all energy stocks solidly in the doghouse. With IPL, the 2,000 lb gorilla in the room remains the risks associated with the massive petchem project. Why the company never took on a big partner in the project is beyond me. So the risks are big: massive cap-ex, project execution risks, operational risks, and - finally - will the returns be there when the project (finally...) goes into operation?

Honestly, your bet is as good as mine. I have previously proven that I cannot analyze this company correctly by the simple fact that I still own the shares, despite management sending me multiple sell signals. Mea Culpa.

